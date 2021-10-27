Australia Core Inflation Accelerates Back Inside RBA Target

(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s core consumer prices rose faster than forecast last quarter and returned to the Reserve Bank’s 2-3% target for the first time since 2015, driving a sell-off in bonds and sending the currency higher.

The annual trimmed mean gauge, a measure closely watched by RBA officials, accelerated to 2.1% in the third quarter, compared with economists’ estimates of a 1.8% gain, data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed Wednesday. On a quarterly basis, it rose 0.7% versus a forecast 0.5% increase.

The Australian dollar advanced after the release to trade at 75.26 U.S. cents at 11:52 a.m. in Sydney. The yield on the three-year government bond jumped 15 basis points to 0.92%.

Markets had been gearing up for an upside surprise after New Zealand’s inflation surged and as global price pressures gained momentum in response to supply chain disruptions and energy shortfalls. Policy makers across the world are locked in debate over whether the spike in prices is temporary or more enduring.

RBA chief Philip Lowe says he wants inflation to sustainably return to the 2.5% midpoint of his target and is trying to drive unemployment down toward 4% to spur wages and prices. The governor says he doesn’t see conditions for a rate rise emerging before 2024.

In contrast, markets have been pricing in a tightening cycle beginning as soon as the second half of next year.

Australia’s headline consumer price index advanced 3% in the third quarter from a year earlier, compared with economists’ estimates of a 3.1% gain, today’s data showed. On a quarterly basis, prices increased 0.8%, in line with expectations.

Inflation gains were led by a 3.3% rise in new dwelling purchases by owner-occupiers and a 7.1% jump in automotive fuel

Tradables prices, which are typically impacted by the currency and global factors, advanced 0.8% from the prior quarter on fuel rises

Non-tradable prices, which are largely affected by domestic variables like utilities and rents, climbed 0.9% boosted by new dwellings

A second core inflation measure, the weighted median gauge, advanced 2.1% from a year earlier and 0.7%% from the prior quarter, compared with economists’ forecasts of 1.9% and 0.5%, respectively

