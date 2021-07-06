Australia denies interfering in China's Pacific vaccine help

ROD McGUIRK
·3 min read

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia on Tuesday denied Chinese government and media allegations that it was interfering in the rollout of Chinese vaccine in Papua New Guinea.

The clash over vaccine diplomacy marks another rift in bilateral relations, which plummeted last year when Australia called for an independent investigation into the origins of and responses to COVID-19.

Australia in March became the first country to provide Papua New Guinea with vaccines as infection numbers rose rapidly in the former Australian colony and Australia's nearest neighbor.

Papua New Guinea took delivery of 200,000 doses of the Chinese-made Sinopharm vaccine on June 23. The Papua New Guinea government said the Sinopharm vaccine would initially be provided to Chinese citizens in the country.

Chinese Communist Party English-language newspaper Global Times accused Australia of “planting Australian consultants” in Papua New Guinea to “undermine China’s vaccine cooperation with Pacific island countries.”

Australian Minister for International Development and the Pacific Zed Seselja denied the accusation during a visit to the South Pacific island nation.

"When it comes to the rollout, what we’re focused on is just making sure that we are providing as much assistance as we possibly can. If other countries want to provide assistance, that’s wonderful,” Seselja told Australian Broadcasting Corp. in an interview televised on Tuesday.

“We come to these issues in good faith and we will continue to do things that are in the interests of our region and interests of our friends and neighbors, most particularly Papua New Guinea,” Seselja added.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin backed the Global Times’ criticism, saying on Monday that China “expresses its serious concern and resolute opposition” to what he described as Australia’s “irresponsible behavior.”

“Someone in Australia is using the vaccine issue to engage in political manipulation, bullying and coercion. It is indifferent to the lives and health of the people in Papua New Guinea, contrary to the basic humanitarian spirit, and seriously disrupts the overall situation of the global fight against the epidemic, which is extremely hypocritical and irresponsible,” Wang said in mandarin.

“We have no geopolitical purpose and no political strings attached (to our vaccine supply). We urge the Australian side to stop disrupting and undermining China’s vaccine cooperation with Pacific island countries, and join China in making practical efforts to safeguard the health and well-being of the island people and promote international cooperation in fighting the epidemic,” Wang added.

Papua New Guinea Planning Minister Rainbo Paita had thanked both China and Australia for their help in the pandemic.

Australia has provided Papua New Guinea with almost 30,000 AstraZeneca doses. Papua New Guinea has also received 132,000 doses of AstraZeneca through the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access, or COVAX, facility.

Papua New Guinea locals in the capital Port Moresby complained last week that they had been told the Sinopharm vaccine was still only available to Chinese, the Post-Courier newspaper in Port Moresby reported.

There are concerns among receiving countries that China’s vaccine diplomacy may come at a cost, which China has denied.

Beijing first promised the vaccines in February, but Papua New Guinea did not approve Sinopharm for emergency use until May.

Australia on Tuesday promised to share up to 15 million COVID-19 vaccine doses with Pacific island neighbors and East Timor.

Papua New Guinea is a nation of almost 9 million people who mostly live in traditional villages.

It has recorded more than 17,000 infections and 173 deaths since the pandemic began, but the true extent is difficult to gauge because of a lack of testing.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Romania's monument 'ambulance' races to save country's past

    On a scorching summer day in the remote Transylvanian village of Micasasa, 39-year-old Romanian architect Eugen Vaida is busy coordinating a team of volunteers helping to breathe new life into a centuries-old castle on the brink of ruin. “It’s in an advanced state of degradation and it’s a monument of national importance,” Vaida, who in 2016 launched the Ambulance for Monuments project, told The Associated Press. The Ambulance for Monuments has a simple task: to race around the Balkan country, giving critical care to as many historical buildings as possible that are in an advanced state of decay before it's too late.

  • Twitter loses immunity over user-generated content in India

    Twitter Inc no more enjoys liability protection against user-generated content in India as the U.S. microblogging giant has failed to comply with new IT rules, the Indian government said in a court filing. The statement is the first time Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration has officially said Twitter has lost its immunity after repeatedly criticising the company for non-compliance. India's IT ministry told the High Court in New Delhi that Twitter's non-compliance amounted to a breach of the provisions of the IT Act, causing the U.S. firm to lose its immunity, according to the filing dated July 5.

  • Elon Musk praises CCP while courting business and handling US space flights

    Elon Musk praised the Chinese Communist Party this week for its 100th anniversary as the Tesla CEO seeks to expand his business dealings in China, even though the United States relies on the SpaceX founder to launch satellites and astronauts into space.

  • 5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Daniel Kohn, SPIN’s Editorial Director

    Name Daniel Kohn Best known for Taking a photo of Prince Harry and Afrika Bambaataa backstage at Wireless Festival in 2009 (and SPIN’s Editorial Director). Current city San Fernando Valley. Really want to be in Tokyo – name a cooler city, I dare you. Excited about Being… The post 5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Daniel Kohn, SPIN’s Editorial Director appeared first on SPIN.

  • Taliban wins close consulates; Tajikistan reinforces border

    A surge of Taliban wins in northern Afghanistan has caused some countries to close their north Afghan consulates, while across the border in Tajikistan reservists are being called up to reinforce its southern border, according to officials and reports on Tuesday. Nearly 1,000 Afghan soldiers have fled the Taliban advances by crossing the border into Tajikistan, according to reports from Tajikistan.

