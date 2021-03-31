Australia to build guided missiles to boost defense capacity

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks during the opening of Raytheon Australia's Centre for Joint Integration in Adelaide, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Australia announced Wednesday it would begin building its own guided missiles in close collaboration with the U.S. as it seeks to boost its defense capabilities. Citing the "changing global environment,” Morrison said it would partner with a weapons manufacturer to build the missiles in a plan that would create thousands of jobs as well as export opportunities. (Morgan Sette/AAP Image via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
NICK PERRY
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Australia announced Wednesday it would begin building its own guided missiles in close collaboration with the U.S. as it seeks to boost its defense capabilities.

The news comes amid growing unease in the Pacific region about China's increasing assertiveness and military abilities.

Citing the "changing global environment,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison said it would partner with a weapons manufacturer to build the missiles in a plan that would create thousands of jobs as well as export opportunities.

Morrison said it would initially spend 1 billion Australian dollars ($761 million) on the plan as part of a huge 10-year investment in defense and the defense industry.

“Creating our own sovereign capability on Australian soil is essential to keep Australians safe,” Morrison said.

It has been decades since Australia last manufactured advanced missiles, and it currently relies on importing them from allies including the U.S. Australia does currently build a decoy rocket aimed at disrupting incoming missiles.

Michael Shoebridge, the director of defense, strategy and national security at the independent think tank Australian Strategic Policy Institute, said the announcement was welcome news and filled a strategic gap.

“It’s being driven by the two Cs, China and COVID,” Shoebridge said.

He said China's increasing aggression was a big concern for Australia, as was the vulnerability of global supply chains that had been exposed by the coronavirus pandemic.

He said Australia's most pressing need was for long-range anti-ship missiles that could be fired from warships or aircraft. He said that new army fighting vehicles also needed missile capabilities.

Shoebridge said it would make sense for Australia to build a new generation of hypersonic missiles in collaboration with the U.S. He said potential commercial partners included large U.S. weapons manufacturers like Lockheed Martin and Raytheon, although other manufacturers might be involved in developing specific systems, for instance propulsion.

Australia is part of the “Five Eyes” intelligence alliance, along with the U.S., Canada, Britain and New Zealand.

“We will work closely with the United States on this important initiative to ensure that we understand how our enterprise can best support both Australia’s needs and the growing needs of our most important military partner," Defense Minister Peter Dutton said.

He said building weapons in Australia would not only enhance its capabilities but would also ensure the nation had sufficient supply for combat operations if there was any disruption to global supply chains.

Before the announcement, the Australian Strategic Policy Institute had estimated that Australia would need to spend AU$100 billion over the next 20 years on buying missiles and guided weapons.

Shoebridge said the home-built missiles would help provide a military deterrent during the current decade while Australia waited for a series of new frigates and attack-class submarines to be built.

He said that in the event of a conflict, Australia would need a lot of missiles quickly and couldn't rely on importing them on time. He said such a scenario was possible, for instance if Beijing decided the time was right to take control of Taiwan by force.

He said the announcement also fitted with the U.S. strategy of dispersing its forces and capabilities so it wasn't vulnerable in any key locations.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. official notes "concerning" buildup of Russian forces near Ukraine

    Russian troops from different regions have been assembling near the Russia-Ukraine border.

  • Report: Chinese loan terms hamper post-virus debt talks

    China’s loans to poor countries in Africa and Asia impose unusual secrecy and repayment terms that are hurting their ability to renegotiate debts after the coronavirus pandemic, a group of U.S. and German researchers said in a report Wednesday. It echoes warnings about problems from Chinese lending, which surged after Beijing launched its Belt and Road Initiative in 2012 to expand trade with Asia, Africa and the Middle East by building railways and other infrastructure.

  • U.S. tries to break Iran nuclear deadlock with new proposal for Tehran

    The proposal, which would include some sanctions relief for Iran, comes as Iranian elections loom.

  • H&M was wiped from the internet in China, sending a chilling warning to other retailers

    H&M products are missing from Alibaba and other shopping sites, and China's Google Maps-like platform isn't showing the locations of H&M's 500 stores.

  • Saudi Arabia announces $1.3 trillion private sector investment push led by Aramco, SABIC

    Saudi Arabia's crown prince said oil firm Aramco and petrochemical firm SABIC would lead investments of 5 trillion riyals ($1.3 trillion) by the local private sector by 2030 under a programme announced on Tuesday for economic diversification. The move aims to mobilise the Gulf Arab state's private sector to help wean the economy off its reliance on oil exports, which still account for more than half the state's income, and develop new sectors to help create jobs for millions of Saudis. This is part of 12 trillion riyals worth of investments planned by 2030, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said in televised remarks.

