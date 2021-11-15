Austin's first Latino Art WKND showcases local artists

The Daily Beast

PoolRoyal sources have indicated there is concern at the palace that the full scale of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s involvement in a sympathetic biography written about them may yet be revealed in court.“A lot more” could emerge on “what was briefed for the book” if the case she has brought against Associated Newspapers over publication of material from a letter written to her father proceeds, a source told the U.K. Sunday Times. Meghan Markle Texts: I Only Wrote to My Dad to Stop Charles’ ‘