Australia drugs regulator approves booster doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a 'Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine' sticker and a medical syringe in front of displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia's drugs regulator on Wednesday provisionally approved a booster dose of Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine for people above 18 years old as first-dose vaccination levels in the country's adult population neared 90%.

The booster dose can be administered at least six months after the second shot, the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) said in a statement.

Further advice on the use of booster shots will be provided to the federal government soon by the country's vaccination technical advisory group, TGA said.

(Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Chris Reese)

