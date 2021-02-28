Australia Considers Aid to Qantas, Others Once Wage Subsidy Ends

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Michael Heath
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s treasurer said he’s considering measures to support firms like Qantas Airways Ltd. and others that are still struggling with fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, once the government’s JobKeeper wage subsidy expires late next month.

“We are looking at other measures that we can put in place post-JobKeeper to support a range of industries including the aviation sector,” Josh Frydenberg said in an interview with Sky News on Sunday.

The Australian carrier has received A$459 million ($354 million) under the wage support program. It says it has 7,500 people allocated to overseas flights who will still be grounded from the end of March, when the subsidy ends, through to the end of October, when the airline expects international borders will reopen.

“There’s no doubt that the aviation industry’s been hit and hit hard and Qantas having a 75% reduction in their revenue is testament to that,” Frydenberg said.

Covid-19 travel restrictions drove Qantas to an underlying pretax loss of A$1.03 billion in the six months ended December from a profit of A$771 million a year earlier. Like airlines elsewhere in the world, Qantas’s attempts to fly even limited schedules have been repeatedly stymied by snap border closures within Australia and overseas.

Frydenberg said the domestic market is set to improve as a Covid-19 vaccine is rolled out, confidence returns and state borders don’t close as frequently. The treasurer said that, in their most recent conversation, Qantas Chief Executive Officer Alan Joyce told him that in January 1,500 flights into Queensland alone had been canceled.

200,000 Passengers

“That was 200,000 passengers that would’ve otherwise gone into Queensland. That would’ve been hundreds of millions of dollars spent on tourism so the fact that we will see I think less border closures, less frequent border closures, and the vaccine rollout will be good news for their business,” Frydenberg said.

“Internationally, those borders are remaining closed, effectively, for some time because obviously the world is still grappling with the virus,” Frydenberg added.

JobKeeper, introduced in March 2020, paid firms to retain staff during shutdowns through the pandemic. Originally set as a flat payment of A$1,500 every two weeks for eligible employees, it’s since been tapered and ends on March 28.

Frydenberg said in a speech Wednesday that 1.1 million people would be relying on the payment in the current quarter, some 200,000 fewer than the government estimated in its Mid-Year Economic and Fiscal Outlook released in December.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • U.K. to Guarantee Mortgages to Help Young Buyers Get on Ladder

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.K. is set to introduce a mortgage guarantee program to help people get on the property ladder, after the housing market enjoyed a recession-defying surge.The program will bring back 95% mortgages to help aspiring homeowners who have smaller deposits, the Treasury department said in a statement. Chancellor Rishi Sunak is expected to announce the scheme during Wednesday’s budget.The much-anticipated budget will be the first look into a post-pandemic economy after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his road-map out of lockdown earlier this month.The U.K.’s housing market has been bolstered by a moratorium on stamp duty charged on property purchases, which saved buyers up to 15,000 pounds ($20,900). That’s due to expire at the end of next month, but there are reports that Sunak could prolong the exemption. First-time buyers or current homeowners looking to buy a house for up to 600,000 pounds will just need a 5% deposit to secure a mortgage. The government will offer lenders the guarantee they need when the program starts in April.“Young people shouldn’t feel excluded from the chance of owning their own home and now it will be easier than ever to get onto the property ladder,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • UK students call for mandatory personal finance lessons in schools

    Only 1 in 10 of the people surveyed last month, out of a total of 3,000 students, received lessons covering personal finance in the last year alone.

  • Coronavirus: Will we still be wearing face masks this time next year?

    All the noises from the government’s top coronavirus advisers this week have suggested face masks could still be a feature of our lives this time next year.

  • Who are the MAFSA experts (and what are their qualifications)?

    John Aiken, Melanie Schilling and Dr Trisha Stratford advise the contestants on their relationships

  • Catholic school apologizes for sharing old photo of student in KKK outfit in Michigan

    Several students in the photo appeared to be making the Nazi salute.

  • SoftBank says deal reached with WeWork founder, directors

    SoftBank Group Corp. has reached a settlement in a U.S. legal dispute with directors of office space-sharing venture WeWork Inc. and its founder Adam Neumann, the Japanese technology company said Saturday. The terms of the settlement in the Delaware Court of Chancery were not disclosed. The wrangling began more than a year ago after SoftBank acquired shares in WeWork, which was suffering after its failed IPO.

