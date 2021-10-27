Australia, ASEAN to establish comprehensive strategic partnership - ASEAN

(Reuters) - Australia and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) agreed during a summit on Wednesday to establish a comprehensive strategic partnership between them, ASEAN chair Brunei said.

"ASEAN and Australia also agreed to establish a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between ASEAN and Australia that is meaningful, substantive and mutually beneficial," it said in a summary of the meeting.

(Reporting by Tom Allard in Sydney; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by James Pearson)