Australia closer to passing watershed Google, Facebook laws

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is "concerned" about Facebook's ban on news content in Australia, his spokesman has said. The Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden is due to meet with the tech giant this week, it has also been revealed, to express his misgivings over the Australia blackout. The comments come after Facebook took the drastic step last week of blocking all news content in Australia in protest at its government's plans to make it pay news organisations. The ban was described as an attempt at ‘intimidation’ by Australia’s prime minister Scott Morrison and also criticised as ‘bully boy’ tactics by UK MPs. Facebook said it took the move as the Australian plan to force it to pay towards news content ‘fundamentally misunderstands’ its relationship with publishers. Last week, Facebook’s Vice President for Europe, Nicola Mendelsohn, moved to tamp down fears the company could impose a similar ban in the UK, saying the Government had taken ‘a very different approach’ to Australia when it came to funding news online. Speaking about the news blackout yesterday, the Prime Minister’s spokesman said: "We are obviously concerned about access to news being restricted in Australia. "As we always have done, we will be robust in defending free speech and journalism.” The spokesman added that Mr Dowden is expected to meet executives from Facebook this week. Ministers are coming under increasing pressure to introduce similar rules forcing tech companies to pay towards news content after Canada indicated it is preparing a similar law to Australia's. The UK is also looking at a host of regulations that could draw the ire of large tech companies. Later this year, ministers are set to bring a bill before Parliament to impose a statutory duty of care on tech companies to better protect their users from harm, a measure campaigned for by The Telegraph. The proposals could see a new regulator impose fines running into tens of billions on social media giants or even ban them from the UK. The Government is also setting up a new economic watchdog to ensure large tech companies do not exploit their increasingly monopolistic dominance online. Google and Facebook accounted for around 80 percent of all digital advertising spend in the UK in 2019. The Prime Minister’s spokesman added: “As you know, we are setting up a Digital Markets Unit to promote competition in digital markets and ensure major tech companies cannot exploit dominant market positions. "The Digital Markets Unit will be established within the Competition and Markets Authority from April and we will consult on proposals on its form and function later this year." On Sunday, Health Secretary Matt Hancock suggested the Government was looking closely at its own plans to make Facebook and other tech companies pay towards the online news they shared on their platforms. Speaking on Times Radio, he said: “I have very strong views on this. All I can say is that I'm a great admirer of Australia and Canada. “I think this is a very important matter and I've got no doubt the culture secretary will be looking at it very closely."