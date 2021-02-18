Australia to continue talks with Facebook's Zuckerberg over media code

  • A 3D printed Facebook logo is seen in front of displayed Australia's flag in this illustration photo
  • A 3D printed Facebook logo is seen in front of displayed Australia's flag in this illustration photo
1 / 2

Australia to continue talks with Facebook's Zuckerberg over media code

A 3D printed Facebook logo is seen in front of displayed Australia's flag in this illustration photo
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said he would continue his talks with Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg on Friday after the social media platform blocked its news feeds in the country over disputes over a new media payment code.

"We spoke yesterday morning but then we were subsequently in contact and we agreed to talk later this morning, we'll see where those discussions go and we can find a pathway going forward," Frydenberg told the Australian Broadcasting Corp.

Facebook took down pages of domestic and international news outlets on Thursday but also blocked several Australian state governments and emergency departments saying the draft media payment law did not clearly define news drawing widespread criticism.

Pages of some emergency departments were later restored but Facebook's action was rebuked by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison who called it "as arrogant as they were disappointing."

Australia plans to put to a vote soon on a legislation that would force Big Tech firms like Facebook and Alphabet Inc's Google to pay news outlets whose links drive traffic to their platforms, or agree a price through arbitration.

"We are seeking to pass that legislation through the senate next week, but there is something much bigger here at stake than just one or two commercial deals. This is about Australia's sovereignty," Frydenberg said.

(Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Recommended Stories

  • Governor: Spending time with trans kids 'changes your heart'

    Utah's conservative Republican governor choked up Thursday as he spoke about the struggles faced by transgender teenagers, though he didn’t commit to vetoing a bill that would ban them from girls’ sports. Gov. Spencer Cox sought middle ground on a polarizing issue that is coming up in statehouses around the U.S., saying he wouldn’t sign the current version of the proposal but there are “real valid concerns” among supporters who say transgender athletes can have an advantage in women's sports.

  • Let there be jazz: France sets rules for summer festivals amid pandemic uncertainty

    Summer festivals will be able to go ahead in France this year despite the enduring COVID-19 crisis, but attendance will be capped at 5,000 people and the public must be seated, the country's culture ministry said on Thursday. From jazz festivals to outdoor theater, towns and cities across France host summer festivals, but existing COVID-19 restrictions and a lack of certainty over when the pandemic will end left organisers demanding clarity from the government. "It is essential that we give visibility to our festival organisers who, early in the year, must decide whether to proceed and in what format, even if the pandemic will continue to create uncertainty," the culture ministry said in a statement.

  • 'Reckless, arrogant and dangerous': Outrage as Facebook blocks access to news content in Australia

    SYDNEY – Facebook is being heavily criticized across Australia following its sudden decision to block news content there.

  • RWE warns of profit hit as Texas winter storm disrupts wind farms

    RWE, Germany's largest power producer, on Thursday warned that Arctic temperatures hitting the U.S. state of Texas put some of the group's local onshore wind farms out of service and forced it to buy electricity at sky-rocketing costs. As a result, RWE, which is Europe's third-largest renewables player, said it expected a low-to mid-triple-digit million euro hit to adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) at its onshore wind/solar segment in 2021. The United States account for 38% of the roughly 9 gigawatts of installed renewables capacity RWE owns globally, making them the utility's largest market by that measure.

  • Robinhood CEO Addresses App User Who Died by Suicide Believing He Owed More Than $730,000: 'It Was a Tragedy'

    Alexander Kearns, 20, died by suicide last June after desperately trying to contact the stock trading app, according to his parents

  • Massive storms, outages force tough decisions amid pandemic

    Ashley Archer, a pregnant, 33-year-old Texas financial adviser, and her husband have been cautious about the coronavirus. “It was 13 degrees outside and our house was 38 degrees inside,” Ewart-Pierce said.

  • U.S. immigration agents ordered to focus on serious criminals, recent border crossers

    The U.S. government issued interim guidance on Thursday sharply limiting who can be arrested and deported by immigration agents, a move that comes as the Biden administration faces growing pressure from activists to scale back deportations. The guidelines instruct Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents to focus on immigrants deemed national security and public safety threats and those who entered the United States after Nov. 1, 2020. "Like every law enforcement agency at the local, state, and federal level, we must prioritize our efforts to achieve the greatest security and safety impact," acting ICE Director Tae Johnson said in a statement.

  • Texas snowstorm, power outages are 'matter of life and death' for people with chronic illnesses, disabilities

    People with chronic conditions and people with disabilities will likely be disproportionately impacted by the power outages, advocates say.

