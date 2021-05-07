Australia’s Battered Morrison Bets on Budget to Repair Image

1 / 2

Australia’s Battered Morrison Bets on Budget to Repair Image

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jason Scott
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) --

For Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Tuesday’s annual budget can’t come soon enough as he tries to put a torrid opening to the year behind him and focus voter attention on the strength of the economic recovery.

After having his political judgment questioned, Morrison will attempt to reset the narrative by highlighting his economic stewardship through the pandemic. He’s likely to receive a budget boost as economists see the deficit for the 12 months through June at A$152 billion ($118 billion), about 25% less than Treasury’s December estimate, and unemployment falling to 4.5% in two years.

Morrison will be able to showcase his conservative government’s success in stemming business failures and job losses through stimulus programs such as the JobKeeper wage subsidy. He will also be able to point to the authorities successful combating of Covid-19 that kept infections to fewer than 30,000.

“Compared to where Australia was a year ago amid a national lockdown that seemed to trigger an economic collapse, most voters are happily surprised about the state of the economy now,” said Helen Pringle, a political researcher at the University of New South Wales. “It’s really a strength of the government and it will be seeking to emphasize that with this budget.”

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg pledged that his fiscal blueprint will increase skills, plug workforce shortages and boost aged-care and child-minding services. The government has additional cash to spend from an unexpectedly sharp rise in jobs and a stratospheric iron ore price, providing it with scope to win over voters.

The economy’s V-shaped recovery -- with Commonwealth Bank of Australia chief Matt Comyn describing the employment revival as “miraculous” -- comes as Morrison confronts myriad problems. These have clouded what had seemed very strong prospects to win another term at an election due within a year.

Morrison’s standing with female voters plunged following an awkward response to allegations of sexism and rape within Parliament House. He also faces an international backlash over his coal-supporting government’s refusal to commit to a hard target to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions.

On top of that, a slow vaccine roll-out is likely to mean Australia would remain isolated from much of the world until well into next year. Trade Minister Dan Tehan said Friday the country’s international borders may not completely open until the second half of 2022, a longer-than-anticipated closure that would deal a blow to the airline and tourism industries.

While the pandemic forced Morrison and Frydenberg to ditch a pledge to return the books to the black, it does open up an opportunity for additional spending that’s popular with the electorate and solidifies the recovery.

In Yellen’s Wake

Frydenberg signaled that, like his U.S. counterpart Janet Yellen, Australia’s fiscal program would be geared toward returning the economy to full employment. That will also keep fiscal and monetary policy aligned, improving the chance of achieving that goal.

“Against the backdrop of a highly uncertain global economic environment, it is prudent to continue to support the economy and ensure that our recovery is locked in,” Frydenberg said in a pre-budget speech. “The best way to repair the budget is to repair the economy.”

Australia’s limited vaccination numbers are potentially a major risk for Morrison’s electoral fortunes. Given the program isn’t expected to be completed until well into 2022, he could find himself in the awkward position of conducting a campaign with the rollout in progress.

Still, historically in Australian politics, economic strength tends to trump political mishaps like those that have engulfed his government.

“It certainly looks a different environment for Morrison from the start of the year, where it looked like he would waltz to an election win,” said Haydon Manning, an associate professor at Adelaide’s Flinders University.

“But as we’ve seen time and again in politics here and abroad, if voters judge that the government has been better at preserving their wealth and will put more money in their hip pocket, it’s usually enough.”

(Updates with border reopening delay comments in 8th paragraph)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Military coup puts Telenor's future in Myanmar on the line

    Since Myanmar's military ordered telecoms operators to shut their networks in an effort to end protests against its February coup, Telenor's business there has been in limbo. As one of the few Western companies to bet on the South East Asian country after it emerged from military dictatorship a decade ago, the return to army rule led to a $783 million write-off this week for Norway's Telenor. The Norwegian state-controlled firm, one of the biggest foreign investors in Myanmar, must now decide whether to ride out the turmoil, or withdraw from a market which last year contributed 7% of its earnings.

