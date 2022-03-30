Australia to Build New Darwin Port After Chinese Lease, ABC Says
(Bloomberg) -- The Australian government will announce a new port will be built in the strategically important city of Darwin after the current facilities were leased to a Chinese company, the Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported Thursday, without citing sources.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Home Prices Suggest Housing Bubble Brewing in U.S., Dallas Fed Says
Apple and Meta Gave User Data to Hackers Who Used Forged Legal Requests
Ukraine Update: U.S. Doubts Russian Pullback; Lavrov in China
It’s unclear whether the new port would be solely for industrial use, or would be a facility that can accommodate visiting naval ships from strategic partners the U.S. and U.K., the ABC said. It was understood the announcement would be made in coming weeks by Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s government during the Australian election campaign, it added.
The national broadcaster said Infrastructure Minister Barnaby Joyce issued a statement on Tuesday that the government has earmarked A$1.5 billion ($1.1 billion) on new port infrastructure in the Northern Territory, of which Darwin is the capital.
China’s Landbridge Group secured a 99-year lease for Port of Darwin’s commercial operations in 2015 for A$506 million. The city in Australia’s far north is a naval entry point into the increasingly contested Indo-Pacific region, and is a base for around 2,500 U.S. Marines as part of a decade-long security pact with Australia’s key ally.
Read: Darwin Port Review Finds No Security Concerns, Australian Says
Since Landbridge’s purchase, which was criticized by then-U.S. President Barack Obama, Australia’s diplomatic and trading relations with the world’s second-largest economy have nosedived amid moves to restrict Chinese investment in critical infrastructure and utilities. Several lawmakers in Morrison’s government have said the port’s Chinese ownership has created a security threat and have called for its forced divestment.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
The Can’t-Lose Betting Strategy That’s Taking the Gamble Out of Sports Gambling
Is Occidental the Megadeal Warren Buffett’s Been Waiting For?
Putin’s Old Ally in the EU Faces Tough Vote as War Rages Next Door
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.