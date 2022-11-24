Australia: How 'bin chickens' learnt to wash poisonous cane toads

Tiffanie Turnbull - BBC News, Sydney
·3 min read
An ibis carrying a toad
An ibis spotted eating a toad in Logan, near Brisbane

There are few Australian animals more reviled than the white ibis.

It has earned the moniker "bin chicken" for its propensity to scavenge food from anywhere it can - messily raiding garbage and often stealing food right out of people's hands.

But the native bird may have figured out how to overhaul its bad reputation.

It has developed an "ingenious" method of eating one of the only animals Australians hate more - the cane toad, a toxic and pervasive pest.

First introduced to Australia in the 1930s, cane toads have no natural predators in the country and have wrought havoc on native animal populations.

The toad's skin contains venom which it releases when threatened, causing most animals that come into contact with it to die quickly of a heart attack.

Hence Emily Vincent's surprise when members of the community started sending her pictures and videos of ibis "playing" with the amphibians.

Ms Vincent, who runs the invasive species programmes at environment charity Watergum, says the behaviour has been reported up and down Australia's east coast.

"Ibis were flipping the toads about, throwing them in the air, and people just wondered what on earth they were doing," she told the BBC.

"After this they would always either wipe the toads in the wet grass, or they would go down to a water source nearby, and they would rinse the toads out."

She believes it is evidence of a "stress, wash and repeat" method that the birds have developed to rid the toads of their toxins before swallowing them whole.

"It really is quite amusing."

'Clever' birds

It isn't the first time birds have been spotted eating cane toads, Macquarie University Professor Rick Shine told the BBC.

They seem to be less susceptible to the poison than other animals, like snakes, mammals or crocodiles.

An ibis carrying a toad
Toad expert Rick Shine says he hasn't heard of the behaviour before

But they can still die from too much of it and it tastes "awful", Prof Shine says.

So as the species spread across Australia, birds like hawks and crows rather quickly figured out how eat around the poison glands on their shoulder.

They would flip the toads on their back and rip out their insides, leaving the glands untouched.

But this is the first time Prof Shine - who has studied toads for 20 years - has heard of birds using a method like this to eat them whole.

"Ibis do get an unfair reputation... [but] this demonstrates that these are clever birds," Ms Vincent says.

"They've actually forced the cane toad to get rid of the toxin itself, they haven't had to mutilate it in any way. The cane toad is doing all the work for them."

Population control

Professor Shine and Ms Vincent both say it is a promising sign that native animals are learning to adapt to the toads, which are now estimated to number over 2 billion.

Some species are slowly recognising the pests are "a very bad choice for lunch" and there are suggestions others are undergoing genetic changes that leave them less susceptible to the poison.

And then there are animals like the ibis that have worked out how to eat toads safely, which could help bring the population back under control.

"They've got an incredible breeding capacity... so with every female cane toad that's removed from the environment, it's the prevention of up to 70,000 new cane toads each year," Ms Vincent says.

Cane toad
As well as poisoning predators, cane toads also dine on small native animals

Most of the heavy lifting is being done by animals that Australia loves to hate - like the ibis, rodents or ants - Prof Shine says.

"All of those animals are actually doing a wonderful job as an unseen army that are reducing the numbers of cane toads every year," Professor Shine says.

"So we really should be grateful for some of these unloved Australians."

You may also be interested in:

Recommended Stories

  • 2022 Texas High School Football playoff schedule, scores

    Texas high school football playoff schedule for the 2022 season from Class 6A through Class 1A six-man.

  • SpaceX Continues to Dominate Moon Race

    Nineteen months ago, SpaceX scored a coup. Beating out a whole host of rival bidders -- defense contracting giants Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT), Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC), and Leidos (NYSE: LDOS) among them -- SpaceX snagged a gigantic $2.9 billion contract to build the a new lunar lander for NASA... and put American astronauts back on the moon for the first time in 50 years. Blue Origin in particular, which had partnered with Lockheed and Northrop to bid on the moon lander contract, went so far as to sue over NASA's decision.

  • What should I do if I see a mountain lion on a California hike? Follow these tips

    Mountain lions have been spotted around the state, recently attacking a chihuahua in Los Angeles and facing off with a cyclist in San Luis Obispo County.

  • 5 things not to do when frying a turkey on Thanksgiving

    The Austin Fire Department demonstrate the potential dangers of frying a turkey on Thanksgiving Day.

  • How to avoid an explosive Thanksgiving when deep frying your turkey

    Here are some safety tips for you if you're planning to deep fry a turkey this holiday season.

