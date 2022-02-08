Australia Bonds Extend Global Rout on Relentless Rate-Hike Bets

(Bloomberg) -- Australian bonds slumped, helping to re-energize this year’s global bond rout as traders become more certain that just about every major central bank will accelerate tightening steps to rein in inflation.

Australian 10-year yields jumped 13 basis points to 2.13%, the highest since March 2020. Ten-year Treasury yields rose to above 1.94% to a two-year high, getting close to levels that may set off further sales of U.S. bonds via so-called convexity hedging from the holders of mortgage-backed debt.

Investors are bailing out of bonds as expectations grow that central banks worldwide will aggressively tighten policy after the collapse of last year’s narrative that price pressures would prove transitory. A series of hawkish pivots from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell was followed last week by similar shifts by central bankers in the U.K. and the European Union.

Even in Australia, where the central bank insists it’s unlikely to move until 2023, traders are betting the RBA will hike its benchmark from a record-low 0.1% to 1% by year’s end.

“The risk-reward set-up to buy bonds now is just not great,” said Prashant Newnaha, an Asia-Pacific rates strategist at TD Securities in Singapore. Given Fed comments open the door to aggressive tightening and the risk of convexity hedging, “there is no pressing need for strategic investors to be standing in front of this sell-off just now and buy.”

New Zealand bonds accelerated declines after the Australian selloff, sending 10-year kiwi yields to the highest since 2018.

Former RBA board member John Edwards told the Wall Street Journal it’s conceivable Australia’s central bank will raise rates four times late in the year to match market expectations.

Those comments helped drive Tuesday’s selling, Newnaha said, along with a surge in supply as New South Wales and the Australian Capital Territory announced sales of benchmark 2032 benchmark. That likely sent 10-year futures lower and helped spur declines at the shorter end, he said.

The RBA will conclude its more than A$350 billion ($250 billion) QE program on Thursday, with its final scheduled operation to buy A$1.6 billion of federal government bonds. The central bank last week decided to scrap the purchases after upgrading its inflation and employment outlook. Governor Lowe stressed policy makers were likely to be patient on rate increases because wage pressures look to be building only gradually.

READ MORE: Australia’s Lowe Is Odd-Dove-Out Among Hawkish Central Bankers

(Updates Australian, U.S. yields in second paragraph)

