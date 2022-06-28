Australia census: Five ways the country is changing

Tiffanie Turnbull - BBC News, Sydney
·3 min read
A young girl playing with an Australian flag
Australia's national survey reveals a country with rapidly changing demographics

The results of Australia's five-yearly census have been released, painting a picture of a country undergoing significant change.

The population grew to 25.5 million in the 2021 survey - up 2.1 million from 2016 - and average incomes were slightly higher.

The census also revealed trends that will help shape the country's future. Here are five.

Australia is becoming less religious

For the first time, fewer than half of Australians (44%) identify as Christian, the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) said. Just over 50 years ago, the proportion was about 90%.

Although Christianity remains the biggest religion, it is closely followed by those with no religion at all. That cohort has increased to 39%, up by almost 9%.

Hinduism and Islam are the fastest growing religions in Australia, but each are followed by only around 3% of the population.

But it's also becoming more diverse

Modern Australia has been built on immigration. And now - in another first - more than half of people were born overseas or have a parent who was.

Migration has slowed during the pandemic, but more than a million people have moved to Australia since 2016. Of those, almost a quarter were from India.

India has overtaken China and New Zealand to become the third-largest country of birth, behind Australia and England.

Australian migration. Top overseas countries of birth. The data shows the top five overseas countries of birth for residents of Australia .
Australian migration. Top overseas countries of birth. The data shows the top five overseas countries of birth for residents of Australia .

One in five people speak a language other than English at home - most commonly Chinese or Arabic - an increase of almost 800,000 since 2016.

The Indigenous population is larger

The number of people who identified as Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander jumped by a quarter from the last census.

Births contributed to the growth but people are also becoming more comfortable with identifying themselves as Indigenous, the ABS says.

Indigenous Australians now number 812,728 - about 3.2% of the population.

The data shows there are 167 active Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander languages, spoken by more than 78,000 people across Australia.

Estimates of Indigenous population size before Europeans arrived in 1788 range from 315,000 to more than one million people. It sharply declined from that point due to new diseases, violence, displacement and dispossession.

Millennials now have the numbers

Another key finding is that Australia is on the cusp of a significant generational shift.

Baby Boomers - those born between 1946 and 1965 - have previously been the country's largest generation. Now Millennials - born between 1981 and 1995 - have caught up.

Each generation accounts for 21.5% of the population.

That's likely to hugely inform policies on issues such as housing and aged care, experts say.

Home ownership is stagnant, but caravans are increasingly popular

A similar share of Australians to 25 years ago are buying houses, but fewer are paying them off.

The number of people with a mortgage has doubled since 1996, with property prices skyrocketing since.

Australian cities now rank among the worst globally for housing affordability, according to a 2022 report.

But the census also revealed that more people are turning to alternative dwellings - something likely spurred on by the pandemic.

The number of caravans - popular with domestic tourists - jumped by 150%. Australians now own 60,000 caravans and almost 30,000 houseboats.

Recommended Stories

  • France asks citizens to wear masks again in public transport

    French people should start wearing masks again in crowded areas, especially in public transport, as France has to deal with a new wave of COVID-19 infections fuelled by new variants of the disease, Health Minister Brigitte Bourguignon said on Monday. "I'm not saying it should be mandatory but I do ask the French people to put the mask on in public transport," she told RTL, adding it was a "civic duty" to do so. "I'm not merely advising it, I'm asking for it," adding face masks should also be worn again in other closed areas, such as workplaces or shops.

  • NATO to Label China ‘Systemic Challenge’ in Strategic Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- NATO is set to label China a “systemic challenge” when it outlines its new policy guidelines this week, while also highlighting Beijing’s deepening partnership with Russia, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseAnti-Abortion Centers Find Pregnant Teens Online, Then Save Thei

  • Upwards of 1,000 march for abortion rights in Orlando, shut down Orange Avenue

    Counter protesters and a thunderous rain shower did not dampen the spirits of the 1,000 or so people who gathered in Orlando Monday to protest the Supreme Court’s decision to rescind the constitutional right to abortion in the United States.

  • UAE Government Team to Visit Germany for Talks on Hydrogen

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergRussia Defaults on Foreign Debt for First Time Since 1918Hyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesRep. Mary Miller Calls Roe Decision ‘Victory for White Life’Russia Is Hours Away From Its First Foreign Default in a CenturyGermany Pushes for G-7 Reversal on Fossil Fuels in Climate BlowGermany and the United Arab Emirates will hold further talks on hydrogen and clean energy this week as the European country seeks long-term solutions to

  • Cadillac Celestiq could cost 'well beyond' $300,000 with options

    Back when the Cadillac CT6 was the new hotness for the brand still trying to stand up to its full height, rumors abounded of a new model well above that to challenge the rarified trims among German luxury competition. When Cadillac's electric turn gathered momentum, we began hearing about a sedan called the Celestiq that would be the pride of the fleet. It doubled the potential starting price of the previous flagship, as recently as this month being touted as costing more than $200,000.

