Australia chides China over journalist's yearlong detention

FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2020, file photo, Cheng Lei, a Chinese-born Australian journalist for CGTN, the English-language channel of China Central Television, attends a public event in Beijing. The Australian government says Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, it remains seriously concerned about the welfare of Chinese-born Australian journalist Cheng Lei on the first anniversary of her detention in China. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ROD McGUIRK
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The Australian government said Friday that it remained seriously concerned about the welfare of a Chinese-born Australian journalist a year after she was first detained in China.

Foreign Minister Marise Payne used the first anniversary of Cheng Lei's detention on Aug. 13 to tell China that Australia expected “basic standards of justice, procedural fairness and humane treatment to be met, in accordance with international norms.”

“The Australian government remains seriously concerned about Ms. Cheng’s detention and welfare and has regularly raised these issues at senior levels,” Payne said in a statement.

“We are particularly concerned that one year into her detention, there remains a lack of transparency about the reasons for Ms. Cheng’s detention,” she added.

In February, China formally arrested the 46-year-old journalist for CGTN, the English-language channel of China Central Television, on suspicion of illegally supplying state secrets overseas.

The allegations, which could result a penalty of life in prison or even death, are highly unusual for an employee of a media outlet tightly controlled by China’s ruling Communist Party.

Cheng’s two children, aged 10 and 12, live with their grandmother in the Australian city of Melbourne.

The National Press Clubs of the United States and Australia as well as the reporter’s former CGTN colleagues and friends have recently written open letters calling for her immediate release.

“Cheng Lei’s yearlong detention is an assault on journalism and on human rights. Cheng is a single mother of two. Her children have been living with their grandmother in Australia without knowing if they will ever be reunited with their mother,” a U.S. National Press Club statement said.

“China has tried to make Cheng disappear, but the world has not forgotten about her or the several dozen other reporters unjustly jailed in China,” the statement added.

Worsening bilateral relations since Australia called for an independent investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic are suspected by many to be the cause of Cheng’s arrest.

A month before Cheng was detained, Australia warned its citizens of a risk of arbitrary detention in China. China dismissed the warning as disinformation.

Before the last two journalists working for Australian media in China left the country in September, they were questioned by Chinese authorities about Cheng.

Australian Broadcasting Corp. reporter Bill Birtles and The Australian Financial Review’s Michael Smith were told they were “persons of interest” in an investigation into Cheng.

Australia has criticized China for charging Chinese Australian spy novelist Yang Hengjun with espionage. He has been detained since January 2019.

Australian Karm Gilespie was sentenced to death in China last year, seven years after he was arrested and charged with attempting to board an international flight with more than 7.5 kilograms (16.5 pounds) of methamphetamine. Some observers suspect that such a severe sentence so long after the crime was related to the bilateral rift.

Cheng was an anchor for CGTN’s BizAsia program. She was born in China and worked in finance in Australia before returning to China and starting a career in journalism with CCTV in Beijing in 2003.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China's new U.S. envoy stresses importance of Taiwan in first high-level meeting

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's newly appointed ambassador in Washington stressed the utmost importance of Taiwan in the Sino-U.S. relationship during his first meeting with a top U.S. official since assuming the job, according to Chinese state media. Qin Gang, 55, who has earned a reputation for pointed public defences of his country's positions, struck an optimistic tone as he arrived in Washington in late July to take up his post, saying great potential awaited bilateral relations. Meeting U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, Qin said they both had an "in depth, very frank" exchange of views, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Friday.

  • Almost 90,000 people left Hong Kong in the past year. It marks the city's biggest population decrease in 60 years.

    Hong Kong saw a net outflow of 89,200 residents year over year in June 2021, bringing its population down 1.2% to 7.39 million people.

  • Using Hemp To Build Bridges Between Canada And China: The Mary AG Story

    Despite frosty international relations, one company is using hemp to build bridges between Canada and China. Mary AG signed a memorandum of understanding this week to create an in-depth partnership with CBDer Biotechnology. The partnership marks Mary AG's first application of farm-level technology, taking its knowledge in automated systems and applying that expertise to a holistic, controlled growing condition that incorporates automated plant health assessment. Mary AG's joint ventures Yunnan M

  • China cities declare rain 'red alerts' as flood death toll hits 21

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Five cities in the central Chinese province of Hubei have declared "red alerts" after torrential rain left 21 people dead and forced the evacuation of nearly 6,000 people, state media reported. The deaths were recorded in the township of Liulin, part of the city of Suizhou in the north of the province. More than 2,700 houses and shops suffered flood damage and power, transportation and communications were also disrupted, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

  • Top U.S., South Korean trade officials discuss supply chain resiliency -USTR

    U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and South Korean Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo on Thursday discussed supply chain resiliency efforts, tackling climate change, and reform of the World Trade Organization, the USTR said in a statement. In a virtual meeting, the two officials "agreed on the importance of a strong U.S.-Korea bilateral trade relationship and committed to maintaining an open dialogue moving forward," the statement added. The two countries pledged to deepen their economic and security ties during White House talks between U.S. President Joe Biden and South Korean President Moon Jae-in in May.

