APD determined 23rd homicide of the year occurred out of self-defense.

A homicide in northeast Austin was determined to be a result of self-defense, according to the Austin Police Department.

On Tuesday at 5:31 a.m., officers and emergency medical services responded to a call of a break-in at a residence on the 7600 block of Bethune Avenue, Corporal Destiny Silva said in a press briefing. According to the call, a man, identified as Samuel Wolf, was banging on the door while a woman in the residence was trying to hold it closed.

Wolf was able to enter the home through the window. The caller then fired at Wolf, who died on the scene, according to a news release. Officers and emergency services arrived on the scene at 5:37 a.m., Silva said.

More: 8 men arrested in connection to selling balloons with laughing gas

Wolf was pronounced dead on the scene at 5:48 a.m. Officials determined Wolf was attempting to break in and was shot in self-defense.

No charges are to be filed at this time, Silva said. This is Austin's 23rd homicide of the year.

"When somebody unlawfully and with force tries to enter an occupied residence, the self-defense law is very clear in the Texas penal code," Silva said during the briefing. "But of course there is a court process, the investigation still needs to be conducted fully, it's early on in the investigation, and of course our department respects all of those processes that need to take place."

Homicide Investigation in the 7600 block of Bethune Avenue - https://t.co/I8nQJf6fby pic.twitter.com/zYreAvOGJK — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) April 21, 2023

If you have information, contact APD's Homicide unit at 512-974-TIPS. You may also submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Austin's 23rd homicide of the year was out of self-defense, APD says