Australia core inflation speeds to 6-yr high in Q3, feeds rate fever

FILE PHOTO: People are silhouetted against the Sydney Opera House at sunset in Australia
Wayne Cole
·3 min read

By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian core inflation sped to its fastest annual pace since 2015 in the September quarter as price increases became more broad-based, a major surprise that led markets to wager heavily on earlier hikes in interest rates.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics out on Wednesday showed the headline consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.8% in the third quarter and 3.0% for the year, much as expected.

However, the trimmed mean measure of core inflation favoured by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) rose 0.7% in the quarter, above forecasts of 0.5%.

The annual pace accelerated to 2.1%, well above the 1.8% expected and putting it back in the RBA's 2% to 3% target range for the first time in six years.

The central bank had forecast core inflation would not reach 2% until mid-2023 and, in turn, that cash rates would remain at record lows of 0.1% right out to 2024.

The data only emboldened markets which had already thought the RBA was behind the curve on inflation and would have to tighten much earlier, perhaps by July next year.

Investors reacted by dumping shorter-dated bonds with three-year futures sliding 16 ticks to 98.870, the lowest since June 2019 and implying an yield of 1.13%.

Yields on the key April 2024 bond climbed to 0.21%, a direct challenge to the RBA which is committed to keeping it near the 0.1% cash rate.

The local dollar popped up to $0.7535 and threatened to re-take a recent four-month top of $0.7546.

"The strong rise in underlying inflation will keep pressure on the RBA to keep reducing monetary stimulus in the months ahead," said Ben Udy, an economist at Capital Economics.

However, he suspected wage growth would also have to climb above 3% for policy makers to contemplate an actual rate hike.

RBA Governor Philip Lowe has repeatedly argued inflation in Australia has a lot of inertia as low wage growth had become baked in.

Wages grew just 1.7% in the year to June, far below the 3%-plus levels the RBA believes is necessary to keep inflation sustainably within the 2% band.

Still, risks are leaning to the upside.

Petrol prices have kept climbing to reach record highs at the pumps, while rents are on the rise after years of slowdown. Health and insurance costs have been inflated by the pandemic and weather-driven disasters, while the media is full of warnings about stagflation amid global supply bottlenecks.

Surging house prices and consumers are fretting about cost of living pressures are fuelling expectations of further price increases.

An ANZ survey measure of inflation expectations hit a six-year peak of 5% last week, which if sustained could start dragging on the economy.

"As evidenced elsewhere in the world, rising consumer inflation expectations could potentially dampen confidence with households reluctant to spend in the near-term, delaying 'big-ticket' purchases," noted Ryan Felsman, a senior economist at fund manager CommSec.

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Lincoln Feast.)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Australia’s Core Inflation Surges Back Inside RBA’s Target

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s core consumer prices climbed faster than forecast last quarter and returned to the Reserve Bank’s 2-3% target for the first time since 2015, driving a sell-off in bonds and sending the currency higher as traders boosted bets on an earlier interest-rate increase.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to

  • China Evergrande shares fall on persistent pressure from debt travails

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Shares of cash-strapped China Evergrande Group and its electric vehicle unit fell early on Wednesday, as the country's state planner called on companies in "key sectors" to "optimise" offshore debt structures. Evergrande and China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd both fell less than 1% by 0155 GMT. The Hang Seng Index slumped 1.7%.

  • NYC mayoral candidates address vaccine mandates for children

    With one week to go before Election Day, Eric Adams and Curtis Sliwa met in their final New York City mayoral debate on Tuesday night at WABC-TV studios.

  • Oil falls after increases in U.S. crude, fuel stockpiles

    Oil prices fell on Wednesday after industry data showed crude oil stockpiles rose more than expected and fuel inventories unexpectedly increased last week in the United States, the world's largest oil consumer. Brent oil futures fell 25 cents, or 0.3%, to $86.15 a barrel after closing at the highest in seven years on Tuesday. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures declined 26 cents, or 0.3%, to $84.39 a barrel after gaining 1.1% in the previous session.

  • Convicted rapist plans to move to East Palo Alto upon release

    After 17 years behind bars, he is set to be released from jail and plans to move to East Palo Alto. The community will have a chance to voice its concerns in a hearing before this happens.

  • New York's mayoral candidates trade barbs and compliments

    The candidates running to become New York City's mayor lobbed accusations at each other about palling around with gangsters and acting like children or clowns, but their second debate ended on a surprisingly tender note involving cats and veganism. A week before the city of 8.8 million people votes to pick a new mayor, Democrat Eric Adams and Republican Curtis Sliwa laid out their plans Tuesday for addressing rising violent crime in the city and how to chart a path out of the pandemic's deadly wake. It was the second meeting between Adams, the Brooklyn Borough president and former New York City police captain who is widely expected to win the election in the heavily Democratic city, and Sliwa, the founder of the Guardian Angels anti-crime patrol.

