Australia Bonds Extend Global Rout on Relentless Rate-Hike Bets

Garfield Reynolds
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Australian bonds slumped, helping to re-energize this year’s global bond rout as traders become more certain that just about every major central bank will accelerate tightening steps to rein in inflation.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Australian 10-year yields jumped 13 basis points to 2.13%, the highest since March 2020. Ten-year Treasury yields rose to above 1.94% to a two-year high, getting close to levels that may set off further sales of U.S. bonds via so-called convexity hedging from the holders of mortgage-backed debt.

Investors are bailing out of bonds as expectations grow that central banks worldwide will aggressively tighten policy after the collapse of last year’s narrative that price pressures would prove transitory. A series of hawkish pivots from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell was followed last week by similar shifts by central bankers in the U.K. and the European Union.

Even in Australia, where the central bank insists it’s unlikely to move until 2023, traders are betting the RBA will hike its benchmark from a record-low 0.1% to 1% by year’s end.

“The risk-reward set-up to buy bonds now is just not great,” said Prashant Newnaha, an Asia-Pacific rates strategist at TD Securities in Singapore. Given Fed comments open the door to aggressive tightening and the risk of convexity hedging, “there is no pressing need for strategic investors to be standing in front of this sell-off just now and buy.”

New Zealand bonds accelerated declines after the Australian selloff, sending 10-year kiwi yields to the highest since 2018.

Former RBA board member John Edwards told the Wall Street Journal it’s conceivable Australia’s central bank will raise rates four times late in the year to match market expectations.

Those comments helped drive Tuesday’s selling, Newnaha said, along with a surge in supply as New South Wales and the Australian Capital Territory announced sales of benchmark 2032 benchmark. That likely sent 10-year futures lower and helped spur declines at the shorter end, he said.

The RBA will conclude its more than A$350 billion ($250 billion) QE program on Thursday, with its final scheduled operation to buy A$1.6 billion of federal government bonds. The central bank last week decided to scrap the purchases after upgrading its inflation and employment outlook. Governor Lowe stressed policy makers were likely to be patient on rate increases because wage pressures look to be building only gradually.

READ MORE: Australia’s Lowe Is Odd-Dove-Out Among Hawkish Central Bankers

(Updates Australian, U.S. yields in second paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Battered Indian Bonds Get Some Relief on Auction Cancelation

    (Bloomberg) -- Indian bonds gained after the central bank scrapped a weekly debt sale amid rising yields with a central bank rate decision due on Thursday.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Ottawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesMeta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookPeter Thiel to Leave Meta Board to Pursue Trump AgendaThe yield on the benchmark 10-y

  • Euro zone inflation could subside before becoming entrenched: Lagarde

    Euro zone inflation risks are on the rise but price pressures could still subside before becoming entrenched in expectations, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said on Monday. Pointing to mounting inflation risks, Lagarde opened the door last week to an interest rate hike later in 2022 and said that a March 10 meeting will be crucial in deciding how quickly the bank would wind down its long-running bond buying scheme, a cornerstone of its stimulus efforts. "We have to bear in mind that demand conditions in the euro area do not show the same signs of overheating that can be observed in other major economies," Lagarde told the European Parliament's committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs.

  • Explainer-What the BOJ can do about rising Japanese bond yields

    As Japan's long-term interest rates rise, investors are wondering at what point the central bank will step in to defend its 0% target for the 10-year yield as part of an ultra-easy monetary policy. Prospects of accelerated U.S. policy tightening have pushed the benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond (JGB) yields to six-year highs above 0.2%, close to the implicit 0.25% ceiling the BOJ sets around its 0% target. Speculation the BOJ could change the target of its yield-curve-control to the five-year note from the 10-year has also pushed the five-year JGB yield to a six-year high and above zero.

  • U.S. rate hikes could hit highly dollarized emerging market banks - Moody's

    Banks in Latin America and emerging Europe are most exposed to dollarization among developing economies, making them vulnerable to weaker local currencies and increasing withdrawals in the face of tighter U.S. monetary policy, Moody's said on Monday. Interest rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve are likely to slow capital flows to emerging markets, weakening countries' currencies and economic growth, and potentially triggering credit risk at highly dollarized banks, Moody's said. "Banks with large volumes of foreign-currency loans and deposits on their balance sheets are vulnerable to a spike in credit losses and pressure on their profitability and liquidity when the local currency drops sharply in value," Moody's analysts wrote.

  • Neil Young takes aim at Spotify CEO, big banks

    Young, in a statement on his website, criticized the music streaming platform's chief executive officer, Daniel Ek, saying he was the main problem, in the wake of criticism of U.S. podcaster Joe Rogan, who has courted controversy with his views on COVID-19 vaccines and his use of racial slurs. Spotify hosts the top-rated podcast "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast.

