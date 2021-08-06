Australia borders: Citizens living overseas could be 'trapped' if they return

Frances Mao - BBC News, Sydney
·2 min read
Two woman hug each other as they&#39;re reunited in a New Zealand airport
Many Australians have struggled to return due to tough border policies

Australians living overseas could be "trapped" in Australia if they return, after the nation's government tightened its border rules without notice.

Since March last year, the country has banned its citizens from leaving the country as part of its Covid strategy.

That restriction has not previously applied to Australians who usually live in other countries.

But they will now need to apply for an exemption for outbound travel - in line with rules for other Australians.

Australia's tough border rules have been controversial. Critics say this change - in effect from 11 August - will further punish families and deter citizens from returning.

The government said the measure aimed to reduce the risk of Covid cases entering the country, as it grapples with its worst outbreaks in a year.

Australia already has a weekly limit on incoming travellers and bans foreigners from entry unless they have an exemption. Its policies are among the strictest globally.

Last month, it halved the number of permitted arrivals due to Delta variant outbreaks.

Many Australians have expressed outrage at the latest move, branded by some as barbaric.

Alexandra Phelan, who lives in the US, tweeted she was "waking up to news that I'm effectively exiled from my country".

While the closed-border policy has been mostly supported in Australia, many have also criticised its impact on citizens.

The BBC has been told of cases in the past year where Australians have been unable to leave to care for sick or dying loved ones, or to retrieve their children from relatives.

Legal experts have questioned whether Australia's rules breach constitutional rights by effectively preventing some citizens from being able to return.

The government has said Australia will not re-open until at least 80% of its population is vaccinated, likely to be sometime next year. The current total is 19%.

More than half of Australia's 26 million people are currently in lockdown, due to Delta outbreaks in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.

Sydney - the worst-hit city - has recorded over 4,300 cases in its outbreak.

On Friday, New South Wales state reported 291 new cases - its highest daily number in the pandemic so far.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan decided on Thursday to expand its COVID-19 emergency curbs to cover more than 70% of the population, as a record surge in cases strained hospitals in the Olympics host city Tokyo and other parts of the country. Japan had avoided the explosive outbreaks seen elsewhere. Suga announced the new steps - which are mostly voluntary, unlike strict lockdowns overseas - as new daily cases in Tokyo hit a record 5,042.

  • Georgian weightlifter breaks three world records, lifts nearly 1,100 pounds at Olympics

    Lasha Talakhadze of Georgia defended his Rio Olympic title and set three world records. "One of my goals to set as many records as possible," he said.

  • US to allow visitors from Hong Kong to stay for 18 months

    Thousands can stay in US for 18 months because China is eroding territory's freedoms, the US president says.

  • Helen Maroulis didn't need history-making bronze to prove Olympic success isn't measured in medals

    Helen Maroulis, who won the bronze medal in the women's 57kg freestyle, didn't need the bronze to prove success isn't measured in medals.

  • Team USA wins Olympic medals in women’s soccer, track and field

    Amy Robach has the latest from Tokyo on America’s growing medal count.

  • Pandemic travel bans divide loved ones across borders

    Quintin Sweat and Renée Harrison live only 15 minutes apart by car, with the U.S.-Canada border between them. Travel restrictions mean Harrison must drive four hours from her Windsor, Ontario home to the Toronto airport in order to fly to Detroit where Sweat lives. For Sweat, it means a mandated two-week stay in Canada.

  • Fan-Free Olympics Showcase Socially Distant Tech

    (Bloomberg) -- The Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games were meant to be the perfect stage for Japanese and other tech firms to showcase their latest technologies to the world. A year late and without fans allowed in due to the pandemic, the show has lost much of that luster, but some undeterred companies are making a push to turn the experience of navigating the Covid challenge into a legacy for the games.An enormous, 55-meter wide (180-foot wide) display floats in Sagami Bay, with the majestic M

  • Olympics-Medal chomp grosses out Japan and riles Toyota

    TOKYO (Reuters) -The mayor of Japanese city Nagoya earned himself Internet infamy and a rare rebuke from Toyota Motor Corp on Thursday for chomping down on an Olympic gold medal at an event meant to celebrate its winner, softball pitcher Miu Goto. In the incident https://www3.nhk.or.jp/news/html/20210804/k10013181441000.html on Wednesday, Takashi Kawamura pulled down his mask and put Goto's gold medal between his teeth as he stood in front of a backdrop used for press briefing that urges people to wash their hands and socially distance to prevent COVID-19 infections. Trending posts on Twitter said Kawamura had turned Goto's gold medal into a germ medal, which in Japanese is pronounced the same.