  • Coronavirus: Biden's $1.9tn Covid relief bill passes House vote

    The coronavirus aid bill passes despite total Republican opposition, but must now go to the Senate.

  • Minnesota's COVID cases are down, but for how long?

    COVID-19 cases in Minnesota and across the country have dropped sharply this winter, but doctors and health officials say they aren't exactly sure of all the reasons why. Adherence to social distancing, mask wearing and other health measures clearly helped slow the spread, and the rollout of vaccines may have started to make a difference, they say. Some speculate the virus might also have run ...

  • Buffett upbeat on U.S. and Berkshire, buys back stock even as pandemic hits results

    Warren Buffett's enthusiasm for the future of America and his company Berkshire Hathaway Inc has not been dimmed by the coronavirus pandemic. Buffett used his annual letter to investors to assure he and his successors would be careful stewards of their money at Berkshire, where "the passage of time" and "an inner calm" would help serve them well. Despite the disappearance last year of more than 31,000 jobs from Berkshire's workforce, Buffett retained his trademark optimism, buying back a record $24.7 billion of its stock in 2020 in a sign he considers it undervalued.

  • Wannabe-astronauts beg billionaire for spare seat on first civilian space mission

    Budding American astronauts have been asked to make Dragon’s Den style pitches to a billionaire tech mogul in order to win a place on the first ever civilian space mission. Jared Isaacman, founder and CEO of payments technology company Shift4 Payments is offering three seats on a SpaceX Crew Dragon rocket to people who show entrepreneurial flair, generosity and hope. The venture is supporting efforts to raise $200 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to fight childhood cancer, with half the sum already donated by Mr Isaacman. An accomplished jet pilot, he will be the commander on the mission, making it the first ever all-civilian trip to space. One seat has already been given to a hospital worker from St Jude’s and another will be given to someone who donates to the research hospital via an online portal. The third winner will be decided in a Dragon's Den-style contest run by Shift4 Payments in which users have to design their own website on the platform.

  • Warren Buffett explains why Berkshire Hathaway isn't a typical conglomerate

    Warren Buffett's must-read annual letter to Berkshire shareholders is out.

  • Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky: 'We’ve seen a paradigm shift in how people search for travel'

    As the world begins to normalize after a pandemic-stricken year, Airbnb is trying to seize the opportunity to convince users to take a spontaneous trip without a particular destination in mind.

  • Vietnam says panel recommends Sputnik V, Moderna vaccines for use

    Vietnam plans to acquire 150 million doses for its COVID-19 vaccination programme, as the health ministry said a medical panel had recommended it approve Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and the Moderna vaccine for use in the Southeast Asian country. On Wednesday, Vietnam received its first batch of 117,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine ahead of the planned rollout of its inoculation programme from next month. Russia's Interfax news agency reported on Friday the Sputnik V vaccine had been approved, though Vietnam's health ministry said that a medical panel had recommended it and the U.S. Moderna Inc vaccine for use.

  • Here's how Charlie Munger would teach a business school course

    'If you stop to think about it, business success long-term is a lot like biology,' Charlie Munger said at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of the Daily Journal Corporation

  • How Rich Is NASCAR Driver Bubba Wallace?

    Darrell Wallace, Jr., better as Bubba Wallace, has made his mark on the world of NASCAR over the last few years with high finishes in some of the sport's top races. His success on the racetrack has...

