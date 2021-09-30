Australia to eclipse 14-year M&A record, powered by infrastructure, resources deals

FILE PHOTO: BHP's logo is projected on a screen during a round-table meeting with journalists
Kane Wu and Scott Murdoch
·3 min read

By Kane Wu and Scott Murdoch

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Australia is set for its best year ever in M&A activity despite extended pandemic-induced lockdowns in its most populous states as cash-rich corporates and funds scoop up assets, with bankers seeing no sign of the momentum slowing.

Deals involving Australian companies totalled $329.2 billion in the first nine months of 2021, up nearly six times year-on-year and exceeding the same-period amount of the previous three years combined, Refinitiv data showed. The previous annual record was $139 billion in 2007.

The volumes were driven by a number of mega deals targeting listed infrastructure and resources firms.

Those included BHP Group's proposed $86 billion unification of its dual-listed company structure and the $14 billion sale of its petroleum business to Woodside Petroleum.

Infrastructure assets in Australia were particularly attractive to superannuation and pension funds, which are eager to deploy their low-cost capital for stable, long-term gains, bankers said.

"Investors into semi-regulated infrastructure assets have high confidence in the future cash flows of the assets they are buying," said Nick Sims, Goldman Sachs' Australia co-head of investment banking.

Goldman led the league table for announced M&A deals in Asia Pacific, followed by Morgan Stanley and UBS.

"Rates are going to stay low for the foreseeable future, if they do increase it will be at a slow pace, so infrastructure investors are investing with a long-term time frame," Sims added.

The deals were struck while many states in the country have been in and out of strict lockdowns since the onset of COVID-19.

"The lockdowns and the uncertainty around the demand side has really led corporate leaders to take a strategic reset of sorts," said Alex Cartel, Citigroup's Australia head of investment banking.

"You had a number of corporates, private equity funds, sovereign wealth funds with access to capital markets, that had strategic ambitions that have said let's get going."

'PENT-UP DEMAND'

Deals targeting Australian companies, at $200 billion, made up 20% of the region's overall value, the second highest after China, compared to just 4% in the same period last year, according to Refinitiv data.

Tom Barsha, Bank of America's co-head of M&A in Asia Pacific, said Australia represented "a real shift" in the overall relative contribution to Asia Pacific volumes.

"There are a number of factors all coming together, including some pent-up demand from last year. Also noteworthy is the level of cross-border inbound activity. I'm not seeing signs of activity slowing down."

U.S. payments firm Square Inc made the year's biggest foray into Australia in August with the $29 billion acquisition of local fintech firm Afterpay.

Overall Asia Pacific deals reached a record $1.25 trillion from January to September, up 46% year-on-year, with Southeast Asia and private equity-backed transactions also scoring new highs, Refinitiv data showed.

Samson Lo, head of Asia M&A at UBS, said more assets owned by private equity firms were set to be put on sale, while mergers between special-purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) and their targets would likely be another volume driver.

"In addition, China could well come back with outbound deals by state-owned companies," he said. "2022 could well be another blowout year for M&A."

(Reporting by Kane Wu and Scott Murdoch; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The Morning After: Amazon reveals its periscope-equipped Alexa robot

    Today’s headlines: Microsoft CEO: TikTok negotiation 'strangest thing I've ever worked on', Amazon reveals its Alexa robot and a wall-mounted smart display and IKEA’s new customizable Sonos speaker lamp launches October 12th.

  • Pandemic recovery fuels deal craze as third-quarter M&A breaks all records

    Global mergers and acquisitions hit new record highs in the third quarter as companies and investors shaped their post-COVID future through transformative deals while their advisers struggled to cope with transaction volumes never seen before. Third-quarter volumes drove global M&A activity in the first nine months of 2021 to an unprecedented record of $4.33 trillion, overtaking an all-time annual peak of $4.1 trillion hit before the financial crisis in 2007 and forcing investment banks to hike pay for overworked and disgruntled junior staff. "The path to recovery is increasingly clear and people are looking beyond COVID," said Birger Berendes who co-heads M&A in EMEA at Bank of America.

  • Should You Be Tempted To ‘Sell’ Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Stock?

    Nomadic Value Partners recently released its Q2 2021 Investor Letter, a copy of which you can download here. In the second quarter, the fund posted returns of 9.6% compared to 8.6% total return for the S&P 500 Index. You should check out Nomadic Value’s top 5 stock picks for investors to buy right now, which could […]

  • Mania Over Bond Film ‘No Time to Die’ Gives Beaten-Down Stock a Boost

    (Bloomberg) -- The release of the latest James Bond film “No Time to Die” in U.K. theaters on Thursday is breathing life into Cineworld Group Plc. Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureShares in the London-based cinema chain have rallied in rece

  • What are the differences between investing in real estate and stocks?

