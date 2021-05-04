Australia Central Bank Lifts Outlook, to Review YCC in July

1 / 3

Australia Central Bank Lifts Outlook, to Review YCC in July

Michael Heath
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Discover what’s driving the global economy and what it means for policy makers, businesses, investors and you with The New Economy Daily. Sign up here

Australia’s central bank upgraded its economic outlook and said policy makers will review its bond programs in July, while maintaining interest rates will remain at emergency levels until at least 2024.

Reserve Bank Governor Philip Lowe kept the cash rate and three-year yield target at 0.10% on Tuesday. He said the board will decide at its July 6 meeting on a third trance of quantitative easing and whether to shift yield curve control to target the November 2024 maturity from the current April 2024 bond.

“Despite the strong recovery in economic activity, the recent CPI data confirmed that inflation pressures remain subdued,” Lowe said in a statement. “The board is prepared to undertake further bond purchases to assist with progress toward the goals of full employment and inflation. The board places a high priority on a return to full employment.”

The Australian dollar jumped after the release, before retracing that gain and was buying 77.37 U.S. cents at 3:27 p.m. in Sydney.

The RBA’s decision to stand still comes a week before the government delivers its annual budget that’s expected to include targeted spending to help boost jobs and spur a faster recovery. Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has lined up behind Lowe’s goal of pushing the economy to full employment as quickly as possible to rekindle inflation.

Lowe said the bank’s central scenario for GDP growth was revised up, with an expansion of 4.75% now expected this year and 3.5% over 2022. Unemployment is expected to continue to decline to around 5% at the end of this year and around 4.5% at the end of 2022.

“The Australian labor market still has a long way to go before it can facilitate the wage growth and inflation that the Reserve Bank seeks,” said Callam Pickering, an economist at global jobs website Indeed Inc. “Realistically we need an unemployment rate south of 4.5% -- currently 5.6% -- and an underutilization rate closer to 11% -- currently 13.5% -- to achieve that.”

The central bank releases its quarterly update with the full suite of economic forecasts on Friday, and Deputy Governor Guy Debelle is due to speak in the mining-centered state capital Perth the night before that.

While Australia has experienced a sharp V-shaped recovery, the RBA shows no sign of following the Bank of Canada in early withdrawal of stimulus. Instead, like the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank, it will keep pumping monetary support until the economy is fully repaired. It would also like to trail any move by the U.S. to avoid unnecessary exchange rate appreciation.

“The RBA continues to mirror the U.S Fed – acknowledging an improved outlook but arguing that further progress is required,” said Kellie Wood, fixed income portfolio manager at Schroder Investment Management. “Lowe is on a mission to see how tight the labor market can get before inflation picks up meaningfully.”

The one area likely causing a headache for Lowe is the property market. Housing has surged in response to record low borrowing costs, government assistance and a lack of supply. Property prices rose 7.8% in the past year, and while similar increases have occurred across the globe, a return to boom times Down Under threatens to swell an already worrisome pile of household debt.

“The bank will be monitoring trends in housing borrowing carefully,” Lowe said today. “It is important that lending standards are maintained.”

The government’s budget next Tuesday is likely to show an improved bottom line due to better employment outcomes that boost the tax take and cut welfare costs. It’s similarly benefited from the high price of iron ore, the nation’s largest export. The steelmaking ingredient is currently trading at around $190 and Citigroup Inc. is forecasting an extended shortfall in the commodity and expects new highs of $200 to be hit over the next few weeks.

(Updates with comment from analysts in seventh, 10th paragraphs.)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Cryptocurrencies Are a Threat to Central Banks

    The rise of stablecoins as cryptocurrency is a bigger threat to established, government-backed currency than Bitcoin. Some of the biggest economies are pushing back, including China and the Fed. What to expect.

  • Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Sustained Move Over $1788.50 Targets $1817.60

    The direction of the June Comex gold market on Monday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to $1788.50.

  • Verizon to offload Yahoo, AOL for $5 billion

    (Reuters) -Verizon Communications Inc is getting rid of its media businesses that include iconic brands Yahoo and AOL for $5 billion, ending an expensive and unsuccessful run in the media and advertising world. Despite spending more than a decade and billions of dollars acquiring a stable of internet brands, the New York-based telecom company has struggled to make headway in a highly competitive internet advertising space dominated by Facebook Inc and Google and has focused its resources on developing 5G. Having written $4.6 billion off the value of the businesses in 2018, Verizon will get just $4.25 billion in cash from private equity firm Apollo Global, along with preferred interests of $750 million and a 10% stake in the unit - about half of what it had paid for the businesses.

  • Binance Smart Chain’s Spartan Protocol Loses $30M+ in Exploit

    The attack happened just a few days after another DeFi protocol was attacked on Binance Smart Chain.

