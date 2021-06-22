Australia blames China for UN move to put Great Barrier Reef on endangered list

Our Foreign Staff
·3 min read
Great Barrier Reef
Great Barrier Reef

The Great Barrier Reef should be added to a list of "in danger" World Heritage Sites, a UN committee recommended on Tuesday, prompting an angry response from Australia which said it had been blindsided by the move and blamed political interference.

The long-term outlook for the world's biggest coral reef system had deteriorated and action was needed to counter the effects of climate change, said the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization committee, which sits under Unesco.

Australia's Environment Minister Sussan Ley said Canberra would challenge the recommendation, saying it went against advice given just a week ago, and defended Australia's protection of the reef.

"This is a complete subversion of normal process," Ley said.

Australia has for years been battling to keep the Great Barrier Reef, a major tourist attraction that supports thousands of jobs, off the "in danger" list, a step that could potentially lead towards its eventual removal as a World Heritage Site.

In 2015, its lobbying included hosting Unesco World Heritage delegates on a trip to an unspoiled stretch of the reef, but since then, scientists say, the world's largest living ecosystem has suffered three major coral bleaching events due to severe marine heatwaves.

Sussan Ley, left, speaks to the media during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra
Sussan Ley, left, speaks to the media during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra

Ley said she and Australia's Minister for Foreign Affairs Marise Payne raised their concerns overnight with the Director General of Unesco, Audrey Azoulay.

"This decision was flawed. Clearly there were politics behind it," she said, without elaborating.

A government source said Canberra believes China, which chairs the committee, is responsible for the move amid a souring of relations between the two countries.

"We will appeal but China is in control," the source said, declining to be named as he is not authorised to talk to the media.

China's embassy in Canberra did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Environmental groups, however, rejected that the recommendation was political and said it was clear Australia was not doing enough to protect the reef, especially on climate change.

"There is no avenue for any government to have any input. This recommendation is reached by world renowned scientists," said Richard Leck, Head of Oceans for the World Wide Fund for Nature, Australia.

Leck was part of a group of conservationists that lobbied 13 members of the Unesco committee to reach its recommendation, which will now be considered by all 21 countries on the committee.

Australia is part of the committee, but by convention it will not able to vote if a consensus is unable to be reached.

Australia's reliance on coal-fired power makes it one of the world's largest carbon emitters per capita, but its conservative government has steadfastly backed the country's fossil fuel industries, arguing tougher action on emissions would cost jobs.

Relations between Canberra and Beijing soured last year after Australia accused China of meddling in domestic affairs, and worsened when Prime Minister Scott Morrison sought an independent inquiry over the origins of the coronavirus pandemic.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • A 600-foot 'garbage belt' has taken over a Chinese UNESCO world heritage site and is overwhelming local herders tasked with cleaning it up

    Years of trash building up in the tourist-filled region has littered the region with swathes of plastic bags, paint buckets, cans, and even dead sheep and yaks.

  • China crosses 1 billion vaccinations, with 500 million in one month

    Data: Our World in Data; Chart: Danielle Alberti/AxiosChina has now administered 1 billion doses of coronavirus vaccines — 500 million of them in just the past month. That's half of the global total during that period.The big picture: China's vaccine rollout started slowly, due in part to a low sense of urgency and also to the fact that the government was focusing on exporting doses.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Demand for vaccines grew after the Delt

  • Supreme Court Justices Consider Whether to Take Up Another School Choice Case

    Get essential education news and commentary delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up here for The 74’s daily newsletter. The U.S. Supreme Court will discuss Thursday whether to hear a case that could settle for good whether states can exclude religious schools from publicly funded voucher programs. The argument in Carson v. Makin is over […]

  • Scientists battle over the ultimate origin story: Where did the coronavirus come from?

    Stanley Perlman, who has been studying coronaviruses for 39 years, got a nasty email June 4: "Dr. Frankenstein just wants more public money and wants to research things he shouldn't be messing with. THANKS A LOT FOR CORONA LOSER." Perlman, a mild-mannered, grandfatherly virologist at the University of Iowa, didn't know the author of the dyspeptic email and had nothing to do with the emergence of the coronavirus. But he had co-signed a letter to the Lancet in February 2020 saying SARS-CoV-2 was n

  • Husband Of Missing Woman, Who Moved To The U.S. To Get Married, Accused Of Strangling Her, Burying Her Body

    The husband of a Colorado Springs woman has been arrested more than two years after she mysteriously vanished. Dane Kallungi, 38, is now facing charges of first-degree murder in the death of his wife, Jepsy Amaga Kallungi. Colorado Springs Police Lt. James Sokolik told Oxygen.com that Dane was arrested Wednesday in Albuquerque, New Mexico, after a warrant was issued for his arrest. Jepsy’s family reported her missing on April 4, 2019, after her family and friends hadn’t heard from the 26-year-ol

  • Covid vaccine: Why are Australians cancelling AstraZeneca jabs?

