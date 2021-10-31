Australia eases international border ban for first time since March 2020

The international arrivals area at Kingsford Smith International Airport is seen after Australia implemented an entry ban on non-citizens and non-residents due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Sydney
·2 min read

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Australia eased its international borders restrictions on Monday, allowing some of its vaccinated public to travel freely and many families to reunite for the first time since March last year.

After 18 months of some of the world's strictest coronavirus border policies that banned citizens from coming back into the country, and leaving it, unless granted an exemption, some 14 million Australians in Victoria, New South Wales and Canberra are now free to travel.

More than 80% of people 16 and older in those two states and the capital territory are fully vaccinated - a condition for the resumption of international travel.

Australians and permanent residents living abroad may also return, with foreign ministry data showing about 47,000 people are hoping to do so.

Most tourists - even vaccinated ones - have to wait, although vaccinated tourists from New Zealand will be allowed in from Monday.

A flight by flag carrier Qantas from Los Angeles is due to touch down in Sydney at 6 a.m., according to the Sydney Airport schedule, the first in months to let vaccinated Australians walk off a plane without quarantining.

Unvaccinated travellers will still face quarantine restrictions and all travellers need proof of a negative COVID-19 test prior to boarding.

Australia closed its borders at the start of the pandemic and let only a limited number of citizens and permanent residents return from abroad, subject to an exemption and a mandatory 14-day quarantine period in a hotel at their own expense.

But as it switched a COVID-zero pandemic management strategy towards living with the virus through extensive vaccinations, borders are gradually reopening.

While the Delta outbreak kept Sydney and Melbourne in lockdowns for months until recently, Australia's COVID-19 cases remain far lower than many comparable countries, with just over 170,500 infections and 1,735 deaths.

More than 77% eligible Australians have been now fully vaccinated, and more than 88% have received their first dose.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Robert Birsel)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Australia set for international border reopening for vaccinated public

    Quarantine-free travel from New Zealand to Australia will resume from Monday, Australia's tourism minister said on Sunday, as the country readies itself for a partial reopening of its international borders for the first time since March 2020. Vaccinated Australian citizens and permanent residents living in New South Wales, Victoria and the capital Canberra will be free to fly internationally from Monday without the need of an exemption or to quarantine upon return. For now, however, only tourists from neighbouring New Zealand will be allowed into Australia, provided they are vaccinated.

  • Australia's Melbourne back to the races, shops as vaccination rate hits 80%

    Melbourne, Australia's second-largest city which has endured nearly nine months of lockdowns since the start of the pandemic, saw people flocking to shops and gigs for the first time in months on Saturday as public health curbs eased. The city of five million, which re-emerged from its sixth lockdown last week, was reopening further as full vaccination rates across Victoria state, of which Melbourne is capital, was set to reach 80% for those 16 and older. A crowd of 5,500 were expected to attend the Victoria Derby racehorse on Saturday, the first large event in post-lockdown Melbourne, which was to be followed by a concert for 4,000 fully vaccinated at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl in the evening.

  • Australia soon open to vaccinated New Zealanders

    Vaccinated New Zealanders will be allowed into Australia quarantine-free starting on Monday.That's according to Australia's tourism minister Dan Tehan in a statement on Sunday, as the country readies for a partial reopening of its borders for the first time since March 2020.Tehan said, "The resumption of quarantine free travel from New Zealand to Australia is another important marker on our road to recovery."For now, only tourists from neighbouring New Zealand will be allowed in.Meanwhile, vaccinated Australian citizens and permanent residents living in New South Wales, Victoria and the capital Canberra learned they'd be free to fly internationally starting next week without the need of an exemption or quarantine upon return.Australia closed its borders at the start of the pandemic.It only allowed a limited number of its citizens and permanent residents to return from abroad and even then, they were subject to a 14-day hotel quarantine at their own expense.That ended after vaccination rates in people over 16 in New South Wales, Victoria and Canberra passed 80 percent, a condition for the resumption of international travel.There were more than 1,200 new coronavirus cases recorded across Australia on Sunday and 13 related deaths.

  • Critical race theory pioneers call out 'manufactured' debate that could also hurt Latinos

    Latino critical race theory pioneers Richard Delgado and Gerald Torres explain how racism is embedded in laws and institutions and its impact on Latinos, Blacks.

