Australia to buy 300,000 doses of Merck's COVID-19 antiviral pill

FILE PHOTO: A handout photo of an experimental COVID-19 treatment pill, called molnupiravir and being developed by Merck & Co Inc and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LP
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia will buy 300,000 doses of Merck & Co's experimental antiviral pill, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Tuesday, as the country looks to boost its vaccine arsenal to fight COVID-19 and aims to reopen its borders next month.

Molnupiravir, which would be the first oral antiviral medication for COVID-19 if it gets regulatory approval, could halve the chances of dying or being hospitalised for people most at risk of contracting severe COVID-19, according to experts.

Merck, last week, said it plans to seek U.S. emergency use authorization for the pill as soon as possible and make regulatory applications worldwide including Australia.

"These treatments mean that we are going to be able to live with the virus," Morrison told Nine News on Tuesday, after he announced last week that an 18-month ban on Australians travelling abroad will be lifted from November in states enjoying higher vaccination coverage.

Morrison said Australia will likely open to international visitors next year as the latest border relaxations apply only for citizens and permanent residents.

Australia is pursuing a faster reopening through higher vaccination rates with Sydney and Melbourne, its largest cities, and the capital Canberra enduring a weeks-long lockdown to combat the highly infectious Delta variant. The first-dose rate in the adult population is expected to top 80% later on Tuesday.

Sydney, the country's largest city, is poised to exit its lockdown on Oct. 11, the first Monday after it expects 70% of its population over 16 to be fully vaccinated, as daily cases fell to the lowest in nearly seven weeks on Monday.

Daily infections, meanwhile, hit a pandemic high in the country's second-most populous state of Victoria on Tuesday with 1,763 new infections. Four new deaths were registered.

Even with the Delta outbreaks, Australia still has relatively low coronavirus numbers, with around 115,200 cases and 1,350 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

(Reporting by Renju Jose; editing by Richard Pullin)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

    * The European Union's drugs regulator said people with weakened immune systems should get a third dose of a vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna, but left it to member states to decide if the wider population should get a booster. * Sweden's Public Health Agency said it recommended the use of Pfizer-BioNTech's Comirnaty vaccine for children between 12-15, opting against rival Moderna's Spikevax. * Argentina plans to investigate attendance numbers at Sunday's derby between River Plate and Boca Juniors, a judicial official said, after local media questioned whether numbers exceeded those permitted under COVID-19 rules.

  • India's Divi's Labs hits record high on Merck's positive trial data for COVID-19 drug

    Shares of India's Divi's Laboratories Ltd, which makes the main ingredient of Merck & Co's experimental antiviral pill, soared 10% on Monday, after the pharmaceutical giant reported positive clinical trial results for the drug. Global drugmaker Merck and partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics on Friday said molnupiravir could halve the chances of dying or being hospitalised for those most at risk of contracting severe COVID-19, according to the data released by the companies hailed as a "potential breakthrough" by experts. The news sent Divi shares up as much as 10% to a record high, which boosted the Nifty Pharma Index 2.4% to an all time peak.

  • Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp hit by widespread outage

    Facebook and its Instagram and WhatsApp platforms were hit by a massive outage Monday, impacting potentially tens of millions of people as users flocked to other networks to sound off.

  • Facebook Down and Network Global Outages? Thanks, Mercury Retrograde

    Astrologer Lisa Stardust explains how Facebook and Instagram's outages and other global technological issues are all connected to Mercury Retrograde.

  • Fauci sees hope in new Merck drug

    The nation’s top infectious disease expert called the results of a recent study “really quite impressive.”

  • Fauci: "False narrative" to think COVID vaccine obsolete if Merck drug approved

    NIAID director Anthony Fauci said Sunday it is a "false narrative" to think that the coronavirus vaccines would become unnecessary if an antiviral drug announced by Merck receives federal approval.Why it matters: Fauci's remarks on ABC's "This Week," come on the heels of the pharmaceutical company's announcement on Friday that an oral antiviral treatment it is developing might reduce the risk of hospitalization or death from COVID. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscrib

  • Southwest Airlines to require all employees get vaccinated against COVID-19 to "ensure job security"

    Southwest Airlines will require all employees be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to meet the U.S. government mandate, the carrier announced Monday. The Dallas-based airline said that “to continue employment,” its workforce must be fully vaccinated by Dec. 8, or be approved for a religious, medical or disability accommodation. “Southwest Airlines must join our industry peers in complying with the federal government’s COVID-19 vaccination directive,” said Southwest Chairman and CEO Gary Kelly in a prepared statement.

