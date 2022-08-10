Australia, China not yet ready to tackle trade disputes - Chinese envoy

FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows printed Chinese and Australian flags
·1 min read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia and China have not yet reached the point of talking about how to resolve their trade disputes, the Chinese ambassador to Australia, Xiao Qian, said on Wednesday.

"Currently, there have been top level communications ... even face-to-face contacts but we have not yet come to the stage to discuss about how to solve those specific issues," he told reporters in Canberra, the capital.

Australia's diplomatic ties with its largest trading partner are at a low ebb after the two clashed over issues such as trade, the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic and Australia's accusations of Chinese political interference.

(Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Recommended Stories

  • The (Possibly) Best and Worst Countries To Get Caught With Pot

    Returning to world travel and current events has recently brought cannabis travel back into the spotlight. People are traveling again despite ongoing COVID-19 worries and increasing Moneypox cases. At the same time, the 9-year sentence of WNBA star Brittney Griner in a Russian court for two cannabis cartridges sparked outrage and worries about traveling with pot. Griner's case closely resembles Marc Fogel's, who was sentenced to 14 years in a Russian prison in June. Fogel was found in possession

  • Turkey offers 'a warehouse and bridge' for metals trade to Russia

    Western sanctions have given the Turkish metals sector a chance to serve as "warehouse and bridge", the head of an industry group said, citing increased interest from Russian companies and also from EU companies seeking to sell to Russia via Turkey. The West, including Britain and European Union countries, have imposed sanctions on Russian elites, banks and strategic industries since Russia on Feb. 24 began what it terms a "special military operation" in Ukraine. Cetin Tecdelioglu, head of the Istanbul Ferrous and Non-Ferrous Metals Exporters' Association (IDDMIB), said Russian demand had increased for Turkish products it could no longer source from European companies and Turkish companies had received enquiries from European businesses about supplying Russia via Turkey.

  • A million barrels of oil could come to market if a nuclear deal is reached with Iran - but it wouldn't be a 'light switch' fix for the world's energy crisis, RBC commodities chief says

    "With those Russian barrels in the balance come December, additional supplies from Iran would be helpful," RBC's Helima Croft said.

  • Russia Bans U.S. from Checking Its Nuclear Arsenals, Violating START Treaty

    Russia told the the United States Monday that it was halting U.S. inspection of Russian nuclear arsenals, going back on a key provision of the New START Treaty. Russia claimed that the U.S. sanctions due to the war on Ukraine, including banning Russian aircraft, were affecting Russia's ability to inspect American nuclear arsenals.

  • Top Chinese, South Korean diplomats pledge closer ties

    The top South Korean and Chinese diplomats pledged Tuesday to develop closer relations and maintain stable industrial supply chains at a time of deepening rivalry between Beijing and Washington. Beijing reacted to her visit by conducting military drills to intimidate the island and called off dialogue with Washington on climate change and other issues.

  • U.S. faces mounting pressure to do more to help Cuba fight a deadly blaze at an oil facility

    At least one senior Cuban government official has expressed frustration over the lack of U.S. support as the country fights a deadly and toxic fire.

  • Pelosi Trip Hinders Biden Effort to Galvanize Asia Against China

    (Bloomberg) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s swing through Asia aimed to convey the US’s “strong and unshakable” support for the region. It ended up leaving many countries in stunned silence as China conducted unprecedented military drills around Taiwan.Most Read from BloombergTrump Under Intense Legal Scrutiny After FBI Searches Mar-a-LagoUK Plans for Blackouts in January in Emergency Energy PlanTrump Search Was Unprecedented, But Records Case Will Be ToughRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapon

  • Russia suspends START arms inspections over U.S. travel curbs

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia told the United States on Monday it would not allow its weapons to be inspected under the START nuclear arms control treaty for the time being because of travel restrictions imposed by Washington and its allies. Inspection conditions proposed by Washington created "unilateral advantages for the United States and effectively deprive the Russian Federation of the right to conduct inspections on American territory," the Moscow foreign ministry said in a statement. Russia remained fully committed to complying with all the provisions of the treaty, it added.

  • Pelosi says Taiwan trip was ‘worth it’ and calls Xi ‘a scared bully’

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi defended her decision to visit Taiwan last week and pushed back on China and its president, Xi Jinping, despite its aggressive response.