  • Firefighters reveal how deep-frying frozen Thanksgiving turkeys poses explosive risks

    Firefighters are warning people against frying frozen Thanksgiving turkeys and they're sharing videos to show the fiery dangers that come with submerging wet turkeys in boiling oil.

  • Grandma and Teen She Accidentally Invited to Thanksgiving Keep Tradition Going for 7th Year

    "The cameras and the fame can stop tomorrow and nothing is changing between us," Jamal Hinton said of his unexpected bond with Arizona grandma Wanda Dench

  • Bank of Canada says higher interest rates still needed to tame inflation

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Inflation in Canada remains too strong, and higher interest rates will be needed to cool the overheating economy, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said in testimony at the House of Commons on Wednesday. After a strong job gain report for October, Canada's annual inflation rate held steady that same month at 6.9%, still far above the central bank's 2% target, while core inflation measures were mixed, data showed last week. The Bank of Canada raised rates by 50 basis points last month, lifting the policy rate to 3.75%, the highest since 4% seen in January 2008.

  • Every Body-on-Frame SUV You Can Still Buy in 2022, Ranked by Price

    Some of the SUVs we often see on U.S. roads, or, less often, on the trails they were meant to traverse, started out as pickup trucks. Or they were otherwise designed similarly at first, with boxy bodies atop a sturdy ladder frame made to take a beating on the trail and towing on the interstate. These body-on-frame SUVs are still around despite some their designs having been streamlined to look more like modern and eminently comfortable unibody vehicles.

  • Remains of a Spider Monkey Traded by Ancient Maya Elites Found in Mexico

    Archaeologists working on the Plaza of Columns Complex site at Teotihuacán have made a surprising discovery in the ancient Maya capital: the remains of a 1,700-year-old spider monkey, which the archaeologists suspect was once a state gift between elites.

  • The U.N. Climate Summit Failed to Meet the Moment

    Investors can find reasons to celebrate the outcome of COP27, but governments failed to take action to keep warming below safe levels, Mindy Lubber writes.

  • Drugs: India police say rats ate 200kg of seized cannabis

    Police in India have blamed rats for destroying nearly 200kg of seized cannabis in police stations.

  • Ukraine grain exports sputter after extension deal with Russia

    Ukraine's grain exports have gotten off to a slower start after a U.N.-brokered deal was extended last week to help ease global hunger, and one Ukrainian envoy put part of the blame on Russia's reluctance to speed up ship inspections. Since the agreement was extended beyond Nov. 19, no more than five ships a day have departed Ukraine, U.N. data show, down from previous weeks and months when up to 10 departed. A U.N. spokesperson, Ismini Palla, said vessel flows were affected by past uncertainty over extending the deal, poor Istanbul weather conditions for inspections, and a rotation of new staff and inspectors at a Joint Coordination Centre (JCC).

  • Three reasons Missouri will beat Arkansas in Battle Line Rivalry

    Missouri isn't favored, but the Tigers' defense gives them a good chance against Arkansas on Friday.

  • Water recycling technologies developed for space are helping a parched American west

    To ensure humanity has enough to drink, some of NASA’s cutting-edge in-orbit water recycling research is coming back down to Earth.

  • Long-lost ancient mural rediscovered in northern Peru after more than a century

    Student archaeologists unearth Huaca Pintada, described as ‘the most exciting and important find of recent years’

  • Inside Dolly Parton's childhood home, a two-room log cabin where she lived with her 11 siblings

    Dolly Parton's Dollywood theme park features a replica of her childhood home. The original log cabin had no electricity or running water.

  • With searches, Ukraine focuses suspicions on Orthodox clergy

    An investigation of a centuries-old monastic complex in Ukraine’s capital and other religious sites has underscored Ukrainian authorities' suspicions about some Orthodox Christian clergymen they see as loyal to Russia despite Moscow's nine month-old war on the country. The search by security service and police personnel at the Pechersk Lavra monastery, one of the most revered Orthodox sites in Kyiv, was unusual but did not happen in isolation. The SBU said the effort is part of its “systematic work to counter the subversive activities of the Russian special services in Ukraine.”

  • Ronaldo becomes 1st male player to score at 5 World Cups

    Cristiano Ronaldo became the first male player to score at five World Cups with a goal for Portugal against Ghana on Thursday. The 37-year-old striker converted a penalty in the 65th minute to give Portugal a 1-0 lead. Ronaldo scored one goal at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, another at the 2014 tournament in Brazil, and four in Russia in 2018.

  • The Crown: Queen's friend says Netflix show 'makes me so angry'

    Lady Glenconner, who was a maid of honour at the Queen's coronation, is herself portrayed on screen.