  • Sunak Plots Tax Raid to Plug U.K. Deficit, Risking Tory Rage

    (Bloomberg) -- Rishi Sunak can do self-restraint. After an addiction to drinking full-strength Coca-Cola resulted in seven fillings to his teeth, he rationed himself to a single Coke a week.When he comes to deliver his budget on Wednesday, the chancellor of the exchequer faces a battle to persuade his colleagues of the need to turn down the flow of government spending, and to address the painful hole in the public finances, approaching 400 billion pounds ($558 billion).The question he’s still grappling with is how to pay the bill. Will he raise taxes, hitting the wealthy and clawing back profits from the few businesses that made them, as some suggest? Or will he prepare the ground for cuts to public spending? Or will he instead signal that the pain of cuts and taxes will have to come, but just not yet?Sunak’s answers will shape his own fortunes, the Conservative government’s political identity, and the U.K. economy’s chances of making a full recovery from its deepest recession for 300 years.“We went big, we went early, but there is more to come and there will be more to come in the budget. But there is a challenge,” with public finances and “I want to level with people about the challenge,” Sunak told the Financial Times in an interview Friday. In common with finance ministers around the world, Sunak poured out vast sums of taxpayers’ cash to save jobs and businesses when coronavirus forced the government to shut shops and restaurants and confine people to their homes.Now that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has laid out his “road map” for a cautious four-month lifting of the lockdown, Sunak is reconciled to keeping that flow of support going for as long as the restrictions are in place.That will mean extending the 54 billion-pound furlough wage support program, along with cuts to business rates and sales tax at least until the end of June. This won’t be a surprise to Sunak’s colleagues and will please many, but not all, Conservative members of Parliament on Wednesday.But it runs against the grain of his instincts as a small-state Conservative, and many of his colleagues are also deeply uneasy about the economic policy their Tory government finds itself pursuing. The prospect of hiking taxes – including potentially a sharp rise in business levies – to pay the bill is particularly hard for most Tories to swallow.In recent weeks, the chancellor has been working assiduously to canvass his colleagues’ views in an effort to understand what he’s up against and tailor his messages to match. Some MPs report being invited to four or five Zoom calls with Sunak in the run-up to his budget.“Rishi was very open, very listening, really cared about what we were saying,” said Alexander Stafford, one of the new Tory MPs elected in December 2019. “We all know there are going to be cuts or tax rises. My hope is none of that falls too hard at the moment. We’re not out of the woods yet.”Others put it more bluntly. “If he were to raise taxes, it would undermine everything we’ve done to get businesses to this stage,” said Andrew Bridgen. “No society can ever tax its way to prosperity.”Among the details emerging on the plan, Sunak will pledge 22 billion pounds for a previously proposed infrastructure bank to boost the country's green economy, the Treasury said in a statement on Saturday. The bank will offer a range of products, including equity, loans and guarantees, to support projects in sectors such as renewable energy, carbon capture and storage and transportation. He's also expected to announce the launch of a fund that would channel up to 375 million pounds into fast-growing tech start-ups.What Else Will Be in Sunak’s Budget? A new state-backed loan program to help companies recover from the pandemic Extensions to the main virus support measures, including the furlough program, a reduction in VAT and the business rates holiday More details on how a proposed infrastructure bank will work An extension to the 20 pounds uplift in universal credit, a welfare payment 126 million pounds of new funding for 40,000 traineeships A signal that corporation tax is set to rise A freeze on the pension lifetime allowance, according to the Times newspaper A fourth round of 3-month grants to self-employed people at up to 80% of their pre-pandemic earningsSteve Baker, a Tory who sits on the Treasury committee and will interrogate Sunak on his choices, said the government’s priority must be to create better-paid jobs for people in the months ahead. “I just don’t see how raising taxes promotes more, better, higher paying jobs for the public,” he said.The pandemic has fundamentally challenged the Tory party’s sense of what it stands for. In the past, Conservatives have flirted with privatizing state healthcare, cut welfare payments, and slashed taxes for high earners.Yet Johnson’s team now paints itself as the champions of the National Health Service while pumping up social security and weighing options to raise levies on capital gains.The influx of more than 100 new Conservative Members of Parliament in 2019, many of them representing northern seats prised from the left-wing Labour Party for the first time in decades, has changed the makeup of the party in Westminster.There’s less clamor for fiscal prudence than in years gone by, and there’s certainly no appetite for the return of the austerity policies pursued over much of the last decade by Tory-led administrations.Historically low interest rates mean there also isn’t pressure from the bond markets on the chancellor to rein in his spending immediately. While the country’s debt has ballooned during the crisis, the cost of servicing it has actually fallen.Yet Sunak sees big risks in doing nothing to address the U.K.’s pandemic-ravaged public finances. Even if he delays most of the difficult decisions until the next budget in the fall, or even next year, many of his colleagues expect he won’t be able to put off the pain any further.Bond markets are signaling that Sunak’s borrowing costs may only get higher. Interest rates on gilts in financial markets have risen a half percentage point in the past month for securities maturing in six years and beyond. The yield on the Treasury’s benchmark 10-year gilt reached 0.836% on Friday, the highest since March 2020 when the pandemic began spreading widely in Europe. Every 1 percentage-point increase in interest rates adds 25 billion pounds to the U.K.’s cost of servicing its debt, Sunak told the FT.“We all know that the markets can turn very, very quickly,” Harriet Baldwin, a Conservative who traded bonds during a market rout in 1994. “Although the situation is very favorable at the moment, it’s not necessarily always going to be the case. He’s got a tricky tightrope to walk.”Observers praise Sunak for his work ethic and attention to detail, and the chancellor himself has said he likes to start his day with a workout, either on a treadmill, in the gym, or on a stationary bicycle, before getting to his desk at 7:45 a.m.The truth is, no amount of sweat or preparation can guarantee Sunak’s policies will succeed. The biggest factor in determining whether Britain’s economy is permanently scarred or recovers quickly lies beyond the chancellor’s control: the pandemic itself.If, despite a fast and apparently effective vaccination program, Johnson’s government cannot keep a grip on coronavirus, the U.K.’s plan to reopen the economy on a cautious timetable of dates over the next four months will be at risk. So too will party unity.“All hell will break loose if the dates are challenged or they slip back,” said Indiana-born Joy Morrissey, who was elected under Johnson’s leadership in 2019. “These dates are the last possible dates everyone is going to accept.”(Adds details on new investments in 13th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The big-spending state may be here to stay—even after the pandemic ends