  • Zuckerberg, Pichai, Dorsey Due Back for New Grilling in Congress

    (Bloomberg) -- The chief executives of Facebook Inc., Alphabet Inc.’s Google and Twitter Inc. are set to testify in Washington next month as Congress gears up for a new round of scrutiny of giant technology companies.Two separate House committees on Thursday announced plans to examine the power of the major tech platforms. The three executives will testify in March, while a House antitrust panel announced hearings to consider legislation that could curb the companies’ dominance.Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey will appear virtually at a March 25 hearing before a House Energy and Commerce joint subcommittee hearing on online misinformation and disinformation.The hearings by the House antitrust panel, which are slated to start next week, stem from a 16-month investigation of the tech industry that determined companies like Google and Amazon.com Inc. are using their power to thwart competition in digital markets.“For too long, the dominance of a handful of gatekeepers online has wreaked havoc on competition, suppressed innovation, and weakened entrepreneurship,” Representative David Cicilline of Rhode Island, who chairs the panel, said in a statement. “I pledged to undertake a series of legislative reforms to restore competition online and to strengthen the antitrust laws. I look forward to working on a bipartisan basis to do just that.”The hearings will kick off Thursday and focus on addressing gatekeeper power and lowering barriers to competition online, according to the committee. Additional hearings will look at modernizing antitrust laws used to police mergers and anticompetitve conduct.A committee spokeswoman said a list of witnesses wasn’t yet available.The House move to examine potential changes to antitrust laws comes as Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota introduced legislation in the Senate to target large mergers and dominant companies.Zuckerberg and Dorsey testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee in November about content moderation and their role in political discourse.At that hearing, the chief executives were hit with Republican complaints that the companies silence conservatives, while Democrats expressed worries about the proliferation of misinformation and hate speech on the platforms. The companies have consistently denied any bias against conservatives or their viewpoints.The CEOs did say that companies should be more transparent about what kinds of posts they remove. Zuckerberg suggested that tech companies should have to meet certain standards for removing content as part of any changes to regulation.Zuckerberg and Pichai also testified before Cicilline’s panel last July, along with Amazon’s Jeff Bezos and Tim Cook of Apple Inc., during a five-hour hearing into their market power.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • How to Bring Off-Chain Assets to DeFi

    Institutions are interested in DeFi for off-chain assets, such as real estate. Here, from our columnist, are some issues they might consider.

  • Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 32% Share Price Gain

    Diversification is a key tool for dealing with stock price volatility. Of course, in an ideal world, all your stocks...

  • Oil falls after surging past $65 on Texas freeze

    Oil prices fell on Thursday despite a sharp drop in U.S. crude inventories, as market participants took profits following days of buying spurred by a cold snap in the largest U.S. energy-producing state. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 62 cents, or 1%, to settle at $60.52 a barrel, after earlier reaching $62.26, the highest since January 2020. "The market probably got a little bit ahead of itself," said Phil Flynn, a senior analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.

  • IRS Says All $600 Stimulus Checks Have Been Issued. Do This if You Didn't Get Yours

    In December, after months of fruitless negotiations, lawmakers finally reached an agreement on a second coronavirus relief bill that extended unemployment benefits and allowed for a second round of stimulus checks worth $600 apiece. The IRS recently announced that it's finished sending $600 stimulus payments to all of the eligible recipients it has on record. While some people may still need to wait a bit for their stimulus checks or debit cards to arrive in the mail, for the most part, if you haven't gotten any stimulus money by now, it means you'll need to file a tax return to get it.

  • CPI Aerostructures' (NYSEMKT:CVU) Shareholders Are Down 41% On Their Shares

    It is doubtless a positive to see that the CPI Aerostructures, Inc. ( NYSEMKT:CVU ) share price has gained some 78% in...

  • ‘I am not a cat’: Chaotic GameStop hearing provides tense exchanges, humor as lawmakers grill key players in saga

    The GameStop hearing, which was referred to as “political theater” at some points, didn’t disappoint those looking for a bit of drama and humor.

