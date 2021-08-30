Australia considering new laws for Apple, Google, WeChat digital wallets

Photo illustration of Apple Pay and Google Pay logos
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Paulina Duran
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Paulina Duran

SYDNEY (Reuters) - The Australian government is considering new laws that would tighten the regulation of digital payment services by tech giants such as Apple and Alphabet's Google.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said he would "carefully consider" that and other recommendations from a government-commissioned report into whether the payments system had kept pace with advances in technology and changes in consumer demand.

Services such as Apple Pay, Google Pay and China's WeChat Pay, which have grown rapidly in recent years, are not currently designated as payment systems, putting them outside the regulatory system.

"Ultimately, if we do nothing to reform the current framework, it will be Silicon Valley alone that determines the future of our payments system, a critical piece of our economic infrastructure," Frydenberg said in an opinion piece published in the Australian Financial Review newspaper.

The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) earlier this month called for global financial watchdogs to urgently get to grips https://www.reuters.com/news/picture/financial-regulators-urgently-need-to-ge-idUSKBN2F30YF with the growing influence of 'Big Tech', and the huge amounts of data controlled by groups such as Google, Facebook, Amazon and Alibaba.

The Australian report recommended the government be given the power to designate tech companies as payment providers, clarifying the regulatory status of digital wallets.

It also recommended the government and industry together establish a strategic plan for the wider payments ecosystem and that a single, integrated licensing framework for payment systems be developed.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), which is currently in charge of designating who is a payment services provider, reported that payments through digital wallets had grown to 8% of in-person card transactions in 2019, up from 2% in 2016.

The Commonwealth Bank of Australia, which has estimated digital wallet transactions more than doubled in the year to March to A$2.1 billion, has urged regulators to address "competition issues" and consider the safety implications of their use.

(Reporting by Paulina Duran in Sydney; Editing by Jane Wardell)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Singapore's Shopee changes the game in Brazil's e-commerce sector

    Sea Ltd's Shopee took just two years to become Brazil's most-downloaded shopping app, winning users to its low-cost marketplace with its game-changing approach to e-commerce: in-app mini-games offering coupons to winning users. The Singapore-based company has combined online shopping with the gaming nous of its separate mobile game arm Garena - creator of "Free Fire", Brazil's most-downloaded title for eight consecutive quarters - to generate sales analysts estimated at almost a third of local champion Magazine Luiza SA. Back home, Shopee only needed five years to become Southeast Asia's most-visited e-commerce website, overtaking the likes of Lazada, backed by China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, and Tokopedia, backed by Japan's SoftBank Group Corp.

  • Tesla using Autopilot crashes into police car in Florida

    A Tesla using its partially automated driving system slammed into a Florida Highway Patrol cruiser Saturday on an interstate near downtown Orlando and narrowly missed its driver, who had pulled over to assist a disabled vehicle.

  • Asian shares rise on dovish Fed prospects but China caps gains

    Asian shares perked up and the dollar fell to two-week lows on Monday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell struck a dovish tone at the central bank's long-awaited symposium, although investors remained cautious about prospects in China. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.45%, and Japan's Nikkei rose 0.28%. Lam said there were fewer uncertainties in the United States than in Asia and specifically China, though he added that any further rotation away from Asia would be more incremental "and less dramatic than we saw in July and early August because a lot of people have already left."

  • Stocks Up, Futures Steady on Dovish Powell Stance: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks rose Monday and Treasuries held an advance, bolstered by Jerome Powell’s signal that pandemic-era Federal Reserve policy support will be withdrawn cautiously and gradually. Japan led gains and Chinese technology stocks advanced on bargain hunting in the beaten-down sector. U.S. futures were steady after a record Wall Street close in the wake of Chair Powell’s Jackson Hole speech. Powell said the Fed may start paring bond purchases this year but is in no hurry to raise

  • Philadelphia Eagles release QB Nick Mullens

    Philadelphia Eagles release QB Nick Mullens after acquiring Gardner Minshew from Jacksonville

  • A global semiconductor shortage highlights a troubling trend: A small and shrinking number of the world's computer chips are made in the US

    The U.S. is still a leader in designing and selling computer chips, but the vast majority of the world's chips are fabricated in Taiwan and South Korea. Macro Photo/iStock via Getty Images CC BY-ND President Joe Biden’s executive order calling for a review of supply chains for critical products put a spotlight on the decades-long decline in U.S. semiconductor manufacturing capacity. Semiconductors are the logic and memory chips used in computers, phones, vehicles and appliances. The U.S. share o

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – August 29th, 2021

    After a bearish Saturday, a Bitcoin move back through to $49,500 levels would be needed to support the broader market.

  • Natural Gas Soars. Natural Gas Stocks Climb, Too.

    The commodity hit a new three-year high on Friday as Hurricane Ida approached, and natural gas stocks responded. That's a change from the past few months.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Hurricane Slams Major US Oil Port; OPEC+ May Curtail Production Hike

    The increase in oil output agreed last month by OPEC+ could be reconsidered at its next meeting on September 1, Kuwait’s oil minister said on Sunday.

  • 3 Food and Beverage Companies for Dividend Stock Fans

    Investing in the stock market is a fantastic way to build long-term wealth. While the broader S&P 500 has returned close to 10% annually over time, there are certain individual stocks that provide even more benefit to shareholders in the form of steady and growing dividends. In addition to the potential for stock price appreciation, Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP), and Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) are three popular food and beverage stocks that dividend fans should seriously consider.

  • Japan's retail sales extend gains but COVID-19 challenges persist

    Japan's retail sales rose for a fifth straight month in July, beating expectations as the consumer sector continued its recovery, although a coronavirus resurgence has cast doubts over the spending outlook. A surge in Delta variant cases this month forced the government to widen state of emergency restrictions, which are now threatening to hurt consumer spending and derail a fragile economic recovery. Retail sales advanced 2.4% in July from the same month a year earlier, government data showed on Monday, slightly faster than economists' median forecast for a 2.1% rise in a Reuters poll.

  • Singapore must refocus on future, open up for travel soon: PM Lee

    With COVID-19 "under control", Singapore must change gears and refocus on the future, said the country's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

  • WSJ Opinion: Who Needs a Booster, and Who Doesn't?

    Paul Gigot interviews Dr. Marty Makary of Johns Hopkins. Photo: Bloomberg

  • Hospitalized COVID patients 17 and under at record highs

    On average, more than 300 children are landing in hospitals across the country every day, creating a growing crisis at hospitals in some regions.

  • Beshear: More Kentucky hospitals facing 'critical staffing shortages' as COVID-19 continues surging

    Staffing shortages have spread to more Kentucky hospitals as medical teams treat record numbers of COVID-19 patients from a relentless coronavirus surge, Gov. Andy Beshear said Friday.

  • Record number of home sales drives the price of moving

    As a record number of Americans move, the real estate market isn’t the only challenge they’re facing. The price of moving has been driven up, with prices doubling from pre-pandemic levels in some cases.

  • A massive shortage of truck drivers in the UK means McDonald's ran out of milkshakes and Nando's ran out of peri-peri chicken. Experts fear it could get worse.

    According to the Road Haulage Association (RHA), the UK is currently short 100,000 trucker drivers, and it's causing massive delays.

  • Facing South Florida: COVID Vaccines

    Now that the FDA has given full approval to Pfizer’s COVID vaccine, will more people get the shot?