  • Sri Lanka asks China to defer military ship visit after India protests

    Sri Lanka said on Monday it had asked China to defer the planned visit of a Chinese ship to the island country after initially approving its arrival this week, yielding to diplomatic pressure from neighbour India to keep the military vessel out. The Yuan Wang 5 was due to arrive on Thursday at the Chinese-built and leased Hambantota port in Sri Lanka's south for five days for replenishment. It is currently sailing in the east Indian Ocean, according to Refinitiv Eikon.

  • Iran makes first import order using cryptocurrency - report

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran made its first official import order using cryptocurrency this week, the semi-official Tasnim agency reported on Tuesday, a move that could enable the Islamic Republic to circumvent U.S. sanctions that have crippled the economy. The order, worth $10 million, was a first step towards allowing the country to trade through digital assets that bypass the dollar-dominated global financial system and to trade with other countries similarly limited by U.S. sanctions, such as Russia. The agency didn't specify which cryptocurrency was used in the transaction.

  • S.Korea, China foreign ministers discuss N.Korea, K-pop ban

    SEOUL (Reuters) -The foreign ministers of South Korea and China held talks on Tuesday as Seoul explores ways to reopen denuclearisation negotiations with North Korea and resume cultural exports, such as K-pop music and movies, to China. The talks come amid intensifying Sino-U.S. rivalry, and Park was also expected to reassure Beijing about bilateral ties despite stronger ties with Washington and tensions over Taiwan.

  • Estonia, Finland want Europe to end Russian tourist visas

    The leaders of Estonia and Finland want fellow European countries to stop issuing tourist visas to Russian citizens, saying they should not be able to take vacations in Europe while the Russian government carries out a war in Ukraine. Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas wrote Tuesday on Twitter that “visiting Europe is a privilege, not a human right” and that it is “time to end tourism from Russia now.”

  • North Korea offering 100,000 ‘volunteers’ for war against Ukraine, says Russian state media

    Russian state media said North Korea recently offered to send 100,000 “volunteers” to aid the Kremlin in its war against Ukraine. Russian journalist Igor Korotchenko alleged on Russian Channel One last week that “100,000 North Korean volunteers are prepared to come and take part in the conflict” in Ukraine and aid Russia. Korotchenko went on to praise North Korea’s “wealth of experience with counter-battery warfare,” adding, “If North Korea expresses a desire to meet its international duty to fight against Ukrainian fascism, we should let them.”

  • Putin allows Russian banks under sanctions to halt some FX operations

    Russian banks that have their foreign currency funds frozen due to western sanctions can suspend operations in such currencies with their corporate clients, according to a decree signed by President Vladimir Putin on Monday. Russian authorities have stepped up the process of reducing the use of currencies of countries designated as "unfriendly" countries since Western countries imposed extensive sanctions after Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

  • Cuba has not officially requested U.S. help to put out oil fire, State Department says

    U.S. firefighting experts have provided technical advice to Cuban officials regarding the fire at an oil storage facility at the port of Matanzas, but that is as far as the cooperation has gone because the Cuban government has not requested other types of assistance from the United States, the State Department says.

  • Blinken says allowing Russia to bully Ukraine would mean 'open season' worldwide

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday that if Russia were allowed to bully Ukraine, to invade and take territory without being opposed, then it would be "open season" around the world. The United States' top diplomat was speaking at a news conference alongside South Africa's foreign minister Naledi Pandor as part of a visit that will also take him to Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda. "If we allow a big country to bully a smaller one, to simply invade it and take its territory, then it's going to be open season, not just in Europe but around the world," Blinken said.

  • Israel's president speaks to Putin over Russian push to ban Jewish non-profit

    Israeli President Isaac Herzog spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday about Russia's attempt to ban the world's biggest Jewish non-profit group, which helps Jews move to Israel. Russia's justice ministry is seeking to liquidate the Russian branch of the Jewish Agency for alleged breaches of privacy laws. Some Israeli politicians have expressed concern that Russia may be retaliating for Israel's criticism of its invasion of Ukraine, and about the effect that bilateral tensions might have on Russia's own Jewish community.

  • Explosions rock Russian base in Crimea, killing 1 and wounding several; conflicting reports on source of blasts: Live Ukraine updates

    Multiple explosions rocked a Russian airbase in Crimea on Tuesday, killing one person and wounding several others, authorities said.

  • Russia withdraws its nuclear weapons from US inspections

    YEVHEN KIZILOV - MONDAY, 8 AUGUST 2022, 20:12 On 8 August, Russia informed the United States that it was suspending inspections of its nuclear weapons under the bilateral Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START).