  • Beijing Capital Weighs Sale of $1 Billion New Zealand Waste Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- Beijing Capital Group Co. is exploring a sale of its waste management unit in New Zealand for about $1 billion, people with knowledge of the matter said.The state-owned firm has asked investment banks for proposals on the potential divestment of Beijing Capital Waste Management NZ Ltd., said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. Beijing Capital Group could also consider selling a partial stake in the business, one of the people said.Deliberation

  • Major container ports in eastern China see worsening congestion after COVID-19 cases

    Congestion off China's top two container ports Shanghai and Ningbo is worsening following the shutdown of a container terminal in Ningbo where a COVID-19 case was detected this week. Tighter restrictions to fight China's latest coronavirus outbreak are starting to hit more parts of the economy. Forty container vessels were waiting at the outer Zhoushan anchorage on Thursday, up from 30 on Aug. 10 when a worker at the Meidong container terminal tested positive for COVID-19, data tracked by Refinitiv showed.

  • 'If U.S. folks can easily enter...why not India?': Canada's extended COVID-19 travel ban on India draws criticism after U.S. border opening

    The Canadian government confirmed on Monday that the ban on direct commercial and private passenger flights from India to Canada will continue until at least Sept. 21.

  • Microsoft challenges the government's decision to award Amazon a NSA cloud-computing contract, which could be worth $10 billion

    Amazon had previously protested the Defense Department's decision to award a now-defunct $10 billion JEDI cloud-computing contract to Microsoft.

  • Peru study finds Sinopharm COVID vaccine 50.4% effective against infections

    A two-dose COVID-19 vaccine from China's Sinopharm was 50.4% effective in preventing infections in health workers in Peru when it was seeing a surge in cases fuelled by virus variants, and booster shots can be considered, a study found. The study https://repositorio.ins.gob.pe/xmlui/bitstream/handle/INS/1318/Efectividad%20de%20la.pdf?sequence=1&isAllowed=y involving Sinopharm's BBIBP-CorV vaccine, which looked at data from February through June at a time when Peru was fighting a brutal second-wave of infections fuelled by the Lambda and Gamma variants of the coronavirus, was conducted on nearly 400,000 frontline health workers in live conditions. "The efficacy to prevent infection is not high and this is something to consider once a high percentage of the population receives its two doses, (the) moment when boosters can be considered to optimize the protection of frontline health workers," said the study published last week from scientists at Peru's National Institute of Health and two other research institutes.

  • Dubai Expo in focus as UAE racks up $700 million of trade with Israel since normalisation

    Israel and the United Arab Emirates, which normalised relations a year ago, are looking to Dubai's Expo world fair in October to boost bilateral trade, which now stands at around $712 million. While the figure, contained in Israeli data, is tiny compared to UAE exports of $24 billion in 2019 to its top destination Saudi Arabia, the Israeli government sees trade with the UAE rising to $1 billion by year-end. Israel is aiming for $3 billion in three years, it said this week on its Arabic-language Twitter account.

  • 26 Chinese female athletes receive top honor for winning gold at the 2020 Tokyo Games

    The Chinese government awarded 26 female athletes the National March 8th Red-Banner Holders for their 2020 Tokyo Games performance. Outstanding athletes: The 26 gold medalists announced by the All-China National Women's Federation on Wednesday include shooter Yang Qian, weightlifter Hou Zhihui, fencer Sun Yiwen, swimmer Zhang Yufei and shot putter Gong Lijiao, according to Global Times. Meanwhile, China’s women’s table tennis Dream Team received the National March 8th Red-Banner Collective title.

  • Ted Lieu’s Stanford Donations Likely Legal but May Raise Ethical Questions, Campaign Finance Expert Says

    California Congressman Ted Lieu is facing questions about at least $50,000 in campaign donations he made in 2017 and 2018 to Stanford University, where his son is now a student.

  • Taking on Russia and China means US Special Operations Command is rethinking how it fights the propaganda war

    Pentagon and intelligence officials say the US's information-operation capabilities have atrophied in comparison to its main rivals: Russia and China.

  • China is tempting customers with its flawless AI idols - virtual influencers who don't gain weight, never age, and keep their computer-generated noses out of controversy

    The influencers are created using alternate-reality technology, and have been adopted by companies in place of celebrity endorsements.

  • Liz Cheney mocks Biden’s 'embarrassing' hashtag diplomacy with Taliban

    President Joe Biden’s hopeless goal of using diplomacy to slow the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan in the wake of his troop withdrawal has won the scorn of hawk Rep. Liz Cheney.

  • Adorable Baby Bear Loses Fight With Flagstick on North Carolina Golf Course

    A trio of playful bear cubs had the times of their lives on golf course in Lake Toxaway, North Carolina, recently—no balls or clubs required.

  • Governor Abbott Petitions Court to Strike Down Dallas County’s Mask Mandate

    Republican governor Greg Abbott of Texas and Texas attorney general Ken Paxton jointly petitioned the Fifth Court of Appeals Wednesday to strike down Dallas County's mask mandate, claiming it was an infringement on an earlier executive order prohibiting their requirement in the state by government entities or officials.

  • Newsom approves more law enforcement support for Oakland

    Governor Newsom announced that additional law enforcement support from the state is coming to the City of Oakland.

  • Thousands of flood-damaged cars await their fate in China

    After China's deadliest floods in decades in July, thousands of flood-damaged vehicles now sit in a massive parking lot awaiting disposal.