Australia Agriculture Labor Crisis Deepens as Lockdowns Drag On

Sybilla Gross
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

With more than half of Australia’s population currently in lockdown due to outbreaks of the delta Covid-19 strain, tight rules on movement and state border closures are posing serious challenges for the A$66 billion ($49 billion) agriculture industry for the second year in a row.

Already facing a labor shortage due to border closures to international visitors, further restrictions on inter-state travel will obstruct the flow of contract workers who follow the summer harvest cycle, which is due to start in Queensland before progressing down to Victoria. Industry groups fear that the challenges could derail what is tipped to be another stellar crop this season, with Australia expected to produce 54.8 million tons of winter grains, about a third above the 10-year average to 2020-21.

“A disaster situation will occur if the limited number of harvest workers are stopped from moving back and forth across the border,” National Farmers’ Federation Chief Executive Tony Mahar said in an August statement.

Delta Surge Sees Split in Australian States’ Covid-Zero Strategy

Australia has long relied on foreign laborers in its agriculture industry to compensate for its shrinking and aging workforce. The federal government has attempted to plug labor gaps over the course of the pandemic by organizing chartered planes to fly workers from Pacific island nations in pilot programs, but the numbers are nowhere near the level needed to fill the estimated monthly shortfall of up to 24,000 this summer, according to Ernst & Young LLP.

Canberra said last month it would start offering agricultural visas to overseas workers over the next three years, but with little information on which partner countries are involved and how the program will work with the current caps on international arrivals it may not be enough to address the immediate shortages.

The government has also attempted to attract backpackers, who must complete at least three months of agricultural work for a two-year working-holiday stay, with the offer of a visa extension on the completion of a longer farm stint. Still, the number of those workers has plunged from 160,000 pre-pandemic to less than 40,000, leaving some crops unsown or left to rot last season.

“Last year, people were planning a long way ahead to procure people to employ, and it was tight,” said Michael Whitehead, head of agribusiness research at ANZ Banking Group Ltd. This year, the unpredictability of the delta strain has made it more challenging to do so, he said. The grain, fruit and meat processing sectors would all be affected by the logistical difficulties, he added.

While producers can apply for special permission to cross between some states, the national farming industry group in its statement chided cumbersome bureaucracy and called the situation “state-ism gone mad.” Some workers have said that they were turned away at borders despite being in possession of agricultural permits.

The Western Australian government last week spiked a plan to parachute in foreign laborers to assist with the wheat harvest, nixing any hope of relief as the state has doubled down on its hard border stance that bars entry to workers from the rest of the country.

In addition to labor issues, the border rules also make access to heavy-machinery operators more “challenging,” Agriculture Minister David Littleproud said Tuesday. Some farmers rely on sharing essential equipment with producers in other states with the southward progression of the harvest.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Maryland farms come together to help families affected by Hurricane Ida

    Maryland farms come together to help families affected by Hurricane Ida

  • Hydrogen may help wean telecoms off emissions-intensive power for remote infrastructure

    As the world rushes to cut carbon emissions, hydrogen fuel cells may offer global telecoms an environmentally friendly solution to power energy-hungry remote networks, experts say. Telecoms run vast arrays of relay stations, data centres and other infrastructure that need reliable, constant power. Hydrogen fuel cells, invented in the 1800s and used in U.S. and Russian space programmes, can replace noisy, polluting diesel generators that sometimes run 24 hours a day, their proponents say.

  • Abu Dhabi Offers Second Dollar Bond for the Year Amid Low Yields

    (Bloomberg) -- Abu Dhabi is returning to international debt markets for the second time this year with a two-part dollar-denominated offering to take advantage of low borrowing costs.The emirate is selling debt maturing in 10 years, with an initial price talk of about 90 basis points over Treasuries of similar maturity, according to a person familiar with the matter. It is also offering 30-year securities with an initial spread of 130 basis points. The bonds may price on Wednesday. The yield on

  • France's Sanofi to buy U.S. biopharma firm Kadmon in $1.9 billion deal

    PARIS (Reuters) -French drugmaker Sanofi said on Wednesday it would buy U.S. biopharmaceutical company Kadmon Holdings for 1.9 billion dollars, one month after announcing the purchase of another US biotech, Translate Bio, for $3.2 billion. Sanofi said it has offered $9.50 per share in cash for Kadmon, representing a total equity value of approximately $1.9 billion on a fully diluted basis, and that both companies' boards unanimously approved the transaction. Sanofi's price tag represents a 79% premium on Kadmon's $5.30 closing price on Tuesday.

  • BHP signs partnership deal with billionaire-backed AI explorer KoBold

    BHP Group will team up with billionaire-backed AI exploration firm KoBold Metals to look for battery minerals like copper and nickel in Australia and other global locations, the companies said on Wednesday. Privately held KoBold uses machine learning and artificial intelligence to hunt for raw materials. Its principal investors include Breakthrough Energy Ventures, a climate and technology fund backed by Microsoft's Bill Gates, Bloomberg founder Michael Bloomberg and Amazon's Jeff Bezos.

