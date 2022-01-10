Australia: Djokovic supporters gather outside court

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Supporters of tennis world number one Novak Djokovic gather outside the federal court in Melbourne as a virtual court challenge goes ahead against the cancellation of his visa by Australian authorities.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Djokovic says recent COVID infection exempts him

    Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic mounted a legal challenge to being refused entry to Australia on Saturday (January 8).Arguing he'd been given a medical exemption from vaccination because he'd been infected by COVID-19 last month.Djokovic said in a court filing - ahead of a hearing on Monday over his visa cancellation - that he'd received the exemption from tournament organizer Tennis Australia, and a follow-up letter from the Department of Home Affairs saying he was allowed into the country.The drama has has become a flashpoint for opponents of vaccine mandates around the world, as well as fuelling tensions between Serbia and Australia.The Serbian player, hoping to win his 21st Grand Slam at the Australian Open later this month, is on his third day in immigration detention in Melbourne, in a case that has caused a sporting, political and diplomatic furore.A vocal opponent of vaccine mandates, Djokovic has been confined since Thursday (January 6) in a modest hotel.

  • Djokovic Supporters Gather at Melbourne Courthouse Ahead of Deportation Hearing

    Supporters of world No.1 Novak Djokovic gathered outside a courthouse in Melbourne on January 10 as the player appealed against his deportation from Australia.A bid by the Australian government to delay a court hearing to January 12 was rejected by a federal circuit judge.According to court filings, Djokovic’s lawyers say he was granted a visa on November 18. An exemption certificate was issued by Tennis Australia’s chief medical officer on December 30, they said.The hearing was due to start at 10am local time but was delayed due to technical issues. Footage by Marion Theissen shows fans outside the Federal Circuit and Family Court in Melbourne. Credit: Marion Theissen via Storyful

  • Adele Teases Her New 'Oh My God' Music Video with a Sultry Snow White-Inspired Sneak Peek

    The 15-time Grammy winner's music video for the second single off 30 is scheduled to drop on Wednesday

  • Ex-security chief arrested as Kazakhstan presses crackdown on unrest

    Kazakhstan's former intelligence chief has been arrested on suspicion of treason, the state security agency said on Saturday, as the former Soviet republic cracks down on a wave of unrest and starts to assign blame. The detention of Karim Massimov was announced by the National Security Committee which he headed until he was fired by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Wednesday after violent protests swept across the Central Asian nation. Tokayev's office said he had told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call that the situation was stabilising.

  • NASA finishes deploying the James Webb Space Telescope

    NASA has finished deployment for the James Webb Space Telescope, although you'll have to wait a while for images.

  • U.S. agrees to keep soldiers on base amid COVID surge in Japan

    Japan and the U.S. have reached a "basic agreement" to prohibit U.S. soldiers from leaving their bases in an effort to contain a recent surge in COVID-19 infections, AP reports.Why it matters: The agreement comes days after Japan's foreign minister asked Secretary of State Antony Blinken to urge the Defense Department to implement stronger restrictions on bases to curtail the virus' spread in areas with a considerable U.S. military presence. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic i

  • Lakers guarantee rookie Austin Reaves for rest of season

    Reaves on Friday saw his non-guaranteed contract become fully guaranteed for the remainder of the season.

  • 18 Relatives in a Deadly Fire: For Some, Crowded Housing Is Not a Choice

    PHILADELPHIA — The main thing people noticed about the century-old brick house at 869 N. 23rd St. was all the children, who would spill out noisily every morning into the streets of Fairmount, a comfortable neighborhood just north of the heart of the city. But after a fire roared through the upstairs apartment Wednesday morning, the hidden reality of the house was laid bare to the world. Firefighters found that 18 people had been inside the four-bedroom public housing unit, triple the number of

  • Why CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Sank 50.5% in 2021 and Continues to Fall

    Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) sank 50.5% in 2021, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. After surging roughly 151% across 2020's trading, investors reassessed the gene-editing specialist's drug pipeline and moved out of the company's stock. While the benchmark index managed to post stellar performance last year, this was largely driven by a small selection of mega-cap stocks, and many smaller, more speculative growth plays saw significant sell-offs across the year's trading.

  • Space telescope's 'golden eye' opens, last major hurdle

    NASA’s new space telescope opened its huge, gold-plated, flower-shaped mirror Saturday, the final step in the observatory's dramatic unfurling. More powerful than the Hubble Space Telescope, the $10 billion Webb will scan the cosmos for light streaming from the first stars and galaxies formed 13.7 billion years ago. To accomplish this, NASA had to outfit Webb with the largest and most sensitive mirror ever launched — its “golden eye,” as scientists call it.

  • Watch Steve Harvey Do Dumbbell Pushups in a New Workout Video

    TV host Steve Harvey performs a set of four vertical dumbbell pushups in a new workout video on his Instagram.

  • Top 3 Differences Between Business and First Class

    The price difference between a business class ticket and first class ticket are hefty, but what are the differences in amenities? Is the expense worth it?

  • The Top 5 States for Retirees to Buy Cheap Property

    Buying vacant land for future gain is high-risk. Look for low prices in undeveloped areas likely to see a building boom in the near future. Here are five.

  • 2022 Cowboys schedule: List of opponents set

    A first look at the 14 opponents who will make up Dallas' 17-game schedule. See which road trips might be on the horizon for you.

  • Prosecutors deny 'Tiger King' Joe Exotic's claims of outrageous government conduct

    Resentencing in the former Oklahoma zookeeper 'Tiger King' Joe Exotic's murder-for-hire case is set for Jan. 28 in Oklahoma City federal court.

  • People are flocking to try a luau-themed Chick-fil-A, but chefs and experts say there's nothing Hawaiian about it

    Our reporter thought the food was tasty, but she spoke with experts in Hawaiian food and culture who said the menu and decor aren't traditional.

  • A shocked Hollywood reacts to the death of Bob Saget: 'I am broken. I am gutted.'

    "Full House" co-star John Stamos was among the many actors and comedians to pay tribute to Saget after news of his death broke Sunday.

  • One of the newest airlines in the US is tackling the pilot shortage by paying them more and hiring from Australia

    Breeze Airways wants to tackle the pilot shortage head-on and is raising pilot pay after its 2021 debut. It's also finding a new pilot pool in Australia.

  • Air passenger criticizes Delta, saying it has still not reimbursed her over an incident that left her suitcase filled with dog food

    Gina Sheldon said Delta has not adequately reimbursed for her stolen items, weeks after an incident that occurred during a trip to Europe.

  • Naomi Osaka withdrew from the Melbourne tennis tournament semifinal over an abdominal injury, saying her body 'got a shock'

    "Sad to withdraw due to injury from my match today, my body got a shock from playing back to back intense matches after the break I took," Osaka tweeted.