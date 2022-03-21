Australia Consumer Confidence Plunges as Price Expectations Jump

(Bloomberg) -- Australian household sentiment slumped to the lowest since September 2020 as soaring gasoline prices pushed inflation expectations to 6%.

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd.’s guage of consumer confidence dropped 4.8% to 91.2 points in the week to March 20, a statement Tuesday showed. Sub-indexes on current financial conditions fell 5.4% and future financial conditions slid 4.6%, respectively.

“Increasing petrol prices have had a sharp impact on households’ confidence,” said David Plank, head of Australian economics at ANZ. “The weakness in consumer confidence presents a growing near-term risk to the outlook for household spending.”

Private consumption has been a bulwark of the nation’s A$2.2 trillion economy, accounting for more than half of output, and economists expect next week’s budget to focus on easing pressure on households caught between accelerating inflation and still tepid wages growth.

The survey result is a sharp contrasts with Australia’s booming labor market, with unemployment down to 4%, and job advertisements surging. That, together with faster inflation, has most economists predicting the central bank will raise interest rates in August, while traders reckon the hike will come in June.