  • Peloton Says Financial Hit From Recall Will Be ‘Short Term’

    (Bloomberg) -- Peloton Interactive Inc. eased the concerns of investors, saying the financial impact of its treadmill recall would be “short term” and the company had overcome supply issues that had slowed deliveries of its popular stationary bicycles.Fiscal-year revenue will be $4 billion, compared with an earlier forecast of $4.075 billion, the New York-based company said Thursday on a conference call after reporting earnings. The halt to sales of the Tread+ and Tread and the costs of the recall will reduce revenue by about $165 million, Chief Executive Office John Foley said.Investors had been preparing for a larger blow after Peloton, in conjunction with the U.S. Consumer Product and Safety Commission, announced Wednesday the recall of the products. The $4,295 Tread+ was connected to the death of a child and more than 70 incident reports, including adults, children, pets and objects being pulled under the rear of the treadmill. The less-expensive Tread was pulled because the touchscreen was at risk of falling off.Peloton had planned May 27 for an expanded U.S. rollout of the Tread, but Foley said the widespread launch will be delayed while safety improvements are put in place. Among the fixes are hardware changes that must be approved by regulators and a software update for the Tread+, including a passcode requirement, he said.Peloton originally rebuffed safety warnings from regulators, but Foley apologized on Wednesday when the recall was announced. On Thursday, he said the company was working to regain whatever trust had been lost by the incidents involving the treadmills.“We feel like we have some work to do to get back on the right side of trust, safety and to let people know what we stand for,” Folley said on the call. “We are taking some financial pain to keep our brand pristine for the coming decades. This is something we are committed to.The treadmills account for a small percentage of the company’s hardware revenue, which is primarily generated by stationary bicycles, but are seen as key future growth drivers.Peloton sales have soared in the past year as the pandemic shut gyms and forced people to work out from home. However, the company has struggled to keep up with demand for months, leading to long wait times and frustrated customers. Those supply issues droves shares down about 45% so far this year.In a letter Thursday to shareholders, Peloton said average shipping times for its original bike are back to pre-pandemic levels. “While progress has been made, additional work remains to reduce delivery times across the remainder of our product portfolio and regions,” the company said. Bike sales are expected to return to normal seasonality as lockdowns ease, but the company projected it will sell three times as many bikes in the current quarter as it did in the same period in 2019.Peloton said it completed the acquisition of fitness equipment maker Precor on April 1 and integration is “well underway.” The company plans to make a limited number of products at Precor’s North Carolina facility by the end of 2021.Apart from the recall, Peloton’s results showed continued popularity for its products and classes. Sales gained 141% to $1.26 billion in the fiscal third quarter, which ended March 31.Connected fitness subscriptions -- users who pay for classes on Peloton equipment -- jumped 135% to 2.08 million. Paid digital subscriptions, made up of people who take classes on smartphones, tablets and other devices, increased to 891,000. Both numbers topped analysts’ average estimates.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Lauri Markkanen with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets

    Lauri Markkanen (Chicago Bulls) with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets, 05/06/2021

  • She responded to a smishing scam. Then the spam texts got worse. Experts explain why.

    Text message scams are on the rise, but there's little that can be done to stop them.

  • When can I travel to Australia? Latest holiday advice

    Australia will remain closed to the majority of international arrivals until at least the start of 2022, its government has said. "We won't be seeing borders flung open at the start of next year with great ease," Finance Minister Simon Birmingham told the media on May 6, citing "uncertainties that exist not just in the speed of the vaccine rollout but also the extent of its effectiveness to different variants of Covid, the duration of its longevity and effectiveness." His comments mark a delay in earlier plans for the country, which is behind on its vaccination drive target, to open its borders by October of this year, presenting a major blow to those who have been separated from their overseas loved ones for more than a year and counting. At present all arrivals into Australia must quarantine at a hotel (designated by authorities) for 14 days, similar to the hotel quarantine introduced in the UK this month. But it's unlikely you'll be able to get in, anyway. The border is closed except for Australian citizens and permanent residents, with limited exceptions. Earlier this year Australia's Chief Medical Officer, Professor Brendan Murphy, when asked whether the borders would open during 2021, warned: "I think that the answer is probably no." "I think that we’ll go most of this year with still substantial border restrictions. Even if we have a lot of the population vaccinated, we don’t know whether that will prevent transmission of the virus." How has Australia relaxed its lockdown? Throughout 2020, Australia's approach to national lockdown changed according to case rate. Now, many of its states operate their own individual rules: businesses and public transport are largely open and accessible, but have differing regulations on face coverings, social distancing, and quarantine. For example, face masks are currently mandatory in Sydney, New South Wales but they are somewhat relaxed in Victoria. In Queensland, anybody who has recently travelled from Brisbane must wear a mask in all indoor areas. Some domestic flights are currently operating, however quarantines and permits are often required when entering a new state or area. For the latest restrictions, check the state government's website. Am I allowed to travel to Australia? Australia’s borders remain closed, and those hoping to travel to Australia will need a ‘special exemption’ visa, as normal visa applications are no longer accepted. Only Australian citizens and returning permanent residents and their immediate family members are permitted to enter Australia without an exemption until further notice, and exemptions are only granted to those with a "compassionate or compelling reason to enter Australia". If you do manage to secure an exemption visa, you will still need to undertake a mandatory 14-day quarantine at a designated facility (for example a hotel) arranged by the state government once you arrive in Australia. Are flights to Australia operating? Many airlines have suspended their routes but it is possible to fly to Australia. British Airways, Emirates, Etihad, Virgin Atlantic and Singapore Airlines are running flights to the country from the UK, with layovers in Dubai, Doha, Abu Dhabi and Singapore. Qantas, the flag carrier of Australia and has said it does not expect international flights to resume in earnest until July 2021. Some of its planes have been grounded for three years. When will holidays to Australia be possible? Unfortunately, not any time soon. As above, officials have warned that international travel may not be permitted until 2022. Previously, the Australian tourism board has said in a statement. “From Tourism Australia’s perspective, attracting international travellers will form a critical part of the tourism restart and recovery in Australia, but will likely be further down the track.” “We just don’t know when international restrictions will start to be lifted, nor how the process of restoring international travel will play out. But we will be ready to go back when the time is right.” Despite the long timeline, agencies remain positive about the future of travel to the country. “We cannot anticipate when borders will open, however when they do we will be ready to welcome travellers back to join us on some great adventures,” said Zina Bencheikh of Intrepid Travel. “All our trips will be operated under new Safe Travel protocols developed and endorsed by the World Travel and Tourism Council, and a new Flexible Bookings policy will be in place so travellers can book confidently and change, move or cancel travel plans with no fuss.” How can I get a refund for my holiday? If your flight or holiday has been cancelled, see our guides on how to obtain a refund or a travel voucher.

