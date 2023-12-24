Austin's El Buen Samaritano fills bellies, lifts spirits with 500 Christmas meals | Grumet

In the foggy, predawn hours Friday, Santa’s sleigh looked more like an 18-wheeler from H-E-B, ambling down Woodhue Drive, bringing the centerpiece of the feasts for 500 families in need.

“Turkey’s here!” shouted one of the coordinators at El Buen Samaritano, as volunteers waited for towering boxes of frozen poultry, a good 7,500 pounds of it, to be wheeled off the truck and into the sanctuary of San Francisco de Asis Episcopal Church. With half of the chairs cleared away, the worship space had become a workspace where dozens of volunteers turned stockpiles of food into holiday meal kits.

Cars lined up outside the South Austin mission, the drivers hungry and hopeful. Once distribution started around 9 a.m., they left with all the ingredients for Christmas dinner — a turkey, stuffing, corn, green beans, macaroni and cheese, pumpkin pie, butter, milk and a 5-pound bag of russet potatoes — enough to fill bellies and steep kitchens with the aromas of holiday abundance.

“It’s happiness for me,” Patricia Arriaga told me in Spanish, with an El Buen staffer translating, as she waited for the food that will feed her family of six. “I bless everybody with this.”

Volunteer Tony Cruz, center, and H-E-B truck driver Pedro Ramos, right, unload a truck full of groceries for an annual holiday dinner giveaway at El Buen Samaritano on Friday. "It’s really a time where magic happens at El Buen,” said Georgia Hernandez, the mission’s donor relations manager.

The Good Samaritan of the Bible is a stranger who unexpectedly comes to someone else’s aid, but the staff and volunteers at El Buen Samaritano are neighbors who understand what it means to need a hand. Some of them first came to the mission as food bank clients, and, over time, they grew from the helped into the helpers.

“If El Buen didn’t exist, it would have to be invented,” said Juan Rosa, who arrived in 2006 needing food, then became a student and a leader in the mission’s English classes for adults, and now runs the food pantry. “Someone would have to say we need an organization like this.”

Twice-weekly food pantry events are, quite literally, El Buen’s bread and butter, but the mission offers a whole constellation of services: After-school and summer programs for youth. Computer classes for adults. Rental assistance. Vaccination clinics.

This year, the mission added services (by appointment) to help people navigate the applications and long waits for food stamps, Medicaid and the nutrition program for Women, Infants and Children, or WIC. The purchase of a grant-funded refrigerated food truck has tripled the volume of food provided at El Buen’s mobile food pantry events, itinerant oases in Austin’s food deserts.

Lindiwe Lungu and her 8-month-old daughter Cassie Kluth go through the line Friday at El Buen Samaritano's holiday dinner giveaway. The annual Posadas at El Buen event provided holiday meal kits to 500 Central Texas families.

But the big annual undertaking is the Hands for Hope holiday meal campaign, which provided 1,000 Thanksgiving meal kits in November; 1,500 H-E-B gift cards ($70 apiece) for other families to buy their own Thanksgiving feasts; and the 500 meal kits distributed Friday as families prepared for Christmas. The mission estimates the entire program, funded by $450,000 in donations, translates into meals for 12,000 people.

Fittingly, Friday’s event was called Posadas at El Buen, evoking the Latino Christmas celebrations recounting Mary and Joseph’s search for a place to stay before Jesus was born. A DJ along the drive-thru food distribution loop blasted Latino pop and pulsing cumbia beats, interspersed with dashes of Taylor Swift and the Black Eyed Peas.

“Posada is really a time where you're called to open your doors to the stranger, to your neighbors, to the person in need, and create a home for them,” Georgia Hernandez, the mission’s donor relations manager, told me. “So the idea is bringing the community together — not just the families you serve, but the volunteers that want to come out and serve. It’s really a time where magic happens at El Buen.”

From left, volunteers Miguel Pompa, 14, Nolan Clay, 18, Aimee Zivin and Karen Green prepare meal kits at El Buen Samaritano. The meal kits contained a frozen turkey and all the side dishes to prepare a holiday dinner at home.

Hernandez also grew up with El Buen’s programming. The mission, which turns 35 next year, provided the diapers and baby formula she needed as an infant. Now Hernandez is a staffer, and her siblings help as volunteers.

Pre-COVID, the food pantry helped a couple of hundred families a week; it then saw 700-800 families a week during the rockiest parts of the pandemic; and it arrived at a new normal of 300-400 families a week.

But even that has been ticking up in recent months, Hernandez said. Grocery bills and rents keep rising. Some workers are losing hours or their jobs altogether.

“We see some families that are making the choice of, ‘Do I pay for my bills, my rent, or do I buy food?’” she said. “And so the main goal is for families to come to El Buen (for help) and not have to make that choice.”

Volunteer Marisol Reyes works on meal kits Friday for Posadas at El Buen.

Zane Hill made sure he was first in line Friday, parking at the front more than two hours early, even though all recipients were given a time slot for a guaranteed meal kit. Hill told me his car is low on gas. “I don’t want to have to idle in line” behind other cars, he explained.

Hill scrapes by on a disability check. He said this holiday bounty will provide meals for days for himself and his roommate.

“It’s a blessing and much needed help,” he said.

And it came not from anonymous elves, angels or Santas, but from neighbors who can relate to his struggle and find joy in overcoming it together.