  • Commodity Rally Sparks Jump in Emerging Currencies, Credit

    (Bloomberg) -- The rally in commodity prices is bolstering the outlook for emerging-market currencies and boosting parts of credit and stocks even as it fuels concerns about higher inflation.The Bloomberg Commodity Spot Index has risen to the highest since 2012 after advancing 8.7% last month in the biggest jump since August. Many investors expect more gains as the world pulls out of the pandemic.That’s helped lift the MSCI Emerging Markets Currency Index near a record after it surged 1.5% in April, the most this year. A gauge of global stocks has also continued up after increasing 4.2% last month, the best in four. Corporate debt from Asian metal and mining firms has outperformed, returning 2% in April compared with just 0.4% for broader Asian emerging-market dollar bonds.Commodity-heavy equities and currencies of countries like Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, Malaysia and Indonesia are particular beneficiaries, Bloomberg Intelligence’s Gaurav Patankar said. Societe Generale SA notes that the climb signals economic strength that overall supports stocks, even as there are risks to profit margins from inflation.The strength in commodities, which have surged 65% over the past year, is only set to intensify the debate about price increases. The cost of everything from copper to corn has surged, adding to inflationary pressures. Complicating the outlook is the possibility that further jumps may lead policy makers to taper the exceptional stimulus that’s buoyed markets.The commodity rally is a double-edged sword for credit investors, said Mark Reade, head of fixed-income desk research at Mizuho Securities Asia. “While it’s clearly positive for the earnings of commodity producers and a sign of rebounding global growth, it could ultimately sow the seeds of higher inflation and earlier-than-expected central bank policy tightening.”Vaccine rollouts and government policy support are stoking the global economic recovery.The raw materials index and the currency gauge are moving in tandem more now than at the start of 2021, when a measure of 30-day correlation between the two came close to turning negative. In contrast, the correlation between global stocks and commodities is declining.Still, some strategists and investors have continued to expect equities to perform well as a perceived hedge against inflation, as further price jumps could hit fixed-income markets as happened earlier this year.Stock Outlook“Equities, especially those with strong pricing power and reasonable valuations -- to avoid the valuation impact of higher rates -- are clearly better positioned than asset classes that do not provide inflation protection,” said Joshua Crabb, a senior money manager at Robeco in Hong Kong.One key question is whether profit margins are vulnerable, leaving shares exposed amid rich valuations. Societe Generale’s Head of Asia Equity Strategy Frank Benzimra argues equities can still move up alongside commodities.“Yes, you can see input prices rising, but bear in mind why it is the case -- because growth is bouncing,” he said. “The net effect for corporate earnings is positive.”In bonds, benchmark 10-year Treasury yields have climbed about 70 basis points this year. But the debt selloff paused in April despite a strong month for commodities, as investors mulled whether price pressures would be transitory.“The global output gap remains wide which should help keep inflation in check,” said Mary Nicola, portfolio manager, global multi-asset with PineBridge Investments.Some analysts see room for at least a moderate rise in yields from the current 1.6% level.“The ongoing recovery will factor into bond yields,” said John Woods, Asia-Pacific chief investment officer at Credit Suisse Group AG, who expects the 10-year U.S. yield to climb up to 1.8% in three months.(Updates with corporate debt moves)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Lufthansa to purchase 10 long-haul aircraft to modernize fleet

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Deutsche Lufthansa AG on Monday said it would purchase five long-haul aircraft each from Airbus and Boeing to replace older Airbus A340 planes and increase its fleet's fuel efficiency. Top management and the non-executive board cleared the purchase of five Boeing B787-9 planes scheduled to come into service as early as next winter and in the first half of 2022 as well as five Airbus A350-900 planes for delivery in 2027 and 2028. The earlier start for the Boeing planes was possible as they had already been manufactured for other airlines that could not take delivery because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the travel industry.

  • Wealthy taxpayers are bracing for more taxes under Biden, but they’re missing this key information

    Biden’s proposal would put the top income tax rate back at 39.6%, the rate before the 2017 Trump tax cuts lowered it to 37%.

  • Disneyland’s new Snow White ride draws consent backlash over ‘problematic’ sleeping kiss

    ‘Haven’t we already agreed that consent in early Disney movies is a major issue?’ says review of new Disney ride

  • Four-year-old mauled to death by dog

    Animal control euthanise animal as police investigate the attack

  • A black bear killed and part-ate a woman in Colorado - just the fourth fatal mauling since records began 60 years ago

    The woman's body was found covered in bear hair by her boyfriend on a path near Durango, Colorado, on Friday, authorities said.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene faces backlash over tweet demanding ‘loyalty to Trump’

    ‘You are clueless about what Republican voters think and feel, which is #AmericaFirst and loyalty to Trump,’ Ms Greene tweeted to Rep Adam Kinzinger

  • Trump hires lawyer to fight capitol police officer’s lawsuit accusing him of inciting insurrection

    The lawsuits are seeking an unspecified amount in monetary damages in excess of $75,000

  • He was mayor of a Texas city for 37 days. Now he wants to be Missouri’s next senator

    He was accused of misrepresenting his academic credentials and concealing a romantic relationship with his chief of staff.

  • Biden’s press freedom day statement was a little different from Trump’s

    Biden celebrates ‘courage of truth-tellers who refuse to be intimidated’ while Trump pushes 2020 election conspiracy theory on World Press Freedom Day

  • Instagram mother charged after falsely accusing Latino couple of trying to snatch her kids

    ‘There absolutely need to be consequences for attention-seeking “influencers” that make up drama for likes and views on social media,’ says family member of accused couple

  • US faces growing pressure over ‘moral responsibility’ to waive intellectual property rights on Covid vaccines

    WHO and White House mull whether to lift patent constraints on vaccine production

  • Transgender activists slam Caitlyn Jenner for opposing trans girls in women’s sports

    “It’s an issue of fairness and we need to protect girls’ sports in our schools,” said Jenner, who recently announced a bid for California governor.

  • Texas city votes to ban abortion

    ‘Our doors are open and we will continue to advocate for our patients, no matter what,’ Planned Parenthood says

  • Biden news – live: Trump Facebook ban to be reviewed as North Korea warns US heading for ‘all-out showdown’

    Latest developments from Washington and beyond

  • US has ‘no closer ally’ than Britain but must protect Good Friday Agreement, says Blinken

    1998 Good Friday Agreement ‘a historic achievement that we should protect’, says Blinken