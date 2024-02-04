Austintown police investigating Saturday night shooting
Austintown, Ohio police investigating Saturday night shooting
Austintown, Ohio police investigating Saturday night shooting
Clint Capela sustained the injury in the Hawks' thrilling 141-134 OT win over the Warriors on Saturday.
The arrest of Mahomes' father took place eight days before Mahomes is slated to play in the Super Bowl.
Just days after JuJu Watkins almost single-handedly knocked off Stanford, the Cardinal bounced back with a massive win over UCLA.
The music industry is celebrating its stars Sunday at the Grammy awards. Behind the scenes it is grappling with perhaps its biggest challenge: AI.
Get ready to rock this versatile little number until spring.
Clark is about three games away from breaking the DI all-time scoring record set by Kelsey Plum in 2017.
You need a lot more than a player going off to win in the NBA.
The Clash at the Los Angeles Coliseum was scheduled for Sunday.
The South Carolina result is important as an indication of how far Biden’s reelection bid has come — and a reminder of the challenges ahead.
In a series filled with thrillers, this was not one of them.
The fight was initially scheduled for February.
The Dodgers have brought in Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow and James Paxton to fill their depleted rotation.
A group of men, presumably Oakland students, stood shirtless under one of the baskets during Saturday's game Cleveland State. By midway through the second half, many of them had shaved heads.
LaVine will reportedly undergo the surgery next week, with the decision to do so made jointly by him, the Bulls training and medical staff and his agents at Klutch Sports Group.
Live, updated results from the Associated Press of the South Carolina Democratic primary.
Apple Vision Pro hit shelves on Friday, and a new support document outlines what accessories will and won't work with it. According to Apple, it's not compatible with Bluetooth mice. It will work with "most" Bluetooth keyboards and many gaming controllers.
If you’ve considered splurging on a premium monitor, Samsung has some deals worth investigating. The company’s offerings, including the 55-inch Odyssey Ark), 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 and 49-inch Odyssey G9 OLED are among the models discounted in a wide-ranging monitor sale on Amazon and Samsung’s website.
Joel Embiid's timetable to return from a knee injury is unclear, leaving the 76ers and fantasy managers with problems.
The novelty of the UFC Apex is over, and fighters and fans are all too aware what Fight Night events at the venue signify.
The Bucks still have some growing pains to work out under Doc Rivers.