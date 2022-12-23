Austral Resources Australia's (ASX:AR1) investors will be pleased with their 13% return over the last year

The last three months have been tough on Austral Resources Australia Ltd (ASX:AR1) shareholders, who have seen the share price decline a rather worrying 40%. While that might be a setback, it doesn't negate the nice returns received over the last twelve months. Looking at the full year, the company has easily bested an index fund by gaining 13%.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Austral Resources Australia isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Austral Resources Australia actually shrunk its revenue over the last year, with a reduction of 38%. Despite the lack of revenue growth, the stock has returned a solid 13% the last twelve months. To us that means that there isn't a lot of correlation between the past revenue performance and the share price, but a closer look at analyst forecasts and the bottom line may well explain a lot.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Austral Resources Australia's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Austral Resources Australia shareholders have gained 13% over the last year. Unfortunately the share price is down 40% over the last quarter. It may simply be that the share price got ahead of itself, although there may have been fundamental developments that are weighing on it. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 6 warning signs for Austral Resources Australia (3 are a bit unpleasant) that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

