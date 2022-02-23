Australia, Canada, Japan impose sanctions on Russia over Ukraine crisis

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Scott Morrison
    30th Prime Minister of Australia


Australia, Canada and Japan issued sanctions against Russia on Tuesday, joining the growing list of countries that have taken economic action after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized two Ukrainian regions as independents states and moved Russian forces into eastern Ukraine.

The U.S., United Kingdom and European Union have all issued sanctions against Russia in reaction to Putin's recognition of Luhansk and Donetsk, two regions controlled by Russian-backed separatists, as independent states. Putin on Monday also ordered Russia to move into these areas to perform "peacekeeping functions."

When announcing Australia's sanctions, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said they would include targeted travel bans and financial sanctions against members of Russia's national security council, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) reported.

Morrison said broader sanctions would be extended to the separatist-controlled regions and added that he expected to impose more sanctions on Russian citizens seeking to benefit off a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The Australian prime minister also said that Ukrainian visa applications would be moved to "the top of the pile."

"The invasion of Ukraine has effectively already begun. This invasion is unjustified, it's unwarranted, it's unprovoked and it's unacceptable," Morrison said, according to the ABC. "We cant have some suggestion that Russia has some just case here they're prosecuting - they are behaving like thugs and bullies."

In a press briefing, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called Russia's actions on Monday a "violation of Russia's obligations under international law and the charter of the United Nations."

"Canada also denounces Russian military actions, including orders to move into Ukraine, which is a clear incursion of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. Make no mistake this is a further invasion of a sovereign state and it is completely unacceptable," Trudeau said.

As part of Canada's sanctions against Russia, Trudeau announced that all Canadians would be banned from taking part in "financial dealings with the so-called independents states of Luhansk and Donetsk." Canadians will also be banned from purchasing Russian sovereign debt.

Canada will also be targeting members of Russia's parliament who voted to recognize Luhansk and Donetsk as well as two state-backed Russian banks.

As Reuters reported, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said, "Russia's actions very clearly damage Ukraine's sovereignty and go against international law. We once again criticise these moves and strongly urge Russia to return to diplomatic discussions."

Kishida said Japan's sanctions would involve prohibiting Russian bonds from being issued in Japan, freezing the bank accounts of certain Russian individuals and restricting travel to Japan. Moscow elites and Russian banks will also be targeted.

The Japanese leader said the details of the sanctions would be worked out and announced over the next few days. He added that Japan's energy supplies would not be impacted in the short term thanks to sufficient reserves of oil and liquified natural gas. If energy prices begin to rise, Kishida said he would consider all possible options to prevent an impact on Japanese businesses and households.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • OnPolitics: What does Russian President Vladimir Putin really want?

    The Russian president and former KGB agent seems determined to revive the former Soviet Union, by any means necessary.

  • Ukraine's foreign minister says Putin's 'ultimate goal is to destroy Ukraine'

    Ukraine's foreign minister says Putin's 'ultimate goal is to destroy Ukraine'

  • Kremlin: Recognition of breakaway regions includes territory held by Ukraine

    Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that Russia's recognition of breakaway regions in Ukraine includes areas the Ukrainian military controls. Peskov clarified that Russia will be recognizing independence for areas Moscow-backed separatists claimed in 2014 after Russia took Crimea, The Washington Post reported. Ukraine has taken much of the land the rebels claimed in 2014, the newspaper noted.Russia's move to recognize parts of...

  • Inventing Anna: Real-life Rachel Williams condemns ‘dangerous half-truths’

    Williams said show creates ‘problematic’ empathy for a ‘sociopathic, narcissistic, proven criminal’

  • Nord Stream 2 pipeline not moving forward 'at this point in time,' White House says

    The White House said on Tuesday the development of Nord Stream 2 is "not moving forward at this point in time" after steps by Germany to halt the Baltic Sea gas pipeline project. White House spokesperson Jen Psaki declined to say whether Germany's decision was reversible. Germany on Tuesday halted the undersea pipeline project, designed to double the flow of Russian gas direct to Germany, after Russia formally recognized two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine.

  • Here are the sanctions the US has levied against Russia thus far following Putin's announcement that it would move troops to eastern Ukraine

    President Joe Biden announced a "first tranche" of sanctions on Tuesday after declaring that Russia had begun an invasion of Ukraine.

  • Asian markets rebound after Wall Street falls on Ukraine tensions

    Asian stock markets rebounded Wednesday after Wall Street slid on anxiety over President Vladimir Putin's authorization to send Russian soldiers into eastern Ukraine.

  • Putin says Minsk accords, which were meant to end war in eastern Ukraine, no longer exist

    Putin made the comment one day after he recognized the independence of two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine and ordered troops there.

