Australia, China Foreign Ministers to Meet at G-20 on Friday

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bloomberg News
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Penny Wong
    Australian politician

(Bloomberg) -- The foreign ministers of Australia and China will meet on Friday for the first time in almost three years as the two nations try to reset a relationship that has often been marked by diplomatic tensions and economic tariffs.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi are in Bali attending the Group of 20 meeting. News of the meeting is the latest sign of a thaw in ties between the two countries.

The ministers will have bilateral talks later today, Wong confirmed at a press conference in Bali, adding she’s looking forward to “an open discussion.”

“We are seeking to calmly and in a considered way to try to work to stabilize the relationship,” Wong told reporters, adding that discussions would be approached “diplomatically and directly.”

Relations between Australia and China deteriorated over the past five or so years, with rising tensions and bilateral criticism culminating in China imposing tariffs on exports of wine and barley in 2020 and blocking trade in other goods. However in the six weeks since the election of a new government in Canberra, both sides have been trying to repair ties.

“The recent years in our relationship has been a difficult period,” Chinese Ambassador to Australia Xiao Qian said last month. However, the election “has provided us with an opportunity of possible improvement of China-Australia bilateral relations.”

A meeting between Wong and Wang would be first time the nation’s foreign ministers have met since mid-2019. After the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, Australia’s request in 2020 that China allow inspections to determine the origin of the virus enraged the Chinese government, which responded with tariffs and other measures.

Australia had been clear that it believes the trade “blockages” are in neither country’s interest, Wong said Friday.

Even with this meeting, there are substantial hurdles both sides will need to overcome to genuinely improve relations. In addition to trade, Canberra has repeatedly criticized Chinese actions in Hong Kong, Xinjiang, the South China Sea and with regards to Taiwan, while Beijing is annoyed that Australia has banned Huawei Technologies Co. from participating in the 5G network rollout and has blocked investment by some Chinese companies.

China has repeatedly said that Australia needs to make steps to improve ties, with Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesman Zhao Lijian saying this week that “there is no ‘auto-pilot’ mode in improving China-Australia relations. A reset requires concrete actions.”

Australia has in turn demanded that China stop obstructing trade, with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese saying last month that any further warming of relations would depend on whether or not China’s government agreed to remove trade sanctions and barriers on Australian exports.

Trade Minister Don Farrell told the Australian newspaper Thursday that “tariffs on Australian exports need to be withdrawn.” If China was to do so, then Australia could withdraw its complaints to the World Trade Organization about China’s actions, he said.

(Updates with new detail throughout)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • G-20 meeting may lead to wider divisions over war in Ukraine

    Foreign ministers from the world’s largest nations are looking to address Russia's war in Ukraine and its impact on global energy and food security when they meet in Indonesia this week. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi are set to attend the Group of 20 meeting in the Indonesian resort of Bali, which will set the stage for a summit of G-20 leaders at the same venue in November. It will mark the first time Blinken and Lavrov have been in the same room, let alone the same city, since January.

  • Should There Be a Higher Bar to Call Products ‘Sustainable’?

    (Bloomberg) -- Sustainable. Natural. Carbon neutral. Most Read from BloombergUS Mortgage Rates Plunge to 5.3% in Biggest Drop Since 2008Musk Tweets About Underpopulation After Report He Fathered Twins With EmployeeTycoon Whose Bet Broke the Nickel Market Walks Away a BillionaireBoris Johnson Odds: Who Are the Front-Runners to Replace PM?China Considers $220 Billion Stimulus With Unprecedented Bond SalesThese are some of the labels that have become ubiquitous in the world of eco-conscious consume

  • RBI’s Forex Inflow Measures Greeted With Skepticism Offshore

    (Bloomberg) -- The rupee rallied after the Reserve Bank of India’s move to boost foreign-exchange inflows, but offshore bond investors are more skeptical about the benefits of the steps.Most Read from BloombergUS Mortgage Rates Plunge to 5.3% in Biggest Drop Since 2008Musk Tweets About Underpopulation After Report He Fathered Twins With EmployeeTycoon Whose Bet Broke the Nickel Market Walks Away a BillionaireBoris Johnson Odds: Who Are the Front-Runners to Replace PM?China Considers $220 Billion

  • Twitter Lays Off Third of Recruiting Team

    Twitter said it laid off 30% of its talent acquisition team, as the company deals with increasing business pressures and a potential takeover from Elon Musk.

  • China Considers $220 Billion Stimulus With Unprecedented Bond Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s Ministry of Finance is considering allowing local governments to sell 1.5 trillion yuan ($220 billion) of special bonds in the second half of this year, an unprecedented acceleration of infrastructure funding aimed at shoring up the country’s beleaguered economy.Most Read from BloombergUS Mortgage Rates Plunge to 5.3% in Biggest Drop Since 2008Netflix to Stream Johnny Depp’s Return to Film in FranceChina Considers $220 Billion Stimulus With Unprecedented Bond SalesTycoon W

  • Monkeypox is spreading. We must move quickly, avoid past mistakes to protect LGBTQ people.

    Officials are largely vaccinating individuals and close contacts among men who have sex with men. This could shift if the outbreak drags on.