    Invest in real estate by purchasing physical property or buildings, or invest in stocks by buying a claim to a company and its profits.

  • IBM Spills Details on Kyndryl Spinoff. What You Need to Know.

    IBM expects to distribute at least 80.1% of the new company's shares to current holders, with IBM retaining the rest for resale within the first 12 months after completion of the spinoff.

  • Fortress to Finalize Financing Plans for $8 Billion Vegas Rail Line

    (Bloomberg) -- Brightline Holdings, Fortress Investment Group’s rail company, will finalize the financing plans for its $8 billion project laying train tracks to Las Vegas from southern California within the next six months, Chief Executive Officer Michael Reininger said during a press briefing Tuesday.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in

  • Time to Go Bottom Fishing? These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are on Sale

    Rising Treasury bond yields around the world fueled a sell-off on Wall Street this week, as investors start to worry that stocks may be priced too high. The shift in the market comes as the Federal Reserve gives hints that it may switch from its current ultra-low rate policy to gradual rate increases as early as next year. Such a move will boost bond yields, a development that typically comes at the expense of stocks. In addition to worries about the Fed’s rate policy, markets are also dealing w

  • 3 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    There's one really easy way to improve your investing returns -- lengthen your holding period for the stocks of great businesses. Warren Buffett has long maintained that his "favorite holding period is forever." Of course, even Buffett sells some of his stocks occasionally.

  • 1 No-Brainer Stock With 97% Upside, According to Wall Street

    During an age where we can browse the internet on our refrigerators, semiconductors have become the single most important manufacturing component in a growing number of industries. The supply constraints have caused prices to rise materially, and major automakers expect that to continue well into 2022. The semiconductor shortage spells opportunity for semiconductor-service powerhouse Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU), which is already delivering soaring growth.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%; Jefferies Says ‘Buy’

    After a full year of market gains, markets are getting a bit nervous. Inflation is up, US job openings are exceeding the number of unemployed by record amount, and the pile-up of container ships on the West Coast is a continuing reminder that supply chains have not yet recovered from the pandemic disruptions. Taking the measure of current conditions, Jefferies’ global equity strategist Sean Darby lays out the worst case scenario: “…if breakeven inflation expectations were to fall, narrowing real

  • Nigeria to become first country in Africa to launch CBDC

    The Central Bank of Nigeria’s eNaira website has gone live ahead of schedule. And, in the 24 hours following the launch, it received more than a million hits.

  • This Growth Stock Could Produce 10X Returns

    Over the next month, would you rather receive $10,000 each day, or have $0.01 that doubles on a daily basis? In the first scenario, you end up with $300,000 -- that sounds pretty good. But if you start with $0.

  • General Electric (GE) Wins $28.7M Deal From EWA, Launches Product

    General Electric (GE) secures a deal from EWA to provide its Grid Software for the modernization of electricity and water networks in Bahrain. The company launches Definium Tempo.

  • Permian roundup: ConocoPhillips reportedly offering acreage for $500M

    When ConocoPhillips announced its plan to buy Shell's Permian business for $9.5 billion, the company said it would sell off $4 billion-$5 billion of other assets in the next two years. Here's the latest on that process plus more news from the Permian Basin.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern Corp, CSX Corp, Kansas City Southern and Canadian Pacific Railway

    The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern Corp, CSX Corp, Kansas City Southern and Canadian Pacific Railway

  • 3 Vanguard ETFs I'm Buying if the Stock Market Crashes

    Nobody knows whether the market will crash. But if it does, I'm stocking up on these investments.

  • 3 Must-Have Fidelity Mutual Funds for Spectacular Returns

    Below we share with you three top-ranked Fidelity mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

  • Dollar Tree, known for its $1 deals, is raising prices to cope with rising shipping costs and inflation

    CEO Michael Witynski suggested Tuesday that some prices could rise $1.25 or $1.50 in certain Dollar Tree stores, without giving more details.

  • Early Facebook Investor Says These 3 FAANG Names Will Outperform Because Of Next-Gen Tech

    Jim Breyer, founder and CEO of Breyer Capital, would be a buyer of mega cap tech on pullbacks because he expects most of the FAANG stocks to lead the way in terms of next generation technology, he said Tuesday on CNBC's "TechCheck." Breyer told CNBC he has been buying Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) over the last two years during pullbacks. "For the last two years, when the mega-cap tech stocks sold off significantly, I'm a