  • Vaccinated American doctor dies after travelling to India to help with Covid, say reports

    ‘It is ironic that we came to India for two weeks and he contracted it here,’ Dr Rajendra Kapila’s widow says

  • Viral TikTok user permanently barred from Disney World for trespassing

    ‘We have a trespass warning for you from Disney. You’re no longer allowed on the property’

  • Giuliani cutting back large entourage to cut costs amid legal challenges, report claims

    The former mayor is facing mounting legal fees from divorces and a major defamation lawsuit

  • Bernie Sanders congratulates Biden for putting ‘people before profits’ by releasing Covid vaccine patents

    Senator pleased at US government for backing short term removal of patent on vaccines

  • Store owner had encounter with suspect before women were beaten

    As two Korean Americans recover from an attack at their west Baltimore liquor store, another store owner told the 11 News I-Team he had his own run in with the suspect.

  • Caitlyn Jenner mocked for claiming pilot friend fled California because he couldn’t stand sight of homeless

    ‘Clearly she’s a natural politician with razor-keen instincts for how to relate to the common folk,’ says one tweet

  • Teen baseball player dies after freak accident on base

    Cooper Gardner knocked unconscious trying to tag out runner

  • Lauren Boebert threatens to ‘rein in’ Big Tech and accuses Democrats of being ‘fascists’ for not doing so

    Twitter suspended @DJTDesk just one day after it was established

  • Republican who pushed law against distracted driving accused of trying to hide fact he was driving during video call

    Republican says he ‘wasn’t distracted’ despite being behind the wheel

  • Police clear teacher caught on camera spanking a child with a paddle

    ‘I sacrificed my daughter, so all parents can realise what’s happening in this school,’ mother of six-year-old says

  • Man arrested for attacking two Asian women in their 60s with a cinder block at liquor store

    Attacks against Asian Americans have surged 169 per cent during first quarter of 2021 compared to same period last year, study says

  • Golf’s beauty, cruelty on display in first round, and so is a fabulous Phil Mickelson

    156 golfers teed off Thursday at Charlotte’s PGA event, competing for a first prize of nearly $1.5 million.

  • YouTube weapons expert left with horror injuries after gun exploded in his face

    YouTuber Scott DeShields Jr badly injured when Serbu RN 50 rifle exploded while filming

  • Ilhan Omar says Democrats need to grow ‘backbone’ and abolish filibuster to overcome Republican opposition

    Minnesota progressive says quibbling about bipartisanship is a waste of time given intense Republican opposite to the Biden agenda

  • Peloton delays launch of cheaper treadmill after Tread+ recall, plans software update with safety feature

    After voluntarily recalling its treadmills Wednesday, Peloton said the action will likely cost the company $165 million in revenue from April to June.