  • Japan PM Suga apologises for skipping parts of Hiroshima speech

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga apologised on Friday for accidentally skipping parts of a speech in Hiroshima to mark the anniversary of the atomic bombing of the city 76 years ago. Suga is already under pressure from critics for going ahead with the Olympics amid a surge in COVID-19 infections. "I want to take this occasion to apologise for having skipped some parts of my speech at the ceremony," Suga said at a news conference held after the ceremony.

  • $20,000 reward offered to find man accused of shooting woman with kids in car in St. Petersburg

    ST. PETERSBURG — Eleni Peca said it wasn’t easy for her to come to St. Petersburg police headquarters Thursday and speak to reporters about her daughter Joana’s slaying. “But we need justice,” a tearful Peca said. “The babies need justice.” Now authorities are offering a financial incentive to find the man police say fatally shot 27-year-old Joana Peca last weekend while she held their ...

  • Pakistan sends troops after Muslim mob attacked Hindu temple

    Pakistan on Thursday deployed paramilitary troops in a conservative town in the country's eastern Punjab province, a day after a Muslim mob attacked and badly damaged a Hindu temple there. In New Delhi, India’s foreign ministry summoned a Pakistani diplomat to protest the attack and demand protection for Hindus living in the predominantly Muslim Pakistan. Wednesday's attack took place in the town of Bhong in Rahim Yar Khan district after a court granted bail to an eight-year-old Hindu boy who allegedly desecrated a madrassa, or religious school, earlier this week.

  • 'No turning back:' Biden signs order targeting half of all vehicles sold in US to be zero-emissions by 2030

    The move is part of the administration's broader agenda to tackle climate change and compete with China, a leader in the electric vehicle market.

  • How England went from delta disaster to looking 'better than it ever has before'

    "I would say the near future, and perhaps even the long-term future, looks better than it ever has before," one expert said.

  • With the Delta Variant on the Rise, Experts Explain Why Your Face Mask Is Overdue for an Upgrade

    It may be time to move on from cloth-based face masks altogether.

  • How different masks protect against Covid-19, and its delta and lambda variants

    Masks help prevent the spread of infection, both with the original Covid-19 virus, and the delta variant that is taking hold of the US, and other variants like the lambda variant and those that will inevitably arise. While mask mandates were lifted in some locations of the country months ago, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently reversed its masking recommendations even for the vaccinated. Its mask guidelines now recommend that people in areas with high transmission wear masks indoors while in public.

  • Teenage girl who suffered two-hour seizures after 'drink was spiked in club' describes ordeal

    The victim's mum released footage of her in hospital as a warning to other women.

  • Commentary: Nearly 80 years worth of vaccines and all were apolitical — until now. A personal history

    In the late 1980s, on a school day in early March at Pikesville High School in Baltimore County, classes were suspended for a day. The entire student body was sent to the gymnasium and lined up. A student at the school had recently returned from a trip abroad and had come down with the measles. The health department acted quickly to stave off an epidemic by deciding on a mass vaccination of ...

  • Statistics showing more young people hospitalised with Covid are not what they seem

    On Thursday, Amanda Pritchard, the new NHS chief executive, claimed that a fifth of Covid hospital cases in England were young people.

  • Teddi Mellencamp's main COVID-19 symptom could be a sign of something more serious, an expert explains

    An expert weighs in on why Teddi Mellencamp's main symptom of COVID-19, vertigo, can be potentially serious.

  • US study finds potential dog food link to canine heart disease

    FDA research sheds light on ingredients in dog food that could be associated with canine dilated cardiomyopathy Researchers found that the ingredient most strongly linked to suspect compounds linked to DCM was peas. Photograph: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images A new study by the Food and Drug Administration highlights research linking certain dog foods to canine dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM), a severe heart disease. According to a new report published Thursday, researchers compared traditional dog fo