    If history is any guide, the US government will continue to be a lavish spender even after the coronavirus pandemic ends.

  • Warren Buffett: 'It’s easy to overlook the many miracles occurring in middle America'

    'Never bet against America,' writes Warren Buffett in his annual letter to shareholders.

  • Third Stimulus Checks Are One Step Closer to Reality – How Much Will You Get?

    The House passed President Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus package. While the bill faces hurdles in the Senate, the provisions authorizing another round of stimulus payments seem safe.

  • Warren Buffett In Annual Letter Signals More Stock Buybacks Coming This Year, Says Don't 'Bet Against America'

    Warren Buffett in his annual letter to shareholders offered words of encouragement to a battered country while also signaling that more stock buybacks are to come. Buffett's Annual Letter: The letter from the 90-year-old chief executive officer of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) was even more anticipated than usual this year, because his influential voice has largely been silent since his last letter, which came in the very early days of the pandemic. A lot has happened since, from the contentious election and ensuing fallout, to the arrival of retailer investors pushing "stonks," not to mention the meteoric rise of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). Buffett's lieutenant, Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger, spoke on Wednesday about some of these issues. He said the trading in stocks such as GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) was tantamount to "betting on racehorses" and cast doubt on the idea that Bitcoin will ever replace regular money as the world's primary medium of exchange. Buffett in his letter did not talk about cryptocurrency or GameStop, but he did touch on the turmoil of the past year, without directly referencing any particular event. He used the stories of companies throughout the country that he has invested in, such as GEICO and Pilot Travel Centers, to deliver a simple, clear message: "Never bet against America." (Italics in original.) "There has been no incubator for unleashing human potential like America. Despite some severe interruptions, our country’s economic progress has been breathtaking," he wrote. "Beyond that, we retain our constitutional aspiration of becoming 'a more perfect union.' Progress on that front has been slow, uneven and often discouraging. We have, however, moved forward and will continue to do so." Earnings, Stock Repurchases: As for the latest numbers on the company's performance, the letter showed Berkshire earned $42.5 billion last year, down 48% from 2019's $81.4 billion. This included an $11 billion loss from a write-down in subsidiary and affiliate businesses, particularly the 2016 purchase of Portland, Oregon-based metal fabricator Precision Castparts. The company does business in the aerospace industry — not the best one to be in last year. In his letter, Buffett said he overpaid for the company and that last year's "adverse developments" in the industry made that clear. "I was simply too optimistic about PCC’s normalized profit potential," Buffett wrote. The company spent $24.7 billion to repurchase the equivalent of 80,998 "A" shares last year, including $9 billion in the fourth quarter. That is likely to continue: "Berkshire has repurchased more shares since year-end and is likely to further reduce its share count in the future," Buffett wrote. Berkshire also as usual listed its top holdings by market value. They included Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO), American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) and Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC). Filings from Berkshire earlier this month showed the company trimmed its positions in Apple while piling into drug, telecom and oil companies in the latest quarter. Recent Price Action: Berkshire's class B shares ended Friday at $240.51, down for the week at 0.54%. Class A shares were down 0.88% to $364,580. Photo Courtesy Wikimedia Commons. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaBitcoin Hits Another All-Time High30,000 Macs Infected With Newly Detected Form Of Malware, Dubbed 'Silver Sparrow'© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.