  • Japan, Indonesia sign arms transfer pact amid China concerns

    Japan and Indonesia signed a pact on Tuesday allowing the transfer of Japanese defense equipment and technology to Jakarta as the two countries strengthen their military ties in the face of China's increasingly assertive activity in the region. The agreement came during “two plus two” security talks among the foreign and defense ministers of the two countries, which share concerns about China's growing influence and territorial claims in the East and South China seas. “It has become difficult to take for granted the premises that have supported the peace and prosperity of the international community,” Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said in opening remarks at the talks.

  • Soccer stars speak out on China's Uyghurs — and pay a price

    Some European soccer stars have used their fame to raise awareness of China's campaign against Uyghur Muslims. At least one has paid a steep price for speaking out.Why it matters: The Chinese government can deny access to its huge market of soccer fans to punish international players or teams whose speech crosses Beijing's red lines. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Details: In December 2019, Turkish soccer star Mesut Özil, then with English club Arsenal, condemned China's repression of Uyghur Muslims in a tweet that received more than 200,000 likes."They burn their Qurans. They shut down their mosques. They ban their schools. They kill their holy men," wrote Özil, who is Muslim. Mesut Özil during an Arsenal training session, March 2020. Photo: David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty ImagesAfter the tweet, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV announced it would no longer broadcast that week's game between Arsenal and Manchester City, teams that are both popular in China.Özil's avatar was removed from video games in China, and even when China's broadcaster put Arsenal games back on the air, sports commentators didn't say his name.Arsenal reacted by distancing itself from Özil's post. Özil later criticized the club for not backing him and has since left Arsenal for Turkish club Fenerbahçe.Özil isn't the only prominent player to publicly criticize what's happening in Xinjiang.In December 2020, French player Antoine Griezmann said he was severing his relationship with Huawei after learning the company had developed facial recognition software that targeted Uyghurs.Griezmann had served as a brand ambassador for Huawei since 2017. What to watch: Any sport with a significant fan base in China is likely to face similar pressure to stay silent on Xinjiang, Hong Kong or any other issue that the Chinese Communist Party deems off-limits.Go deeper: China's soccer dreams have falteredLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Merkel and Macron in talks to use Russia's Sputnik Covid vaccine

    France and Germany were in negotiations on Tuesday night with Vladimir Putin to supply the Russian Covid-19 vaccine to the EU, after Angela Merkel suspended use of the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab for the under-60s. Emmanuel Macron, the French president, and the German Chancellor held a video call with the Russian president to discuss "cooperation" over vaccines which would see the Russian Sputnik jab used in the EU once it is approved by regulators. The move came after German authorities identified 31 cases of blood clots known as cerebral sinus vein thrombosis to those given the AstraZeneca jab. Among the cases, 29 involved women and nine had resulted in death. Canada has also reduced the use of the jab, banning it for the under-55s, and France has yet to authorise its use for younger age cohorts. Number 10 was forced to reiterate that the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine was "safe, effective and has already saved thousands of lives". There has been continued bafflement in Whitehall at the approach of European countries to the vaccine rollout, in which governments have switched positions and delayed deployments. In the UK on Tuesday, there were only 4,040 new cases of Covid-19 and 56 deaths, with the country starting to ease lockdown. However, in Germany there were 9,549 new cases and 180 deaths, as the country continues to grapple with a third wave. The decision to turn to Russia for vaccine supplies may have profound geopolitical consequences as it threatens to undermine the global western coalition which has imposed sanctions on senior Russian figures following the country's involvement in international atrocities. Less than two weeks ago, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) concluded that the AstraZeneca vaccine was safe, prompting scores of countries to reverse a pause on its use.

  • Ukraine says Russian military buildup threatens its security

    Russia is building up armed forces near Ukraine's borders in a threat to the country's security, Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Ruslan Khomchak said on Tuesday, accusing Moscow of pursuing an "aggressive policy" towards Kyiv. In remarks to parliament, Khomchak also accused pro-Moscow separatists of systematically violating a ceasefire in the conflict in eastern Ukraine agreed in July 2020. Ukraine and Russia have traded blame for a spike in violence in the conflict, which Kyiv says has killed 14,000 people since 2014.

  • NATO fighters intercepted half a dozen groups of Russian military aircraft near alliance airspace in under 6 hours

    NATO scrambled fighters 10 times to intercept an "unusual peak" in Russian military aircraft flights near alliance airspace.