  • Bitcoin ETF Roars in Debut With $165 Million of Trading Volume

    (Bloomberg) -- North America’s first Bitcoin ETF got off to a stellar start in its debut, with investors exchanging $165 million worth of shares.After a relentless surge in the world’s largest digital currency, the first Bitcoin product that’s officially labeled an exchange-traded fund debuted Thursday in Toronto. It’s worth noting, though, that Europe has several crypto-tracking products that function like an ETF. The new fund, called Purpose Bitcoin ETF (ticker BTCC), invests directly in “physical/digital Bitcoin,” issuer Purpose Investments Inc. said in a statement.The cryptocurrency has captivated investors from billionaire Elon Musk to hedge-fund moguls including Alan Howard and Paul Tudor Jones. It may well be “the stimulus asset,” DoubleLine Capital LP chief Jeffrey Gundlach tweeted, in a reference to Bitcoin’s rally amid a wave of cash pumped into the financial system during the pandemic. While the digital asset has already surged fivefold in the past year -- spurring concern about a speculative froth in global markets --it’s grabbing more mainstream attention, especially after Tesla Inc.’s recent $1.5 billion purchase.Read: Why a U.S. Bitcoin ETF Could Be a Real Thing in 2021: QuickTakeIt’s unclear how much of the activity in BTCC will result in inflows for the fund, but the trading volumes were well above an ETF’s typical first day in Canada, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst James Seyffart. Although too early to tell, ETF proponents argue that such a fund will trade without the massive premiums plaguing many current Bitcoin trusts in the U.S.“There’s sizable untapped interest for a Bitcoin investment that has the benefits of an ETF,” said Todd Rosenbluth, CFRA Research’s director of ETF research, adding it’s unlikely the fund will trade at a significant premium-to-net-asset-value. “While most ETFs come to market globally with an educational hurdle to overcome, many investors are familiar with what is inside BTCC,” he noted.The U.S. currently has several active filings for a Bitcoin ETF, including the ones from VanEck Associates Corp. and Bitwise Asset Management, but the price swings notorious in cryptocurrenies and allegations of industry manipulation remain hurdles to regulator approval. Still, with the world’s largest digital trading near all-time highs and a change of leadership at the Securities and Exchange Commission, analysts say the prospect of a first American Bitcoin ETF appears to be rising.(Adds more context, current volume.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Epic Games Attacks Apple in Antitrust Complaint to EU

    (Bloomberg) -- Epic Games Inc. added a new front to its legal battle against Apple Inc. by filing a complaint with European Union regulators over the iPhone maker’s App Store rules.The maker of Fortnite said that it was asking the EU to step in after facing retaliation for trying to sidestep Apple’s requirement for programs downloaded from the App Store to use the tech giant’s own payment system and pay a commission of as much as 30%.“Apple should not have any right to block or tax a transaction through other payment services,” Epic Games Chief Executive Officer Tim Sweeney told reporters on a call. “Opening up payments on these stores is essential to eliminating the ingrained advantage” that both Apple and Google app stores have on mobile devices.Apple’s position as a gatekeeper for what apps can appear on iPhones or iPads has already attracted EU antitrust scrutiny. Regulators across the world are also increasingly concerned about the control some large internet platforms have over smaller firms that depend on them.Epic is already suing Apple in the U.S. and Australia and also filed complaints about Apple and Google app stores at the U.K.’s antitrust tribunal.‘Reckless Behavior’Apple said in a statement that “Epic enabled a feature in its app which was not reviewed or approved by Apple, and they did so with the express intent of violating the App Store guidelines that apply equally to every developer and protect customers.” It said Epic’s “reckless behavior made pawns of customers, and we look forward to making this clear to the European Commission.”Epic said in response that Apple does not apply its payment rules consistently because food delivery apps and Amazon Prime Video don’t need to use Apple’s pay system.The Brussels-based commission confirmed receiving Epic’s complaint and said it would assess it.The EU complaint could add to a commission investigation started last year into whether Apple violates competition law by forcing software makers to use its own in-app payment system. The EU’s antitrust arm is also probing a Spotify Technology SA complaint that Apple unfairly squeezes its music-streaming service and similar issues with e-books.“Apple should not use its control of the hardware to force developers or consumers to use other Apple services by blocking all competitions,” Sweeney said. “There are large parts of the tech industry that cannot develop because of these monopolies.”(Updates with further comment on Amazon Prime in seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Daimler’s $49 Billion Issue: Settling Mercedes-Benz Brand Rights