  • Zepto, a 10-minute grocery delivery app in India, raises $60 million

    Two 19-year-old entrepreneurs, who have previously collaborated on a number of projects including a ride-hailing commute app for school kids and last year left Stanford to pursue a new startup, said on Sunday they have raised $60 million to disrupt India’s overcrowded and highly-competitive grocery delivery market. Glade Brook Capital led the six-month-old app Zepto’s first institutional financing round, the startup’s founder and chief executive Aadit Palicha told TechCrunch in an interview. Nexus and Y Combinator as well as angel investors Lachy Groom, Neeraj Arora, and Manik Gupta participated in the round -- which according to two people familiar with the matter values Zepto between $200 million and $300 million.

  • Giant Homemade Skeleton Bursts Out of House in Northeast Ohio

    A man got down to bare bones while decorating his house for Halloween in Olmsted Falls, Ohio, adorning it with parts of a huge skeleton bursting out of the residence.Alan Perkins said the project was inspired by an “art installation of a giant skeleton,” and an oversized Christmas tree display he saw years later, which “looked like it had broken through a roof.” The display took over a month to build, Perkins told Storyful.This video shows the the Halloween decor outside Perkins’ home in the suburbs of Cleveland. Credit: Alan Jay Perkins via Storyful

  • Philippines logs record daily COVID-19 deaths as data reclassified

    The Philippines on Saturday reported its highest single-day coronavirus deaths, mostly due to the reclassification of previous cases, the health ministry said. With nearly 2.8 million cases and 43,044 deaths, the Philippines has Southeast Asia's second highest infections and casualties, next to Indonesia. The Philippines has so far fully vaccinated 26.8 million of its 110 million population.

  • Doctors advise Queen Elizabeth II to rest for 2 weeks and cancel all official visits

    The 95-year-old monarch recently stayed in hospital overnight and has had to cancel her appearance at COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland.

  • 'Fortress New Zealand' prepares to open to some COVID vaccinated travelers with shortened quarantine for foreigners in a positive sign for future tourism

    New Zealand famously enacted some of the strictest pandemic policies of any nation, contributing to a low case rate in the nation.

  • Nordstrom Has Tons of Holiday Gifts to Shop for Less Than $25 — These Are Our Top Picks

    Prices start at just $7

  • Two Thirds of China’s Top Developers Breach a ‘Red Line’ on Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s indebted developers are struggling to meet Beijing’s tighter financing rules. Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismThe Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeTwo-thirds of the top 30 Chinese property firms by sales ranked by the China Real Estate Info Corp. have breached at

  • Meet the best college athlete in NC, and maybe the US, you’ve never heard of

    A three-time national champion. A two-time national player of the year. A three-time All-American. One of the nation’s most decorated athletes is a symbol of the progress of women’s sports, but also how far they’ve yet to come.

  • Urgent search for missing mom

    The LAPD is investigating the mysterious disappearance of a missing mom as her family asks the public for help.

  • 19 Teachers Who Went Out Of Their Way To Make School A Funnier, Cooler, And Kinder Place To Be

    I'd write the nicest Rate My Professor reviews for all these people.View Entire Post ›

  • American Airlines cancels more than 1,200 weekend flights

    Pilot and flight attendant availability were listed as reasons for most cancellations Saturday and Sunday, according to internal tallies seen by CNBC.

  • Bill Gates celebrated his 66th birthday with Jeff Bezos at an intimate party in a secluded Turkish cove, reports say

    Guests were reportedly helicoptered from Bill Gates's megayacht, Lana, to the secluded, picturesque cove in Fethiye, Turkey, on Wednesday.

  • I took a 3-day road trip in a camper van. Here's what it was like inside the tiny space.

    Insider's travel reporter went on her first camper van trip through Camp Hox, organized by Hoxton hotels, and couldn't believe how comfy the bed was.

  • I spent 60 hours on Amtrak trains with a carry-on bag and a backpack. Here are 7 things I regret not packing and 9 items I'm glad I brought.

    When Insider's reporter took two 30-hour train rides, she was glad she packed comfortable shoes but regretted forgetting her motion sickness medicine.

  • California urbanites flocking to remote deserts spark 'culture clash' with locals

    Once a hamlet for cowboys and homesteaders, the Morongo Basin is undergoing rapid change amid an influx of urbanites seeking to escape city life.

  • Mexico: What it's like to travel to Los Cabos right now?

    Thinking of a fall or winter getaway to Los Cabos, Mexico? Here's what it's like for Americans in the tourist-friendly region.