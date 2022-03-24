Australia Budget Deficit Set to Narrow as Commodities, Jobs Soar

(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s budget deficit is expected to narrow in the coming fiscal year as a red-hot economy drives down unemployment, which combined with soaring commodity prices will deliver a windfall to government coffers.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg will announce in Tuesday’s budget a shortfall of A$76.9 billion ($57.6 billion), or 3.3% of gross domestic product, in the 12 months to June 2023, the median estimate of economists shows. That’s down from A$99.2 billion forecast for this year in December’s mid-year update.

Economists predict budget deficits will shrink further to A$70 billion in 2023-24 and A$50 billion the following year, according to the Bloomberg survey.

“We expect the budget to feature significantly higher revenue projections,” said Andrew Boak, chief economist at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. “Against the backdrop of a tight labor market and rising inflation pressures, this is likely to see the government pivot to a ‘fiscal repair’ narrative.”

Australia’s A$2.2 trillion economy has rebounded strongly from a pandemic-induced recession in 2020, with its labor market on track to be the tightest in half a century. Inflation is also well within the Reserve Bank’s 2-3% target thanks to hefty fiscal and monetary support.

The RBA’s cash rate is at a record low 0.1% and Governor Philip Lowe says he doesn’t intend to hike until he’s confident inflation is sustainably in target.

The government is expected to undertake some largess as it tries to ease pressure on households caught between accelerating inflation and still tepid wages growth. It will be looking to use the budget as a springboard to a come-from-behind win at an election that must be held by late May.

The Bloomberg survey showed economists expect the economy will expand by 4.2% in the 12 months through June 2023, with headline inflation set to slow to 2.8%. The unemployment rate is seen falling below 4% for the first time since the early 1970s.