  • Letters: City's reasons for ejecting homeless from camp 'sadistically insulting.'

    City 'willfully ignorant' when it comes to homeless situation.

  • As Ukraine fallout worsens, G7 seeks to woo fence-sitters

    Five emerging powers have become the object of the G7 industrialised powers' charm offensive, as the club of rich nations seeks broader support in their backing for Kyiv.

  • Arrest of Indian Muslim journalist sparks widespread outrage

    Police in India’s capital New Delhi arrested a Muslim journalist Monday evening for allegedly hurting religious sentiments in what many have slammed as the latest example of shrinking press freedoms under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government. Mohammed Zubair, one of the co-founders of fact-checking website Alt News, was arrested over a tweet that police said deliberately insulted “the god of a particular religion.” Senior police officer K P S Malhotra said the case was registered following a complaint from a Twitter user and Zubair was remanded in custody for one day.

  • Instagram and Facebook are quickly removing posts offering abortion pills

    Facebook and Instagram have begun promptly removing posts that offer abortion pills to women who may not be able to access them following a Supreme Court decision that stripped away constitutional protections for the procedure.

  • Michigan suspect could testify at parents' trial

    Lawyers representing the parents of a Michigan teenager charged in a school shooting that left four of his fellow students dead say they plan to call him to testify at the couple’s trial (June 27)

  • 'Systemic challenge' or worse? NATO members wrangle over how to treat China

    NATO’s first new strategy concept in a decade will cite China as a concern for the first time but member states remain at odds over how to describe the country with the world's largest military and its relationship with Russia, NATO diplomats say. Both a summit of the G7 rich industrial democracies now underway in Germany and a NATO summit to follow will tackle China's deepening ties with Russia after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, and what is seen as the growing inclination of China to flex its geopolitical muscle and coercive economic might abroad. The new strategic concept to be endorsed at the NATO summit in Madrid on Wednesday and Thursday will address increasing threats posed by Russia and, for the first time, China, the world's second largest economy, U.S. officials said last week.

  • Backlash in Forest Hills: 'We will not sit idly by while you... destroy this school.'

    Parents in the Forest Hills School District are speaking up against the board's recently approved anti-critical race theory resolution.

  • These business majors have the highest ‘return on investment’ — with college graduates earning up to $165,000 a year

    Analysis from Georgetown University shows the importance of major choice in college, and what profession you choose post-graduation.

  • 10 Food Products You Should Buy at the Dollar Store

    Dollar stores like Dollar General, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar are known for their low prices on a variety of items, but they also sell plenty of kitchen staples for far less than more conventional...

  • Boat of missing Carolina Beach man washes ashore near Portugal

    Seven months after 44-year-old Carolina Beach boater Joseph Johnson was reported missing, his boat was found on an island in the Mid-Atlantic.

  • Migrant Horror: 46 Dead After ‘Stacks of Bodies’ Found in Truck in Texas

    Kaylee Greenlee Beal/ReutersTexas authorities responding to a tip about a truck in San Antonio found a scene of sheer horror: the bodies of at least 46 people dead inside and others so weak they could barely move.“Patients that we saw were hot to the touch,” city Fire Chief Charles Hood told reporters at a press conference Monday night.As investigators opened a human-smuggling case, three suspects were tracked down and arrested—though it was unclear if the driver was among those detained.Hours a

  • "It's a terrible scene": At least 21 teens die in tavern mystery

    Officials have ruled out a stampede and said autopsies would determine if the deaths could be linked to poisoning.

  • Rudy Giuliani Is Furious Fox News Isn’t Covering Him Getting Smacked on the Back

    The former New York mayor is says he was "assaulted" after someone clapped him on the back while criticizing him

  • Tanner Dashner's dad asks families to 'be able to forgive Tanner and me,' during son's sentencing hearing

    In emotional testimony Monday, the father of Tanner Dashner testified his son knew right from wrong and called what happened 'a terrible mistake'

  • 1 killed, 1 wounded after gunmen open fire on CTA bus: CPD

    Two armed males entered the bus, walked to the back and began shooting at two people on board, Chicago police said.