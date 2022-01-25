Australia’s Core Inflation Breaks Above RBA Target Midpoint

Swati Pandey
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s core consumer prices surpassed the midpoint of the Reserve Bank’s 2-3% target for the first time since June 2014, sending the currency higher as traders boosted bets on earlier interest-rate increases.

The annual trimmed mean gauge, a measure closely watched by RBA officials, advanced 2.6% in the final three months of 2021, exceeding economists’ estimates for a 2.3% gain, Australian Bureau of Statistics data showed Tuesday. On a quarterly basis, it rose 1% versus a forecast 0.7% gain.

Australia’s benchmark three-year bond yields surged as much as 9 basis points to 1.44%, the highest level since April 2019, as traders bet rates hikes will come sooner than the RBA has indicated. The Australian dollar extended its advance to 71.66 U.S. cents.

Money markets are now pricing in a quarter-point rate rise by May as the global inflation battleground makes its way Down Under. A combination of supply chain disruptions and energy shortfalls prompted New Zealand and the U.K. to tighten policy and the Federal Reserve is expected to follow suit soon.

The RBA is due to decide at next week’s meeting on the fate of a bond-buying program. Today’s data increases the likelihood that the bank will scrap its A$4 billion ($2.9 billion) a week of purchases, rather than taper them, as had initially been expected.

“The RBA is all but certain to end its asset purchase scheme at its meeting next week,” said Ben Udy, Australia economist at Capital Economics. Faster consumer-price growth together with a strong labor market should be “more than enough” to convince the bank to end purchases.

Australia had been on the periphery of the global inflation story, allowing its central bank to remain dovish. That position is now likely to start changing.

Today’s report showed the headline consumer price index advanced 3.5% in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, compared with economists’ estimates of a 3.2% gain. On a quarterly basis, prices increased 1.3%, compared with a forecast 1%.

Other Details

  • Inflation gains were led by new dwelling purchases and automotive fuel

  • Tradables prices, which are typically impacted by the currency and global factors, rose 4.9% from a year earlier

  • Non-tradable prices, which are largely affected by domestic variables like utilities and rents, advanced 2.8% on the year

  • A second core inflation measure, the weighted median gauge, jumped 2.7% from a year earlier and 0.9% from the prior quarter, compared with economists’ forecasts of 2.3% and 0.7%, respectively

(Updates with comment from economist.)

