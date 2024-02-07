For Austin's last original public housing project, redevelopment is still out of sight

Angelica Castillo talks about the difficulties of moving around her home at the Santa Rita Courts housing project in East Austin. Residents and others say the prewar development is in serious need of upgrades.

Angelica Castillo, who leaves her wheelchair outside her apartment due to its staired entryways and narrow doorways, knows that her living conditions at the Santa Rita Courts public housing project could be better.

She and her neighbors have heard of the indoor washer and dryers, central heating and air systems, reliable hot water and greater handicap-accessibility, which they don't have, at the nearby redeveloped Chalmers Courts.

"We deserve to live in something newer, something more comfortable," she said in Spanish. Santa Rita Courts, with its cinderblock and brick walls, was built as one of the city’s first three 1939 public housing complexes, alongside Chalmers and Rosewood. It's the last one waiting for improvements.

Last week, the Housing Authority of the City of Austin, which manages Santa Rita, planned to ask City Council members to remove their approval of another affordable housing project to give Santa Rita a better chance at the fierce state competition for competitive federal low-income tax credits, the country’s largest financing source for affordable housing. The conditions at Santa Rita, the housing authority argued, merited priority before unbuilt projects.

In the competitive world of affordable housing finance, the agency argued that not all affordable housing was equal.

In the end, the housing authority pulled back its request, and the City Council kept with tradition and sent all city Housing Department-approved projects to the state competition, where a scoring system will award two or three projects in the Austin region as much as $20 million in equity over 10 years. Housing authority CEO Michael Gerber said the organization expects to miss out on the competitive tax credits this year.

The timeline for Santa Rita's redevelopment remains indefinite.

Demanding more, Santa Rita residents rallied

At Santa Rita, the potential for change was met enthusiastically by residents. Many had intended to speak at last Thursday's City Council meeting.

The prewar construction of the site means no central air or heating, but instead window air-conditioning units and water heaters, and the units' climates are made worse by poor circulation, residents said. It's hard to keep oneself cool in the summer and warm in the winter.

Armenia Cuevas, who has lived at the Santa Rita Courts housing project for two years, says that the narrow hallways make it hard for her to move around her home.

Wet walls from humidity or cold airstreams have led to mold, 18-year-resident Steve Kimble said. In the winter, Lupe Garcia, Santa Rita resident council president, said the current heating system prevents her from running hot showers while keeping the heat on.

And the mobility-impaired Castillo had to go up and down her back steps tenderly, holding onto a crutch and rail. A rash from a recent fall is on her chin.

What pitted two projects against each other?

The City Council has traditionally approved all tax-credit applications stamped by the city's Housing Department (an entity separate from the housing authority), leaving the projects to compete through the state’s ranking system. The state's metrics award points for factors such as the number of units, supportive or transitional housing options, and access to health and recreation amenities. It removes points for factors such as proximity to recent affordable developments.

The winning formula can change from year to year. This cycle, Gov. Greg Abbott’s office guaranteed funds to the highest-ranked development in each region that included space for child care services.

Steve Kimble has lived in the Santa Rita Courts housing project for 18 years and has a mold infestation along the windows and bathtub.

That’s what put Santa Rita at seemingly direct odds with the Ovetta Rosedale, a proposed affordable development for the Rosedale neighborhood. Its developer, O-SDA Industries, plans to build 67 affordable units in a 70-unit building, President Megan Lasch said.

Lasch believes HACA's project led in the state’s preliminary scoring because of the lack of affordable housing units where she plans to build in City Council District 10.

District 10 ranked second to last among council districts in affordable units in 2022, according to HousingWorks Austin, a housing advocacy nonprofit. That same year, the district ranked last in the city’s affordable housing construction goals. Its 31 new units met 0.4% of its goals set in 2018. In contrast, the most successful district, 4, saw more than 1,500 units go up, equal to 50% of its goal.

Ann Gass, the housing authority's director of strategic housing initiatives, said the organization is concerned that its recent redevelopment of the Chalmers Court housing project — which is set to complete its final phase this spring after five years — will stymie its ability to secure competitive tax credits for Santa Rita for years to come.

Angelica Castillo has to leave her wheelchair outside her Santa Rita Courts apartment due to its stepped entryways and narrow doorways.

That's part of the reason that the agency proposed the council remove its support from Ovetta Rosedale in the state competition.

“The difference is we have residents. The other is an empty lot,” Gass said.

This view put two collaborators at odds. O-SDA and HACA have worked together on three projects. Lasch said O-SDA deferred projects near HACA ones in 2018 and 2021 to avoid competing for funds. This time, she thought her project served a separate need.

Lasch said she is concerned by the precedent of council members taking sides and believes the council should continue approving all qualified projects. The political processes in other Texas cities, she said, have discouraged her and other developers from participating.

“It becomes a popularity game," she said. “Where they start picking and choosing, and it doesn’t work well for the city.”

Armenia Cuevas has difficulty moving around with her walker in the Santa Rita Courts.

The scarcity of affordable housing funds

In the world of affordable housing financing, competitive housing tax credits remain king.

The credits can provide equity for 50% to 70% of development costs, said Walter Moreau, executive director of the Austin affordable housing developer Foundation Communities. In contrast, the noncompetitive tax credits can fund only about half of that amount, leaving larger gaps for developers to fill through bonds or fundraising.

Most affordable housing projects aren't feasible if they take on debt, Moreau said. Without the credits, "they don't ever get built."

Awais Azhar, deputy director of HousingWorks Austin, said this reality is heightened by the recent rise in material costs and interest rates.

Azhar and Moreau said that the best hope for more funding would be if Congress increases its allocation of tax credits for the program.

Until then, Moreau said, the process will continue to be either too technocratic or too political for those who are cut out.

Why did the council not 'prioritize' Santa Rita?

District 3 Council Member Jose Velasquez, who represents Santa Rita and considered supporting the resolution to favor HACA, said he believes the site's redevelopment deserves immediate attention because it would fight displacement in his district.

He and his colleagues remained concerned that giving preference to a project couldn't guarantee its success at the state level.

"If it was something we could guarantee, (if) the final say was with us — absolutely," Velasquez said when asked if he would have voted to favor Santa Rita.

Gerber, the HACA chief executive, said his organization will look for other ways to fund Santa Rita, including looking to engage the noncompetitive tax credits with other U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development dollars and extra help from the city's affordable housing bonds fund.