  • Billionaire Tudor Jones: This is the ‘single biggest threat' to stocks and society — protect yourself now

    Regardless of what the officials do, you can take action to protect your portfolio.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Oppenheimer Predicts Will Surge at Least 50%

    Earnings season is in full swing, and so far the Q3 numbers are looking solid. As of Monday’s close, 84% of the 117 S&P-listed companies reporting so far have beaten expectations. These results have calmed some fears that the third quarter would disappoint. Meanwhile, Oppenheimer strategist John Stoltzfus believes interesting times lie ahead, with the most likely goose to the markets coming from the political scene. “Ongoing negotiations in Congress to trim the cost of the next round of policy r

  • Alibaba Has Lost $344 Billion in World's Biggest Wipeout

    (Bloomberg) -- Few people could have predicted the downward spiral for Alibaba Group Holding, when founder Jack Ma delivered a blunt criticism of China’s financial system last October. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerYet

  • 2 Dividend Stocks That Are Dirt Cheap Right Now

    The market is deeply discounting this pair of income-generating stocks, which should keep delivering for years to come.

  • Elizabeth Holmes Totally Fooled Betsy DeVos and Pumped Her Family For Millions, Says Witness

    Alex Wong/Getty ImagesThe family of former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos invested nearly $100 million in Theranos after a marathon meeting with the biotech startup’s founder Elizabeth Holmes, a director of the billionaire’s family office testified on Tuesday.Lisa Peterson, who manages private equity investments for the DeVos clan’s RDV Corporation, told jurors at Holmes’ California wire fraud trial that she and members of the Michigan-based dynasty flew to Silicon Valley in 2014 to meet Holmes

  • 3 Growth Stocks I'd Buy in a Heartbeat Over Any Cryptocurrency

    For well over a century, the stock market has stood head-and-shoulders above all other investment vehicles. In a little over 11 years, we've watched Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) gain more than 7,700,000,000%. There's also meme-based coin Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), which has racked up gains of greater than 5,000,000% since it debuted less than 15 months ago.

  • These 3 Stocks Have High Dividends With Ultrasafe Payouts

    The three companies each nudged out other reliable payers offering lower yields to take spots in New Constructs' model portfolios of dividend stocks.

  • Buy These Semiconductor Stocks Ahead of Earnings, Says Analyst

    The semiconductor chip industry has been in the news of late – but mostly due to the global chip shortage that is impacting a multitude of downstream industries worldwide. The computer chip backlog is exacerbated by the heavy crimps in the supply chain, and the result has been lower production and headaches for production managers. So let’s look at the bright side. It’s earnings season, and several semiconductor companies will be reporting this week – and from their end, the picture’s not so glo

  • What’s the safest place for retirees to keep an emergency fund?

    If you have retired from full-time work, or will soon, it’s important to have enough liquid assets to keep you from drawing down your portfolio in times of market turbulence. “It keeps you calm and steady in times of market volatility,” says Daniel Lee, director of financial planning and advice at BrightPlan, a financial wellness benefit provider based in San Jose, Calif. “The cash protects your investment portfolio from having to sell something at an unfavorable time.” There are actually two types of funds to help you stay financially secure: a rainy-day fund and an emergency fund, the first smaller than the second.

  • Mark Cuban Stock Portfolio: 10 Stocks To Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to consider in the portfolio of Mark Cuban. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of Mark Cuban’s history investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and go directly to Mark Cuban Stock Portfolio: 5 Stocks To Consider. Mark Cuban is an angel investor and billionaire who first rose […]

  • Apple (AAPL) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

    Apple's (AAPL) fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings are expected to have benefited from strength in Services and strong sales of the 5G-enabled iPhone 13.

  • These 10 Stocks Make Up 87% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    When it comes to investing success, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is in a class of his own. Buffett may not be infallible, but he's helped create more than $600 billion in shareholder value for the company's shareholders since taking the helm in 1965. As a whole, Berkshire Hathaway's shares have averaged an annual gain of 20% over the past 56 years, leading to an aggregate gain of better than 3,300,000%.

  • AMD Gives Another Bullish Forecast; Data Center Sales Double

    (Bloomberg) -- Advanced Micro Devices Inc. gave a strong forecast indicating that market share gains, particularly in servers, are helping it make up for a tight supply of chips. Fourth-quarter revenue will be about $4.5 billion, plus or minus $100 million, Santa Clara, California-based AMD said Tuesday in a statement. That compares with an average analyst estimate of $4.25 billion. The chipmaker is on course to exceed an earlier forecast and post a sales gain of 65% for 2021, it said. Most Read

  • Want 100% Returns? Buy These Growth Stocks, Says Wall Street

    Generally speaking, Wall Street analysts tend to be well-trained and very intelligent. But no one is infallible, and the price targets set by these analysts represent the opinion of one person. Moreover, these forecasts are typically near-term in nature, meaning they may exclude the impact of long-term catalysts.