  • Ethiopia begins second stage of filling mega-dam, angering Egypt

    Ethiopia says it has started the next phase of filling a controversial mega-dam on the Nile River, Egyptian authorities said Monday, raising tensions ahead of an upcoming UN Security Council on the issue.

  • Trump’s Sarasota Rally Trolled by Plane Flashing ‘Loser-Palooza’ Sign (Video)

    Donald Trump’s “Save America” rally in Sarasota, Florida, on Saturday night was once again met by a throng of his supporters — and a plane flying overhead with a scrolling neon sign dubbing the event “Loser-Palooza.” “These are loser rallies where the biggest loser of them all whines, further incriminates himself, and rants and raves like a lunatic,” Brett Meiselas of MeidasTouch, the company responsible for the plane tells TheWrap. “The name ‘loser palooza’ describes it perfectly and we thought

  • 'Like zoo animals': Donald and Melania Trump eat alone at a 'roped-off table' at a Mar-a-Lago restaurant, book says

    "They are like a newly married couple: every night is a wedding at which they spend their dinner greeting friends and wellwishers," Michael Wolff wrote.

  • Donald Trump Jr. Concedes Felony Count In Indictment Against Dad's Company Is True

    Junior acknowledges dad paid tuition for Allen Weisselberg's grandkids -- because he's a "good guy." The 15-felony indictment says it was a tax dodge.

  • GOP Rep Thomas Massie Schooled After Claiming Military ‘Will Quit If the COVID Vaccine Is Mandated’

    Kentucky congressman Thomas Massie found himself on the receiving end of a lesson in military protocol on Monday morning, after suggesting that active-duty members can simply “quit.” On Saturday, the GOP representative posted that he had been in touch with members of the military who were considering “quitting” if they were forced to get a COVID vaccine, which so far has largely proven safe. “I’ve been contacted by members of our voluntary military who say they will quit if the COVID vaccine is

  • Trump Dogged By 'Loser-Palooza' Airplane Message At Florida Rally

    The message — flying over the Florida fairgrounds where Trump was speechifying —was funded by the progressive PAC MeidasTouch.

  • Israel's new government dealt blow in controversial citizenship vote

    Israel's new government faced its first big defeat in parliament on Tuesday, failing to renew a controversial law that prevents Palestinians living in the West Bank and Gaza Strip who marry Israeli citizens from gaining citizenship themselves. It was the first major political test for Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who for nearly a month now has been heading a narrow and diverse coalition that includes left-wing, centrist and Arab parties, along with his own ultranationalist party. And he came up short in the early morning vote, failing to secure a simple majority in parliament to extend the so-called Citizenship and Entry Into Israel Law, and underscoring his government's fragility.

  • The End of the Supreme Court Term Revealed Hysterics Posing as Legal Analysts

    Fortunately, the justices, unlike these confused journalists, understand that you’re supposed to make judgments based on the facts, not the identities of the parties involved.

  • Japan deputy PM says need to defend Taiwan with U.S. if invaded -media

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's deputy prime minister said the country needed to defend Taiwan with the United States if the island was invaded, Kyodo news agency reported late Monday, a comment likely to upset Beijing which regards Taiwan as a breakaway province. China has never ruled out using force to reunite Taiwan with the mainland and recent military exercises by China and Taiwan across the Straits of Taiwan have raised tensions.

  • China Has a BIG Plan for Post-U.S. Afghanistan—and It’s Worth Billions

    Nicolas Asfouri/AFP via Getty KARACHI, PAKISTAN—As the U.S. exits Afghanistan, Beijing is preparing to swoop into the war-torn country and fill the vacuum left by the departed U.S. and NATO troops.China is poised to make an exclusive entry into post-U.S. Afghanistan with its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Speaking on condition of anonymity, a source close to government officials in Afghanistan told The Daily Beast that Kabul authorities are growing more intensively engaged with China on an exte

  • Trump took a 'sudden interest' in Ghislaine Maxwell when discussing who to pardon, according to a new book

    Donald Trump asked of Ghislaine Maxwell: "Is she going to talk? Will she roll on anybody?" according to journalist Michael Wolff

  • Kaseya hackers demand $70 million in massive ransomware attack

    Russia-linked hackers suspected in this weekend's mass attack on software provider Kaseya, which could affect thousands of companies worldwide, demanded $70 million to restore data they are holding for ransom, Reuters reports.Why it matters: The hack is the latest and most dramatic in a series of high-profile ransomware attacks this year, exposing the pandemic-style threat that this type of cybercrime poses to companies and governments around the world.Stay on top of the latest market trends and

  • Ammon Bundy seizes on housing shortage in new bid to take public lands in Idaho

    Ammon Bundy built his name on confronting government. Now he wants to be Idaho's governor, pledging to protect conservative values by turning federal land into private development.

  • Tigray rebels accept 'ceasefire in principle' but set conditions

    Rebel leaders in Ethiopia's war-torn Tigray region on Sunday accepted "a ceasefire in principle" but posed strict conditions for it to be formalised.

  • Canada, U.S. to ease pandemic border-crossing restrictions

    Pandemic restrictions on travel between Canada and the U.S. began to loosen Monday for some Canadians, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said plans to totally reopen the border would be announced over the next few weeks.