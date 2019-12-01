Australia’s Demographic ‘Time Bomb’ Has Arrived

Population growth driven by immigration has helped power Australia to a record-breaking 28 straight years of economic expansion. Yet government warnings of an aging ‘time bomb’ have sparked alarm that the good times cannot last forever, even in the ‘Lucky Country.’

Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg raised the alarm in mid-November, when he suggested the nation’s increasing aged population could represent an “economic time bomb.”

“It is a great development that people are living longer but we must be prepared for the implications…If we don’t remain fiscally disciplined today, the next generation will have to pick up the bill tomorrow,” he told the Committee for Economic Development of Australia in Sydney.

The treasurer warned of a growing fiscal burden on “both the revenue and spending side,” particularly amid “stagnating productivity growth.”

Among its estimated 25 million population, baby boomers (those born between 1946 and 1964) now number more than 5 million, with their retirements constituting a structural headwind for the economy.

The baby boomers are forecast to cost the government budget some A$36 billion (US$24 billion) a year by 2028, more than it spends on the national health insurance scheme, Medicare.

At around 15 percent, Australia’s elderly (defined as those aged 65 and older) as a proportion of the overall population is well below other OECD nations such as Japan (25 percent) and Germany (21 percent), according to the OECD’s 2014 data.

Yet key demographic indicators such as the dependency ratio are deteriorating. From nearly eight working-age persons for every Australian aged over 65 in the 1970s, the proportion has now halved and could drop to as low as two by 2066, depending on immigration levels.

The proportion of Australians aged over 85 could triple in size to reach around 1.5 million over the same period, accounting for 4 percent of the total population.

