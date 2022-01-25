Australia activists react to 'Where is Peng Shuai' shirts being allowed after backlash
Human rights activist Drew Pavlou, who is behind the 'Where is Peng Shuai?' campaign, welcomed Tennis Australia’s "capitulation" after its chief Craig Tiley said fans could wear t-shirts with the question emblazoned on them at the Australian Open. The about-turn followed video emerging on Sunday of security staff ordering spectators to remove shirts and a banner in support of the Chinese player at Melbourne Park. [Video here: VIDI9WX9RG_EN] “Hopefully people in China, in mainland China, will see thousands of people wearing those Peng Shuai t-shirts at the Australian Open grand final and they will know that she is still not safe,” Pavlou said.