  • The coronavirus likely traveled 800 miles to Wuhan from farms that breed wild animals for food, a WHO report found

    WHO experts investigating the coronavirus' origins think it jumped from bats to an animal species like minks or pangolins before infecting people.

  • Nikki Haley on holding China accountable for COVID: 'The US can't sit back and play nice'

    Fmr U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley blasts the Biden administration for 'playing nice' with China, and explains why America needs to hold them accountable for COVID-19 origins.

  • Trump launches new website for supporters

    Former President Trump and former first lady Melania Trump announced Monday a new website designed to help supporters stay in touch with them and request personalized greetings or their participation at events.Our thought bubble, via Axios' Sara Fischer: The website, 45office.com, is part of Trump's efforts to reconstruct his digital presence after essentially being deplatformed after January's Capitol insurrection. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Details: The site's home page states that the former president's office is "committed to preserving the magnificent legacy of the Trump Administration" and "advancing the America First agenda."The site's "about" page features a glowing report of Trump's divisive presidency, claiming that he "launched the most extraordinary political movement in history, dethroning political dynasties, defeating the Washington Establishment."It goes on to praise his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, which was criticized by members of his coronavirus task force during a CNN interview that aired Sunday.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • WHO chief says virus investigators had difficulties "accessing raw data" from China

    World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus welcomed the joint WHO-China report on the origins of the coronavirus on Tuesday, but he noted that scientists had difficulty "accessing raw data" from China and called for further investigation of the lab leak theory.Why it matters: The comments come in the wake of an inconclusive report that has prompted concerns about transparency and the influence of the Chinese government over the investigation.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Background: The report assessed that the coronavirus was most likely introduced to humans through an intermediate animal host, but called for further investigation in numerous areas — except for the theory that the virus leaked from a lab accident, which it called "extremely unlikely."What he's saying: "I do not believe that this assessment was extensive enough," Tedros said at a briefing on Tuesday. "Further data and studies will be needed to reach more robust conclusions.""Although the team has concluded that a laboratory leak is the least likely hypothesis, this requires further investigation, potentially with additional missions involving specialist experts, which I am ready to deploy."The big picture: 14 countries — Australia, Canada, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Israel, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, the Republic of Korea, Slovenia, the U.S. and the U.K. — released a joint statement on Tuesday expressing "shared concern" about the lack of access to "complete, original data and samples."Tedros, who was accused during the Trump administration of being beholden to China, appeared to echo some of those criticisms, saying, "In my discussions with the team, they expressed the difficulties they encountered in accessing raw data.""I expect future collaborative studies to include more timely and comprehensive data sharing," he added.The bottom line: "Finding the origin of a virus takes time, and we owe it to the world to find the source so we can collectively take steps to reduce the risk of this happening again," Tedros concluded. "No single research trip can provide all the answers."Go deeper: More findings from the reportMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Ursula von der Leyen snubbed world leaders' plea for pandemic response

    Divisions over the EU’s vaccination crisis have been laid bare after Ursula von der Leyen refused to sign up to a call by more than 20 world leaders for a new global pandemics plan. The European Commission president’s name was notably absent from the list of signatories backing calls for an international treaty. The list included EU leaders such as Angela Merkel, Emmanuel Macron, and Charles Michel, the European Council president, as well as Boris Johnson. Other leaders of EU countries, including Mario Draghi of Italy, Pedro Sanchez of Spain, Mark Rutte of the Netherlands, as well as the leaders of Greece, Romania and Portugal, put their names to the call to prevent “isolationism and nationalism” when facing pandemics. “Indeed the Commission was informed of the op-ed and the scope of the Treaty on Pandemics but chose not to co-sign,” an EU official said. Mrs von der Leyen’s snub to the call for “universal and equitable access to safe, efficacious and affordable vaccines,” and a global settlement similar to that forged after the Second World War will raise fears she intends to pursue a hardline stance on vaccine export bans.

  • After suing Fox News for $1.6 billion, Dominion says it could file lawsuits against other media outlets and even Trump

    Dominion Voting Systems could sue other media outlets beyond Fox News, as well as individual Fox personalities, its attorney Tom Clare told Axios.

  • Biggest share of Indian-made vaccines for poor country programme stays in India

    India itself has received more than a third of the nearly 28 million Indian-made AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses delivered so far by the global programme for poor countries, according to data from UNICEF and vaccine alliance Gavi. The revelation that the largest allocation of doses India has supplied to the COVAX programme never actually left the country could add to criticism of India and COVAX, after New Delhi decided this month to delay big exports of vaccines that poor countries around the world had been counting on.