  • Russia has destroyed peace efforts, says Zelenskiy

    Zelenskiy spoke after Russia's decision to formally recognise two Moscow-backed regions of eastern Ukraine as independent and send troops to the region, accelerating a crisis that the West fears could unleash a major war.After chairing a security council meeting, Zelenskiy accused Russia of violating Ukraine's sovereign territory and said it could mean Moscow pulling the plug on the Minsk peace talks aimed at ending the separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine.Zelenskiy said Ukraine wanted to solve the crisis through diplomacy but that his country was ready to dig in for the long haul."Ukraine definitely qualifies actions of the Russian federation as a violation of the integrity in sovereignty of the territory of Ukraine. All the responsibility for the consequences of these decisions rests on the political authorities of Russia. Recognition of the independence of the occupied regions of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions means unilateral withdrawal of the Russian Federation from the Minsk agreements and disregard of the decisions made in Normandy format. This jeopardises all peaceful efforts and destroys present formats of negotiations."

  • Live updates: Russia-Ukraine crisis escalates as troops advance

    The latest:How Congress is reacting to Biden's new Russia sanctionsDHS warns of potential Russian cyber threats to U.S. organizations How Ukraine’s president felt about Biden's Russia sanctions speechMarkets sound alarm amid Ukraine crisisBlinken cancels meeting with Russian counterpart over Ukraine invasionLawmakers urge Biden to get congressional approval before sending troops to UkraineBiden sanctions Russian banks and declares Ukraine invasion has begunRussia to evacuate embassy staff from U

  • Russia warns gas prices will double after Nord Stream 2 blocked

    Oil price soars to seven-year high as Putin orders troops into Ukraine What sanctions the UK has imposed on Russia FTSE 100 rises 0.1pc in volatile trading; Pound falls against dollar Russian stocks and rouble tumble; Gas prices surge Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: Vladimir Putin controls the supply chain of western technology, so who is bluffing? Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Jen Psaki Recounts How Biden Reacted To Trump's Oval Office Letter

    The White House press secretary said the letter was "very long" and the script "lovely."

  • U.S. Supreme Court formally ends Trump's fight over Capitol attack records

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday brought a formal end to former President Donald Trump's request to block the release of White House records sought by the Democratic-led congressional panel investigating last year's deadly attack on the Capitol by a mob of his supporters. The court's decision to formally reject Trump's appeal follows its Jan. 19 order that led to the documents being handed over to the House of Representatives investigative committee by the federal agency that stores government and historical records. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit on Dec. 9 upheld a lower court ruling that Trump had no basis to challenge President Joe Biden's decision to allow the records to be handed over to the House of Representatives select committee.

  • Trump on Putin plan to recognize breakaway Ukraine regions: 'This is genius'

    Former President Trump on Tuesday called Russia's recognition of two breakaway territories in eastern Ukraine a "genius" move ahead of its military invasion.In an interview on "The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show," Trump said Russian President Vladimir Putin's recognition of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics in eastern Ukraine on Monday was "smart" and "pretty savvy.""I went in yesterday, and there was a television screen, and I said...

  • Republican Party's Weird Salute To GOP Presidents Quickly Flies Off The Rails

    Critics on both sides of the aisle slammed the Republican National Committee's Presidents Day post.

  • This map shows rebels' expansive claims to Ukraine that Putin just threw his weight behind

    Moscow has recognized two "breakaway" regions of Ukraine whose Russian-backed leaders claim more territory than they currently control.

  • Putin Rival Dishes on How to Deal With the Spiraling President

    ATALIA KOLESNIKOVA/AFP via Getty ImagesJERUSALEM—Former Polish President Aleksander Kwaśniewski has sat across a table from Vladimir Putin on dozens of occasions. Having traded jabs with the Russian president through countless conflicts during his 10-year-long-tenure—most notably when he helped Ukraine get rid of a pro-Russia president who came to power after an allegedly fraudulent election—Kwaśniewski has never been known to back down from a face-off with Putin.Now, with the Russian president

  • NATO member Turkey, opposed to sanctions, in bind over Ukraine

    When Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his decision to recognise two breakaway regions in east Ukraine as independent, NATO member and Black Sea neighbour Turkey swiftly criticised the move, but stopped short of announcing any punitive measures. Turkey is in a unique bind: it has good ties with both Ukraine and Russia, but also opposes sanctions in principle, just as the West is poised to slap them on Moscow as long promised. The crisis leaves President Tayyip Erdogan balancing those diplomatic relations along with his duties within NATO, while also protecting Turkey's beleaguered economy from back-to-back shocks after a currency crisis in December.

  • Republicans Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger slam GOP and Trump over Ukraine crisis

    Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) called out his fellow House Republicans on Tuesday for criticizing President Biden's response to Russia invading Ukraine.Meanwhile, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) criticized former President Trump, saying by calling Russian President Vladimir Putin a genius, he "aids our enemies."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeFormer President Trump’s adulation of Putin today - including calling him a “genius” - aids our

  • Ohio Senate Debate Takes a Turn as One Candidate Spars with an Audience Member

    Josh Mandel — a leading candidate for the Republican Senate nomination in Ohio — has raised eyebrows for comments about refugees and immigrants and support for alt-right personalities