  • NZ’s Ardern Urges Diplomacy With China Over Pacific Tensions

    (Bloomberg) -- New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said China’s increasingly assertive stance in the Pacific must be addressed through dialogue and diplomacy.Most Read from BloombergUS Mortgage Rates Plunge to 5.3% in Biggest Drop Since 2008Tycoon Whose Bet Broke the Nickel Market Walks Away a BillionaireMusk Tweets About Underpopulation After Report He Fathered Twins With EmployeeBoris Johnson Odds: Who Are the Front-Runners to Replace PM?China Considers $220 Billion Stimulus With Unprece

  • UK PM Boris Johnson Sacks Close Confidant Michael Gove As He Clings Onto Power Amid More Than 40 Resignations (And Counting) In 24 Hours

    UPDATED, 1:37 PM PT: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has sacked one of his closest allies, Michael Gove, after the Levelling Up Secretary was one of a clutch of cabinet ministers calling on Johnson to go, while more than 40 have now resigned. As of this evening in the UK, Johnson is clinging onto power […]

  • War looms large over G20 event as some countries snub dinner over Ukraine

    G20 foreign ministers attended a joint summit on Friday that has put some of the staunchest critics of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in the same room as Moscow's top diplomat, the first such meeting since the war started in February. The buildup to the gathering on the Indonesian island of Bali has been dominated by the war and its impact on the global economy, with top officials from Western countries and Japan stressing it would not be "business as usual" at the forum. Shouts of "When will you stop the war" and "Why don't you stop the war" were heard as Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov shook hands with his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi at the start of the meeting.

  • Chinese diplomat says 'reunification' with Taiwan near, cites China's 'growing comprehensive strength'

    A top Chinese official in charge of relations with Taiwan has announced a "reunification" of the two countries is approaching, citing growing Chinese "strength."

  • Ukraine Latest: Russia May Dodge Deep Fall; US and China to Talk

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia appears on track for a much shallower recession than many forecasters initially expected due to rising oil production that has blunted the impact of US and European sanctions over its war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionOil Plummets Below $100 as Recession Risks Come to ForefrontUS Wants Dutch Supplier to Stop Selling Chipmaking Gear to ChinaAme

  • GOP Rep. Debbie Lesko Is Mad She Accidentally Said She Would Shoot Her Own Grandchildren

    ReutersRep. Debbie Lesko (R-AZ) caused a stir this week when she took the floor of the House to oppose a gun safety bill and in the process seemed to vow to shoot her own grandchildren. “I have five grandchildren,” the congresswoman began in her Tuesday speech. “I would do anything—anything—to protect my five grandchildren. Including, as a last resort, shooting them, if I had to, to protect the lives of my grandchildren.” Growing more angry, Lesko then accused Democrats of trying to “take away m

  • 'Big Short' investor takes a jab at Elon Musk's views on declining birth rates: 'that doesn't mean bosses should sleep with subordinates to try to remedy the situation'

    Michael Burry appeared to diss Elon Musk after it was revealed the billionaire had quietly fathered a set of twins with a Neuralink executive.

  • Putin threatens Ukraine to agree to terms, or else the worst is yet to come

    With Russia's military action in Ukraine in its fifth month, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday warned Kyiv that it should quickly accept Moscow's terms or brace for the worst, adding ominously that Russia has barely started its action.

  • China Diplomatic Blitz Counters US as Blinken Visits Asia

    (Bloomberg) -- As US Secretary of State Antony Blinken takes part in Group of 20 meetings on his first visit to Asia in more than six months, his Chinese counterpart is halfway through a two-week diplomatic blitz across the key strategic battleground.Most Read from BloombergUS Mortgage Rates Plunge to 5.3% in Biggest Drop Since 2008Netflix to Stream Johnny Depp’s Return to Film in FranceChina Considers $220 Billion Stimulus With Unprecedented Bond SalesTycoon Whose Bet Broke the Nickel Market Wa

  • Putin says Russia just starting in Ukraine, peace talks will get harder

    LONDON (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia had barely got started in Ukraine and dared the West to try to defeat it on the battlefield, while insisting that Moscow was still open to the idea of peace talks. In a hawkish speech to parliamentary leaders more than four months into the war, Putin said the prospects for any negotiation would grow dimmer the longer the conflict dragged on. Russia accuses the West of waging a proxy war against it by hammering its economy with sanctions and stepping up the supply of advanced weapons to Ukraine.

  • Trump questions whether a future president could have 'candid' conversations with a White House counsel after Pat Cipollone agrees to testify before the January 6 committee

    Several witnesses have named Cipollone in their testimony, making him a key figure in the House committee's investigation into January 6, 2021.

  • Putin World’s Lovefest With ‘Beaut’ Trump Gets Cringier Than Ever

    Mikhail Svetlov/Getty ImagesRussia is starting to feel the sting of Western sanctions, with state media shows featuring multiple experts who talk of “rebuilding” or “re-starting” the country’s economy. They urge everyday Russians not to delude themselves into thinking that pre-war life would return to normal for years or decades to come. The only bright spot on the Kremlin propagandists’ horizon is the potential return of Donald J. Trump.Following years of doubt and fears that Trump would face c

  • Secret Service denial of Hutchinson story fuels attacks from both sides

    The Secret Service is doubling down on its denial of an alleged altercation between former President Trump and his security detail on Jan. 6 of last year, providing a rare defense of Trump’s actions that day amid mounting evidence that he tried to orchestrate a coup from the White House. The extraordinary anecdote of a…

  • Kupiansk Mayor who betrayed Ukraine is arrested by Russians Head of Oblast Administration

    Valentyna Romanenko - Thursday, 7 July 2022, 21:43 Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, said that the Russians have arrested the Mayor of Kupiansk, Hennadii Matsehora, who had previously betrayed Ukraine.