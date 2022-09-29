Australia court dismisses petition against CBA, unit over banned commissions

FILE PHOTO: A Commonwealth Bank of Australia logo adorns the wall of a branch in Sydney, Australia
·1 min read

(Reuters) - The Australian Federal Court has dismissed a petition by the country's corporate regulator against Commonwealth Bank of Australia and its pension unit on allegations of improperly collecting commissions, the regulator said.

The petition arises from the Royal Commission inquiry into the country's financial sector through 2017 to 2019, which uncovered widespread misconduct in the sector including pushing unsuspecting customers to buy financial products without proper disclosures for commission, among others.

However, the dismissal of this petition by the court is a blow to consumer advocates who wanted tougher regulation, and also absolves CBA of some of the most damaging allegations aired at the inquiry.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) in June 2020 filed the petition against top lender CBA and Colonial First State accusing it of a scheme where the bank took commission to sell products for its unit from 2013 to 2019, a banned practice known as conflicted remuneration.

CBA sold the pension product to about 390,000 of its customers in branches and online, amassing more than A$22 million ($14.27 million) in fees, the regulator had alleged back in 2020.

The regulator said on Thursday that the court found that the payments made by Colonial to CBA did not constitute benefits within the definition of "conflicted remuneration".

CBA in an emailed response to Reuters acknowledged the judgement, but refrained from commenting any further.

($1 = 1.5420 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar and Byron Kaye; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Recommended Stories

  • Polish e-commerce leader Allegro trims forecast over price fears

    Allegro expects year-on-year revenue growth of 23%-26% compared to 25%-30% previously, while adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) are expected to rise by between 10%-12% versus a previous range of 10% and 15%. "With the prospect of a significantly more challenging environment driven by high inflation and the rising costs of living, we are putting increasingly more focus on cost efficiency on our side," Roy Perticucci, who took over from Francois Nuyts as Allegro's CEO, said in a statement.

  • CIFI shares fall further, bonds mixed after clarification

    Shares of CIFI Holdings fell further on Thursday, even as the Chinese property developer clarified that it was trying to solve payment difficulties tied to a trust product and had repaid interest on time on an offshore bond. Hong Kong-listed shares of CIFI were down 25.6% at HK$0.64 after hitting a record low of HK$0.63 earlier in the session. In a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange late on Wednesday, CIFI said cash distribution met difficulties in relation to a trust product used to raise funds for a project in Tianjin city, as sales were not good.

  • Brookfield, TPG Among Potential Bidders for Mashreq Payments Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- Brookfield Asset Management Inc. and Network International Holdings Plc are among potential bidders for UAE lender Mashreqbank PSC’s payments unit, according to people familiar with the matter. Buyout firm TPG Inc. is also among suitors interested in the unit that could be valued at $500 million to $700 million, the people said, asking not to be identified as the matter is private. Mashreq has received initial bids and is in the process of taking potential buyers to the next round

  • Analysis-Slots to smartphones: pandemic sends Australia's gambling problem online

    For Rhys Wareham, a coffee industry technician from Sydney, the start of COVID-19 lockdowns in 2020 did not just mean staying home, but having to stop visiting the pub every afternoon to gamble on poker machines. So he switched to a smartphone app which lets him track bets on his favourite sport, baseball, no matter where he is. "The gambling itself doesn't stop," said Wareham, 31, who has a young child and is two-thirds of the way through paying off a A$30,000 ($19,968) gambling debt that bankrupted him eight years ago.

  • Toyota global vehicle production up 44.3% in Aug, record for that month

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp said on Thursday global vehicle production grew at a record pace for the month of August, as the sector recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic and production capacity increased, mainly overseas. Vehicle production soared 44.3% in August year-on-year, the first increase since March. The Japanese automaker has been under scrutiny amid concerns Toyota may have to lower its annual production target of 9.7 million vehicles, even as China dials back pandemic restrictions and chip shortages are showing some signs of easing.

  • Deal Sourcing and Management Platform for Investment Bankers Launched by OutFlow

    OutFlow has launched a deal sourcing platform, helping investment bankers generate a scalable and predictable influx of venture capital opportunities. Boise, Idaho--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2022) - OutFlow, which specializes in deal origination, has launched a deal sourcing platform for investment bankers, business brokers, and M&A (merger and acquisition) advisors, as well as private equity firms looking to better manage their lead pipelines.More information is available at https://outfl

  • Suu Kyi convicted again, Australian economist gets 3 years

    A court in military-ruled Myanmar convicted former leader Aung San Suu Kyi in another criminal case Thursday and sentenced Australian economist Sean Turnell to three years in prison for violating Myanmar’s official secrets act, a legal official said. Suu Kyi received a three-year sentence after being tried and convicted with Turnell under the secrets law, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he is not authorized to release information about the case. Turnell, an associate professor in economics at Sydney’s Macquarie University, had served as an adviser to Suu Kyi, who was detained in the capital Naypyitaw when her elected government was ousted by the army on Feb. 1, 2021.