    More people are shunning the world's most widely used Covid vaccine over its perceived risk.

  • Judge Dismisses Claims That the Trump Admin Cleared Lafayette Square for a Photo-Op

    A federal judge dismissed lawsuits by Black Lives Matter and the Washington, D.C., chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union claiming that the Trump administration authorized an attack on demonstrators at Lafayette Square in June 2020.

  • Progressives crank up filibuster pressure on Sinema with million-dollar ad buy in Arizona

    The ad campaign accuses the Democratic senator of putting a "Jim Crow relic" above voting rights. She supports the bill but not nixing the 60-vote rule that could keep it from passing.

  • Buddhist Temple Sues California City for Discrimination Over Armed ‘Raids’

    A Buddhist temple in Fremont, Calif., is suing the city for racial discrimination, denial of religious freedom and invasion of privacy over armed “raids” into the site that allegedly reached the owner’s home and did not spare her makeup kit. How the dispute started: Fremont city officials say that the Temple of 1001 Buddhas on Mill Creek Road has several structures that do not meet building codes and were built without proper permits. Fremont started investigating the temple in 2017 following a complaint of unpermitted construction, according to city spokesperson Geneva Bosques.

  • The Philippines Just Crushed $1.2 Million in Smuggled Luxury Cars, Including a McLaren 620R

    Some of the other vehicles included a Bentley, Mercedes-Benz, Lotus and Porsche 911 G2S.

  • Watchdog: Nursing home deaths up 32% in 2020 amid pandemic

    Deaths among Medicare patients in nursing homes soared by 32% last year, with two devastating spikes eight months apart, a government watchdog reported Tuesday in the most comprehensive look yet at the ravages of COVID-19 among its most vulnerable victims. The report from the inspector general of the Department of Health and Human Services found that about 4 in 10 Medicare recipients in nursing homes had or likely had COVID-19 in 2020, and that deaths overall jumped by 169,291 from the previous year, before the coronavirus appeared. “We knew this was going to be bad, but I don't think even those of us who work in this area thought it was going to be this bad,” said Harvard health policy professor David Grabowski, a nationally recognized expert on long-term care, who reviewed the report for The Associated Press.

  • Team Trump's Facebook ads circumvent ban

    Donald Trump may be banned from Facebook, but his political operation continues using it to raise money, records show.Why it matters: A new round of ads purchased by a political group associated with him shows how the former president can continue tapping the world's largest social network even as Trump himself is barred from the platform.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe ads were first reported in the progressive digital firm

  • Georgia police appealing to public for help solving road-rage killing

    Carmen Lee, 25, might have been the unintended victim of a highway shooting on Memorial Day weekend.

  • Shaquille O’Neal says he would have knocked Ben Simmons out if he played with him

    Shaquille O’Neal is not impressed with Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons after his lackluster performance in Game 7 Sunday night. The NBA star had strong words for Simmons, who is taking heat for his team’s elimination from the playoffs. The Sixers lost Game 7 of their Eastern Conference semifinal against the Atlanta Hawks with a final score of 103-96.

  • India economy: Seven years of Modi in seven charts

    Covid battered an already sluggish economy, weakened by poor growth, job losses and stagnant exports.

  • Biden drops AstraZeneca vaccine from latest donation

    The administration is replacing the vaccine with 55 million doses of those already cleared for use in the United States.

  • India proposes tougher e-commerce rules to address 'widespread cheating' complaints

    India proposed on Monday banning flash sales on e-commerce platforms and preventing their affiliate entities from being listed as sellers as the South Asian market looks to further tighten rules that could hurt the future prospects of Amazon and Walmart’s Flipkart in the world’s second-largest market. The proposal (PDF), unveiled by India’s Ministry of Consumer Affairs on Monday evening, comes at a time when brick-and-mortar retailers in India have ramped up their complaints to raise concerns about what they allege as unfair practices employed by Amazon and Flipkart as they expand their operations in the country.

  • Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse defends membership in exclusive beach club: 'A long tradition in Rhode Island'

    Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., one of the most outspoken senators on the issue of systemic racism, was questioned by a local news reporter over the weekend about his family’s longtime membership in a private beach club described as "all white."

  • ByteDance Founder Donates $77 Million to Education Fund

    (Bloomberg) -- ByteDance Ltd. founder Zhang Yiming donated 500 million yuan ($77.3 million) of his personal wealth to an education fund in his hometown, joining other Chinese internet moguls in giving back to social causes as Beijing cracks down on big tech.The 38-year-old billionaire entrepreneur transferred the money to the Fangmei Educational Development Fund to be set up in the southeastern Longyan city, the local education bureau said in a statement Tuesday. The fund -- named after Zhang’s

  • Covid: Brazil hits 500,000 deaths amid 'critical' situation

    Experts warn the outbreak could worsen amid a slow vaccination programme and the start of winter.