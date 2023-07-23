Austin's NAACP office broken into, items stolen overnight

The downtown Austin office of the NAACP was broken into overnight, chapter President Nelson Linder said Sunday.

Linder said he got a call from the property manager Sunday morning that an anonymous person reported the window had been shattered and it appeared that someone had broken into the office at 1050 E. 11th St.

The burglars took three computers out of the office and threw some of Linder's things on the ground, he said. Two of the computers were found outside near the office. The burglars also took other personal items, but nothing too valuable, Linder said.

Linder said he tried calling 911 but did not get a response and hasn't been able to reach Austin police. He said he hopes police will arrive soon to get fingerprints and other pieces of evidence.

Austin police said officers responded to a call at the location Sunday morning but had not been able contact the owner of the building, officials with the department's Watch Command said. No other information was available, and police were not able to say why no one had answered Linder's call.

Linder said the office regularly gets hate calls and other types of personal attacks.

"We're very concerned about the current atmosphere in the city and the folks who are doing these kind of actions," Linder said.