  • Australia tells SingTel-owned Optus to pay cost of replacing hacked ID documents

    Australian telecoms giant Optus must pay the cost of replacing the passports and drivers licences of millions of customers whose personal information was stolen in one of the country's biggest data breaches, the government said on Thursday. The theft of data attached to 10 million customer accounts, equivalent to 40% of Australia's population, was the result of an error by Optus so it was up to the Singapore Telecommunications-owned company to pay for the consequences, Assistant Treasurer Stephen Jones said. "Optus is absolutely responsible for paying for the costs and the implications of this for customers, whether it's the replacement of a licence, whether it's the replacement of a passport, or other necessary pieces of ID," Jones told reporters in Sydney.

  • China's Sept factory activity set for third straight monthly contraction:Reuters poll

    China's factory activity is expected to have shrunk for a third month in a row in September, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday, as strict COVID measures in big cities and weakening exports growth hit orders and business confidence. China's economy showed some improvements in August with faster-than-expected growth in factory output and retail sales, but protracted COVID restrictions, softening exports momentum and the continued drag from a stressed property sector have dimmed the outlook. On Tuesday, data showed profits at China's industrial firms shrank at a faster pace in January-August.

  • Breakfast in, shopping out: tourists to the U.S. hit by soaring dollar

    In the weeks before heading to San Francisco for their vacation this month, Jeff Skipper and his wife Valerie, from the United Kingdom, watched helplessly as the U.S. dollar continued its meteoric rise against the British pound. The sterling/dollar exchange rate – which slumped to a record low this week – has reduced the affordability of the already pricey Golden Gate City for the couple, forcing them to economize on some holiday luxuries. "The exchange rate has been the biggest topic of conversation since we got here," said Jeff Skipper, 50, an electrician.

  • Fed to take rates higher than previously expected; more pain ahead

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -The Federal Reserve will hike its key interest rate to a much higher peak than predicted two weeks ago and the risks are skewed towards an even higher terminal rate, according to economists polled by Reuters. That change in expectations came after the Fed raised rates by 75 basis points last week for the third straight meeting and foresaw going higher than it had previously thought to tame inflation, which is running over four times above target. Since then, already battered global stocks went much deeper into bear market territory - a decline of 20% or more - on fears of recession and most currencies weakened further against the multi-decade high dollar.

  • Dow Jones Jumps 549 Points As Treasury Yields Tumble, But Now What? Eli Lilly Leads 7 Bullish Stocks

    The major indexes rebounded as Treasury yields tumbled from 4% as the Bank of England resumed bond buying. Eli Lilly led stocks showing bullish action. Here's what to do now.

  • Judge tosses Sidney Powell’s countersuit against Dominion Voting Systems

    A federal judge in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday agreed to dismiss a lawsuit that pro-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell filed against Dominion Voting Systems as the voting machine company pursues a $1.3 billion defamation claim against her. In a three-page ruling, U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols granted Dominion’s request to toss the case after finding Powell…

  • China’s Race to Avoid a Wall Street Ban Is Off to a Tense Start

    (Bloomberg) -- The latest high-stakes drama between the world’s biggest superpowers is unfolding in the unlikeliest of places: a Hong Kong office tower full of accountants.It’s here, on the 23rd floor of Prince’s Building in central Hong Kong, where number crunchers and regulators will determine the fate of hundreds of billions of dollars in US-listed Chinese shares -- and possibly the future of financial cooperation between Washington and Beijing.US inspectors from the Public Company Accounting

  • Wall Street banks including Bank of America and Goldman Sachs fined $1.8 billion over failures in monitoring how staff used personal phones to talk about work

    A Goldman Sachs senior investment banker sent and received "tens of thousands" of off-channel text messages, the SEC said.

  • Boeing to sell 24 Dreamliners to Asian airline

    The Boeing Co., which carries an economic heft in Ohio and the Dayton region, has secured a large order.

  • Trump Refuses to Delay Florida Deposition in Phone-Fraud Case Despite Hurricane

    (Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump’s deposition in an investors’ class-action fraud lawsuit over his promotion of a failed desktop video phone was delayed by Hurricane Ian that’s ravaging large parts of Florida.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesS&P 500 Roars Back From Six-Day Slide; Bonds Surge: Markets WrapTrump Re

  • How much do Big Tech companies pay their employees?

    Insider analyzed data to figure out how much Big Tech firms like Google, Disney, and Hulu pay their staff.

  • Sidney Powell’s Claims Against Dominion Voting Tossed by Judge

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Trump campaign lawyer Sidney Powell’s countersuit challenging a voting machine maker’s $1.3 billion defamation suit against her was dismissed by a federal judge.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesS&P 500 Roars Back From Six-Day Slide; Bonds Surge: Markets WrapTrump Refuses to Delay Florida Deposition in P

  • Judge reinstates Alex Murdaugh as defendant in Mallory Beach boat crash death lawsuit

    The ruling by Judge Dan Hall is seen as a setback to convenience store magnate Greg Parker, whose lawyer said having Parker as a joint defendant with Alex Murdaugh will prejudice a jury against the businessman.