  • MSCI Downgrades Pakistan to Frontier Market After Four Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Index provider MSCI Inc. downgraded Pakistan to a frontier market, four years after its ranking was raised to an emerging market.“Although the Pakistani equity market meets the requirements for market accessibility under the classification framework for emerging markets, it no longer meets the standards for size and liquidity,” according to a statement by MSCI. The proposal is to be implemented with the November semi‐annual index review, MSCI said. The decision has been expected s

  • Biden administration announces aid for farm and food workers

    The Department of Agriculture announced Tuesday that it will invest $700 million in grant funding to help farmworkers, meatpacking workers and front-line grocery workers cover health and safety costs incurred due to COVID-19.Why it matters: The program expands pandemic agriculture aid, which has until now largely benefited farm owners, to include the primarily immigrant, low-income workforce, Bloomberg reports.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big pic

  • Bitcoin Nurses Losses in Wake of El Salvador’s Glitched Rollout

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin nursed losses Wednesday after plunging amid El Salvador’s troubled rollout of the largest cryptocurrency as legal tender.The virtual coin was trading at about $46,300 as of 6:45 a.m. in London, having slid as much as 17% a day earlier before paring some of the losses. The downdraft also swept across tokens such as Ether and Dogecoin, as well as the Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index.“Social media platforms were very cautious over the weekend that a plunge could occur following

  • SEC threatens to sue Coinbase over crypto lending programme

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has threatened to sue Coinbase Global Inc if the crypto exchange goes ahead with plans to launch a programme allowing users to earn interest by lending crypto assets, Coinbase said on Wednesday. The SEC has issued Coinbase with a Wells notice, an official way it tells a company that it intends to sue the company in court, Paul Grewal, the company's chief legal officer said in a blog post.

  • Why Tesla Stock Stomped on the Gas Today

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) had roared ahead by 3.3% at 10:30 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, and there might be three reasons this is happening. Let's address the first two reasons: On Friday, before the holiday weekend, ARK Invest founder Cathie Wood reportedly told investors that because Tesla's share of the electric car market "has actually gone up fairly dramatically around the world," she now believes that the stock could be worth $3,000 a share by 2025 instead of the $755 or so that it costs today. Then, CEO Elon Musk apparently told his employees in an email that he agrees with Wood and that the company could be selling between 5 million and 10 million vehicles a year by 2025 if Tesla "execute[s] really well."

  • No cashiers, please: Futuristic supermarket opens in Mideast

    The Middle East on Monday got its first completely automated cashier-less store, as retail giant Carrefour rolled out its vision for the future of the industry in a cavernous Dubai mall. Like Amazon's breakthrough unmanned grocery stores that opened in 2018, the Carrefour mini-market looks like any ordinary convenience store, brimming with sodas and snacks, tucked between sprawling storefronts of this city-state. Nearly a hundred small surveillance cameras blanket the ceiling.

  • Japan is defending its rare earth industry from foreign takeovers

    It's set to designate sectors related to critical metals, including rare earths, as key to national security and subject to stringent protections.

  • Moderna Poised to Get a Boost

    In this updated daily bar chart of MRNA, below, we can see that prices did in fact correct lower in early August tumbling from $497 down to $350. Prices then stabilized the past three weeks and now are moving higher again. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line declined from July into the middle of August, but it has crept higher recently telling us that the buyers of MRNA are being aggressive again.

  • London Metal Floor Trade Volume Plunged 85% on Reopening Day

    (Bloomberg) -- Volumes on the London Metal Exchange’s open-outcry floor dropped 85% from pre-pandemic levels on traders’ first day back in “the Ring,” pointing to an even sharper contraction than some had predicted and reinforcing concerns that it may not stay open for long. The iconic trading floor reopened this week after dealers lobbied the LME not to push ahead with a plan to switch permanently to fully electronic pricing. However, the restart came with a compromise that reduced the floor tr

  • Ryanair ends jet order talks with Boeing amid price dispute

    Boeing faces a standoff with one of its biggest customers after Ireland's Ryanair said it had ended talks over a purchase of 737 MAX 10 jets worth tens of billions of dollars due to differences over price. The rare decision to go public over big-ticket airplane negotiations comes after months of wrangling that had already delayed a deal for the largest version of the 737 MAX when Ryanair re-ordered a smaller model in December. A large new Ryanair order would provide a boost to the U.S. planemaker as it rebuilds confidence in the MAX, grounded for 20 months until November after two fatal crashes.

  • Hangzhou tops EIU chart of Chinese cities with most economic potential

    The Chinese tech hub of Hangzhou, home to e-commerce giant Alibaba, topped an Economist Intelligence Unit ranking of Chinese cities with the greatest economic growth potential in the next few years. All the cities in the top 10 are in eastern and southern China, except for the capital Beijing, which ranked sixth, after Hangzhou, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Shanghai and Zhuhai. Cities in the provinces of Guangdong, Jiangsu and Zhejiang are best placed to benefit from China's expected transition to a more technology-driven growth model during 2021-2025, the EIU said, with the cities of Hangzhou, Nanjing and Suzhou expected to further attract huge inflows of skilled workers.

  • GM Is Idling Almost All Production Due To Chip Shortages

    And Ford is making some painful cuts as well…

  • Bitcoin mining consumes 0.5% of all electricity used globally and 7 times Google's total usage, new report says

    As bitcoin mining becomes more popular and competitive, it's consuming more and more energy across the globe.

  • Ford poaches Apple's car project chief Doug Field

    (Reuters) -The head of Apple Inc's car project, Doug Field, is going to work for Ford Motor Co to lead the automaker's advanced technology and embedded systems efforts, a hiring coup for Ford Chief Executive Jim Farley. Field most recently served as vice president of special projects at Apple and was previously senior vice president, engineering at Tesla .

  • Elizabeth Warren says crypto services are 'spinning straw into gold' - and blasts them as the new shadow banks

    The Democratic senator from Massachusetts also brought up the prospect of banning US banks from holding cash deposits backing up stablecoins.