  • Biden Eyeing Four Major Tax Increases: Report

    President Joe Biden is expected to unveil the infrastructure portion of his “Build Back Better” program on Wednesday, and administration officials have signaled that the proposal could cost upwards of $3 trillion over a decade. The proposal will be “sweeping in scope,” the Associated Press reported Tuesday, and include plans to invest in physical infrastructure, green energy and domestic manufacturing, with an emphasis on remaining competitive with China. A separate proposal focused on issues including health care, paid leave and education will be released later this spring. The infrastructure proposal reportedly will include sources of revenue to cover its costs. “The president has a plan to fix our infrastructure and a plan to pay for it,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said. “The speech tomorrow is about making an investment in America, not just modernizing our roads or railways or bridges, but building an infrastructure of the future.” Biden’s revenue foundation: While any number of potential tax increases to pay for the plan have been discussed and may make it into the president’s proposal, Biden is focused on four in particular, Axios’ Hans Nichols reported Tuesday. The tax priorities Biden is “preparing to go to the mat for” include: increasing the corporate tax rate to 28% from 21%, which the Tax Policy Center says would raise $730 billion over 10 years; establishing a new global minimum tax on foreign subsidiaries of U.S. corporations, raising $550 billion; applying income tax rates to capital gains for wealthy households, raising $370 billion; raising the top individual tax rate back to 39.6% for households earning more than $400,000 per year, raising $110 billion. Nichols says that the White House will spend less effort promoting other proposals, including the idea of raising Social Security taxes on upper-income households, which could bring in an additional $740 billion. An increase in the estate tax could fall by the wayside, as could a plan to impose a minimum income tax on top earners. A difficult path: Biden reportedly is aiming for approval of his plan by summer, giving Congress plenty of time to discuss the details and work toward an agreement on a bipartisan basis. The White House expects lawmakers to divide the spending program from the revenue proposals, the AP said, in order to ease the negotiation process. Still, although the Biden administration is holding out for the possibility of a bipartisan deal, there are growing doubts that such cooperation will be possible given the divergent interests of progressives who want to go big on taxes and spending, moderates who fear going too far on either or both, and Republicans who have long been skeptical about big increases in government spending and are already lining up against any tax increases whatsoever. New York Magazine’s Eric Levitz summed up the “seemingly impossible dilemma” that Democratic leaders must confront: “If they cut the bill’s size, they alienate the progressives; if they debt-finance the package, they lose the Senate’s penny-pinchers; if they pay for it with tax increases, they antagonize Romney-Biden suburbanites ... And the mutually exclusive demands aren’t just coming from competing factions of the party; some Senate moderates are simultaneously calling for the infrastructure bill to include trillions in tax increases and win Republican support (which is a bit like asking for the legislation to repeal the Second Amendment and enjoy the NRA’s endorsement)." Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.

  • Arizona declares state holiday to honor World War II-era Navajo code talkers

    Arizona has adopted a new state holiday to honor Navajo Nation members who used their language to pass on coded messages during World War II.Driving the news: Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed legislation on Monday that designates Aug. 14 "Navajo Code Talkers Day."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeIf Aug. 14 doesn't fall on a Sunday, the day will be observed the following Sunday. Proponents have been urging the state to adopt a holiday since President Ronald Reagan declared Navajo Code Talkers Day by presidential proclamation on Aug. 14, 1982.What they're saying: “The Navajo Code Talkers are American heroes. They assisted on every major operation involving the U.S. Marines in the Pacific theatre, using their native language to come up with an unbreakable code," Ducey said in a statement."Their crucial service during WWII will not be forgotten, and we will continue to honor them every August 14th," said state Sen. Jamescita Peshlakai (D-Ariz.), a Navajo Nation member who sponsored the bill. Flashback: The U.S. government recruited and enlisted more than 400 Navajo men to serve in standard communications units. The Navajo Code Talkers used their code to assist in major operations involving the U.S. Marines in the Pacific Ocean theatre, including during the battle at Iwo Jima.A dozen of Hopi and members of other tribes also used their own codes.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • White House sees no federal mandate for COVID-19 vaccine verification

    The White House said it expected the private sector to take the lead on verification of COVID-19 vaccines, or so-called vaccine passports, and would not issue a federal mandate requiring everyone to obtain a single vaccination credential. The Biden administration was reviewing the issue and would make recommendations, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday, but she added, "We believe it will be driven by the private sector."