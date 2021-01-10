Crowd issue delays play; Australia sets India 407 to win

SYDNEY, Australia (AP) — Play was stopped for at least seven minutes Sunday while umpires and local police respond to complaints by India’s cricketers of crowd abuse on day four of the third test against Australia.

India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj had been fielding at fine leg before he complained to the umpires and pointed to a section of the crowd. Umpires stopped the game while India's fielders and the two Australian batsmen huddled in the middle of the Sydney Cricket Ground while police and security were called in. Police later escorted at least five men away from their seats.

Australia moved from 301-5 to 312-6 in the few minutes after play resumed and declared the innings after allrounder Cameron Green was dismissed for 84 in the last ball of the session. Australia set India a target of 407 to win with four sessions remaining.

Siraj had earlier complained about comments from crowd after play on day three, and Cricket Australia and the International Cricket Council were already investigating that episode.

“As series hosts, we unreservedly apologize to our friends in the Indian cricket team and assure them we will prosecute the matter to its fullest extent," Sean Carroll, Cricket Australia's head of integrity and security, said in a statement outlining the zero tolerance policy toward racism.

“Cricket Australia condemns in the strongest terms possible all discriminatory behavior. If you engage in racist abuse, you are not welcome in Australian cricket.”

The complaints overshadowed Australia's progress in its second innings.

Half centuries to Marnus Labuschagne (73), Steve Smith (81) and a maiden half-century Green put the Australians into a dominant position at the Sydney Cricket Ground as they chase a 2-1 series lead.

Rookie allrounder Green hit 84 off 132 balls, with eight boundaries and four sixes, before he was caught behind off Jasprit Bumrah, prompting the declaration during the tea interval.

He shared a 104-run partnership with captain Tim Paine, who was 39 not out.

Green then showed good poise and patience of his own to bring up his maiden half-century off 116 balls in this third test, before scoring another 34 runs off 15 balls as the hosts chased quick runs ahead of its declaration.

After resuming at 103-2 on Sunday, Labuschagne and Smith made a watchful start as India’s attack bowled a tight line to limit Australia’s scoring opportunities.

Labuschagne should have been out on the second ball for 47 but Hanuma Vihari dropped a regulation chance at square leg off Jasprit Bumrah’s bowling.

The 26-year-old reached his 50, off 82 balls with six boundaries, a few overs later with a single off Bumrah. It was Labuschagne’s 10th half-century in just his 17th test and came as part of a second successive century partnership with Smith.

Labuschagne’s fortune eventually ran out when Saini had the batsman caught behind off a leg glance to have Australia at 138-3, with a lead of 232 runs.

Matt Wade made four runs from 11 balls before he edged behind to substitute wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha off Saini, who is making his test debut.

Saha is playing for Pant, who has not taken the field after sustaining an elbow injury from a rising ball from paceman Pat Cummins while batting on day three.

Spinning allrounder Jadeja is another injury concern after he was struck on the thumb by a Mitchell Starc delivery on Saturday. While Jadeja managed to bat on and make 28 not out, after taking 4 wickets in the first innings, he did not return to the field on the fourth day.

Smith’s 30th test 50 was one of his most patient, coming off 134 balls with five boundaries.

After lunch Smith had much more attacking intent, blazing several boundaries on his way to 81 before being trapped lbw on review by Ravichandran Ashwin.

The four-match Border-Gavaskar trophy series is level at 1-1. The holder India is hoping to secure it with a victory in Sydney and Australia needing to win the series to reclaim it.

