Australia abandons COVID-19 vaccination targets after new advice on AstraZeneca shots

James Wilkie Broderick—son of powerhouse acting couple Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick—is all grown up! The iconic duo's oldest child, who was born between seasons five and six of Sex and the City, has turned 18 and is preparing to leave the nest for his freshman year of college.Besides the paparazzi snaps regularly taken outside of the family's Greenwich Village townhouse, James grew up largely out of the limelight with a minimal social media presence and no stated ambition to head to Hollywood himself. Maybe that's why the teen seems to have such a good head on his shoulders—at least according to doting mom SJP."Sometimes I just sit on the stairs because they're all in the kitchen, eating all the food, and I listen," the Emmy Award-winning star said of James and his "great friend group" in an interview with People. "And I'm so charmed by their conversation. I'm so happy with the young man he's becoming," she added. But where is James now, and what's he up to? Read on for an update on James Wilkie Broderick. 1 He'll be attending Brown University starting this fall. Matthew Broderick may be best known for his iconic role as the truant Ferris Bueller, but his son doesn't seem to have skipped many high school classes himself. James will join the freshman class of Brown University this coming fall, where he hopes to study "ancient civilizations and a bit of creative writing," according to a post he made on the Instagram page for Brown's class of 2025. 2 He's got a well-rounded set of interests. Like a lot of 18-year-olds, James's interests are eclectic and plentiful. A big sports fan, he's been photographed sitting courtside at NBA basketball games alongside his A-list dad, and he has shared via Instagram that he loves playing soccer and ping pong. He's professed his love of music—in particular '80s pop—and plays both the "keyboard/synth" and, more recently, the guitar. He's politically engaged, and voted in his very first election with his parents a month after his 18th birthday.So what isn't James interested in? "All of the children are artistic and love going to the theater, but none has expressed a desire to act," the proud parents shared in Parade magazine. 3 He grew up in New York City, but he's seen the world. It's no surprise that Broderick and Parker—who met and later wed in lower Manhattan (SJP in a very New York black dress, no less)—put down roots in NYC. James and his 11-year-old twin sisters, Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta Broderick, spent their childhood in the cobblestone streets of Greenwich Village, but James has seen much of the world outside of it.Beyond the home that his family reportedly owns in Donegal, Ireland, he's posted several vacation snaps taken around Europe. However, the experience that seems to have been most significant to him was his time spent studying in rural Vermont at The Mountain School of Milton Academy. There, students get back to basics by learning farming skills and participating in outdoor activities. 4 His parents are extremely proud of him. In October of last year, Parker penned a sweet birthday note to her firstborn, celebrating the milestone with a reflection on their years together."My beloved son, James Wilkie," she began. "On this day, you are 18 years old. I marvel at the passing of those years but equally the young man you are becoming. My love for you is an ache and an honor. As you leap toward and into your future, I remain your privileged and steadfast confident [sic] and joyful witness to the year ahead. Happy birthday, my first time voter," she wrote before signing her note with love.