  • Paytm’s Rising Buy Ratings Signal Bottom in Wake of IPO Disaster

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s pioneering digital payments startup Paytm is gradually regaining the confidence of some analysts after it had one of the worst debuts by a major technology company less than three months ago. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Ottawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesMeta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookPeter Thiel to Leave Meta

  • Traders Brace for Shock-and-Awe Hikes From Major Central Banks

    (Bloomberg) -- A dramatic week of central-bank meetings and economic data has changed the game for global rate-hike bets.Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Amazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesMeta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookStocks Decline Amid Late-Day Selloff in Big Tech: Markets WrapNot only are money-market traders boosting wagers on the

  • Suncorp CEO Says Business Performance Has Been Quite Strong

    Steve Johnston, chief executive officer of Suncorp Group Ltd., one of Australia's largest insurance and banking firms, discusses financial results and outlook. Suncorp shares are up Tuesday. The insurer said first-half cash earnings decreased 29% to A$361 million amid weather events and natural hazard claims, but also said it has "good momentum." Johnston speaks with Paul Allen on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia."

  • U.S. adds Chinese entities to red-flag export list, WuXi Bio shares plunge

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Commerce Department said on Monday it had added 33 Chinese entities to its so-called 'unverified list', which requires U.S. exporters to go through more procedures before shipping goods to the entities. The department said it was taking the step as it was unable to verify the legitimacy and reliability of those entities in relation to their use of U.S. exports. The entities included listed companies, universities as well as aerospace and electronics suppliers.

  • Music NFT Platform HitPiece Back in the News for the Wrong Reasons

    The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) sent HitPiece a cease and desist notice, which could leave HitPiece in hot water.

  • Oil prices: 'It's going to be very easy' to get to $100/barrel, analyst says

    Energy prices have been on fire over the last six months. Expect them to go higher, says one analyst.

  • Investors Hedging This Much Usually Precedes U.S. Stock Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- Hedging on U.S. stocks has risen to the highest level in almost two years, and reached a point that usually precedes equity gains, according to Sundial Capital Research.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Ottawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesMeta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookPeter Thiel to Leave Meta Board to Pursue Trump AgendaA

  • Rangebound E-mini NASDAQ-100 Setting for Volatile Move

    Trader reaction to 14811.25 – 14917.25 could give us an early insight into whether the bulls or the bears are taking control.

  • China Battles to Contain Coal Price Surge as Dependency Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s dependency on coal is likely to worsen this year as the authorities struggle to rein in prices after the Lunar New Year break.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Ottawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesMeta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookPeter Thiel to Leave Meta Board to Pursue Trump AgendaChinese miners dug up more than 4 bil

  • Report: New strategy for opioids and a Cabinet-level leader

    The U.S. needs a nimble, multipronged strategy and Cabinet-level leadership to counter its festering overdose epidemic, a bipartisan congressional commission advises. With vastly powerful synthetic drugs like fentanyl driving record overdose deaths, the scourge of opioids awaits after the COVID-19 pandemic finally recedes, a shift that public health experts expect in the months ahead. “This is one of our most pressing national security, law enforcement and public health challenges, and we must do more as a nation and a government to protect our most precious resource — American lives,” the Commission on Combating Synthetic Opioid Trafficking said in a 70-page report released Tuesday to Congress, President Joe Biden and the American people.

  • Wall Street Is Wrong About Inflation

    Pundits are dueling to see who can forecast the most interest rate hikes. The Fed needs to tune them out, write Larry Hatheway and Alex Friedman.

  • Equitable Group to Buy Digital Rival Concentra Bank for $371 Million

    (Bloomberg) -- Equitable Group Inc., a Canadian online banking firm, agreed to take over digital rival Concentra Bank for C$470 million ($371 million) to bulk up its assets and expand its business with credit unions.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Ottawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesMeta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookPeter Thiel to Leave Met

  • Giant Pension Sold Apple, Intel, and Qualcomm Stock. Here’s What It Bought.

    Dutch pension PGGM cut investments in Apple, Intel, and Qualcomm in the fourth quarter, and started a position in Nvidia.

  • Best Roth IRA Investments for 2022

    When you are saving for retirement, it’s best to do all the necessary research about what types of investments should go into each of your retirement accounts. The types of investments you should put in a traditional individual retirement account … Continue reading → The post Best Roth IRA Investments for 2022 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Peter Thiel to Leave Meta Board to Pursue Trump Agenda

    (Bloomberg) -- Peter Thiel, the tech investor and conservative provocateur who has advised Mark Zuckerberg for nearly two decades at Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc., will step down from the company’s board after Meta’s annual shareholder meeting in May. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Ottawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesMeta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Force