    (Bloomberg) -- Daimler AG’s blockbuster breakup plan has created a small quandary that lawyers will spend time resolving sometime in the coming months: rights to the company’s $49 billion Mercedes-Benz brand.The German manufacturer is working on a legal framework for how Mercedes and trademarks such as its famous three-pointed star logo will be used after spinning off its truck unit later this year, Chief Executive Officer Ola Kallenius said in an interview last week.“It has to be absolutely clear who can use the brand,” said Kallenius, who plans to change the carmaking entity’s name to Mercedes-Benz from Daimler.The issue is significant because Mercedes is the world’s eighth most valuable brand, just behind Toyota and ahead of archrival BMW, according to consultancy Interbrand Corp. The ranking is led by technology giants Apple, Amazon and Microsoft.Daimler’s marquee brand was first registered in 1902 after the Mercedes 35 hp model won the Nice racing week. The car was commissioned by businessman Emil Jellinek and named after his daughter Mercedes. The three-pointed star has meanwhile graced Mercedes vehicles ranging from coveted luxury cars to more utilitarian sets of wheels since 1910. The sons of founder Gottlieb Daimler came up with the idea.“With the Daimler Truck spinoff, it is critical to govern and define the respective Mercedes brand rights in an unambiguous way,” said Roman Mathyssek, a consultant at Arthur D. Little GmbH.Daimler long argued it needed to keep the Mercedes brand under one roof when investors pressured the company to separate the trucks business. The growing technological divide between the car and commercial-vehicle industries forced management to rethink this. They plan to address the trademark rights issue before distributing a majority of the Daimler Truck unit to shareholders later this year.The brand’s cachet could help stoke investor interest in the two manufacturers, which likely will both feature in Germany’s DAX Index, according to Kallenius.Keeping tabs on brands and trademarks can be a convoluted exercise. Daimler had to pay $20 million to Ford Motor Co. in 2007 to buy back the rights to its name when it shed DaimlerChrysler following the sale of Chrysler LLC. The name had been used for some Jaguar models, a brand Ford owned at the time.That issue stemmed from Gottlieb Daimler licensing his engine to an entity in the 19th century named Daimler Motor Company, which was later bought by the British luxury brand.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.K. Inflation Ticks Higher on Its Way Toward BOE’s 2% Target

    (Bloomberg) -- U.K. inflation unexpectedly accelerated in January, in what economists say is the first step toward a significant increase that could bring the rate close to the Bank of England 2% target later this year.Prices climbed 0.7% from a year earlier, boosted by the cost of furniture, household goods and food, the Office for National Statistics said Wednesday. The median estimate by analysts in a Bloomberg survey was for inflation to stay at 0.6%.The BOE sees inflation picking up this year, driven by higher energy prices and the expiry of a sales tax cut for the hospitality industry in April. While that’s unlikely to prompt policy makers to raise borrowing costs, it could silence any voices calling for extra stimulus to aid the country’s economic recovery.“A temporary period of above target inflation is possible over the summer, although it’s unlikely to prompt a hawkish turn by the Bank of England, which will be focused on the weakness in the labor market,” said Dan Hanson, senior U.K. economist at Bloomberg Economics.Economists surveyed by Bloomberg expect inflation to end the year at 1.9%. Inflation expectations in bond markets are also on the rise. The U.K.’s 10-year breakeven rate, as well as the five-year forward inflation swap measure are both trading near two-month highs.The central bank is predicting a rapid economic recovery as the vaccination program now being rolled out allows businesses to reopen and lifts consumer confidence. While analysts largely agree, many also see the pandemic inflicting lasting scars on the labor market.James Smith, an economist at ING, said he expects inflation to reach 2% by the end of the year, before dipping again below target in 2022. It’s an outlook that doesn’t justify the BOE cutting interest rates below zero, but “also probably won’t warrant rate hikes” or the withdrawal of stimulus until “2023 at the earliest,” he wrote in a report.Prices are usually discounted at the start of the year, and last month there was particular pressure on clothing and footwear as a third national lockdown to fight the coronavirus led to the biggest price cuts for any January since 2014. However, these were more than offset by rising food prices and less discounting on items such as bedding and sofas.Clothing and footwear prices fell 4.9%, larger than the 3.3% decline posted a year earlier. The ONS said the proportion of items discounted last month was around 1.5 times higher.The task of compiling the inflation survey was made harder by the latest lockdown. The number of items that were unavailable for price checking rose to 69 from 9 in December.(Updates with bond markets, economist comment in fifth, seventh paragraphs.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • On the Eve of Testifying Before Congress, Robinhood Announces It Will Provide Crypto Withdrawals

    Trading platform app Robinhood announced in a tweet yesterday -- on the eve of testifying before Congress -- that it fully intends "to provide and withdraw cryptocurrencies." See: What You Need to...