  • Shannen Doherty doesn't want to be 'written off' because of her cancer diagnosis

    Doherty has continued to work during cancer treatment.

  • Facebook, Instagram Coming Back Online After Six-Hour Outage

    Facebook appeared to have fixed networking issues that made its flagship app — as well as Instagram and WhatsApp — unusable Monday in an outage lasting more than six hours. Users reported a spike in problems accessing Facebook’s family of services starting around 11:35 a.m. ET. The issues preventing users from posting content or refreshing […]

  • Social media meltdown

    The Supreme Court returned to in-person arguments. And William Shatner will boldly go where no 90-year-old has gone before. It's Tuesday's news.

  • The Latest: Fauci addresses vaccine hesitancy

    Dr. Anthony Fauci says he’s worried that people resisting COVID-19 vaccine shots based on religious grounds may be confusing that with a philosophical objection. Fauci, who is President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, says getting the COVID-19 vaccine is no different in concept than receiving other vaccines such as for measles, which have been done for many years. Religious exemptions have been on the rise since Biden last month announced sweeping new COVID-19 vaccine mandates covering more than 100 million Americans.

  • The Gangland Murders Forcing Israel to Its Breaking Point

    Amhad Gharabli/GettyJERUSALEM—Benjamin Netanyahu has been out of office for all of 110 days, but for Arab citizens of Israel, post-Bibiism has become the era of emancipation. Decades of Arab community leaders have failed to inspire change in the country, leading to frustration, disenchantment and a growing social chasm between the mainstream Jewish experience and minority Arab lives.Since the start of 2021, almost 100 Arab citizens of Israel have been killed in street violence made possible by y

  • Two Americans win Medicine Nobel for work on heat and touch

    American scientists David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian won the 2021 Nobel Prize for Medicine on Monday for the discovery of receptors in the skin that sense temperature and touch and could pave the way for new pain-killers. Their work, carried out independently, has helped show how humans convert the physical impact from heat or touch into nerve impulses that allow us to "perceive and adapt to the world around us," the Nobel Assembly at Sweden's Karolinska Institute said. "This knowledge is being used to develop treatments for a wide range of disease conditions, including chronic pain."

  • A New York healthcare worker who was just fired for refusing the COVID-19 shot says she wouldn't get it even if God said 'you must take this vaccine'

    "God could come down and say to me, 'You must take this vaccine.' And I'd be like, 'Sorry, Charlie,'" said Karen Roses, who was fired after New York's mandate went into effect.

  • Trying to Make Sense of COVID's Mysterious 2-Month Cycle

    COVID-19 is once again in retreat. The reasons remain somewhat unclear, and there is no guarantee that the decline in caseloads will continue. But the turnaround is now large enough — and been going on long enough — to deserve attention. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The number of new daily cases in the United States has fallen 35% since Sept. 1. Worldwide, cases have also dropped more than 30% since late August. “This is as good as the world has looked in many month

  • She Was Training for a Marathon. Suddenly, She Could Barely Walk.

    WHAT COULD CAUSE SO SUDDEN A DECLINE? The 47-year-old woman lay in bed, exhausted and in pain. Her longtime partner lay next to her, anxious to do anything to help her feel better. Suddenly her right leg jerked and jumped as if possessed by some demon spirit — the movement was fast and erratic and lasted less than five seconds. “What was that?” her partner asked, amazed and worried. Then it happened again. And again. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The previous two wee

  • An at-home DNA test promises to tell you what strain of weed is best for you, and what kind will make you paranoid

    Endocanna Health offers a DNA test that tells you how to use cannabis better based on your genetic makeup.

  • Sweden to give 12-15 year olds Pfizer vaccine, rejects Moderna

    Sweden's Public Health Agency said on Monday it recommended the use of Pfizer-BioNTech's, Comirnaty vaccine against COVID-19 for children between 12-15, opting against rival Moderna's Spikevax. The European Medicines Agency approved the use of Comirnaty in May, while Spikevax was given the nod for children over 12 in July. "All in all, we see reason to choose the vaccine that we know the most about and that is most well-proven when it comes to vaccinating children between 12 and 15 years of age," Anders Tegnell, head of department and state epidemiologist at the Health Agency said.

  • CDC releases holiday celebration guidance

    The agency released its guidance on upcoming celebrations, including gathering outdoors and staying 6 feet apart.

  • Fauci tears up over pandemic 'PTSD'

    Dr. Anthony Fauci teared up over his "post-traumatic stress syndrome" from dealing with a health pandemic.