Australia’s Economy Powers On, Vindicating Rapid Rate Hikes

(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s economy powered ahead in the three months through June, underscoring the strong momentum the Reserve Bank has highlighted as it delivered a series of rapid interest rate increases.

Gross domestic product advanced 0.9% from the first quarter, matching economists’ estimates, Australian Bureau of Statistics data showed Wednesday. That took annual growth to 3.6% versus a forecast 3.4% gain.

The result was underpinned by household spending, which surged 2.2% and added 1.1 percentage points to GDP growth, as well as exports, which jumped 5.5% to also contribute 1.1 points.

“Households increased spending on domestic and international travel as Covid restrictions further eased,” said Sean Crick, head of National Accounts at the ABS. “Exports recorded the strongest quarterly rise since the Sydney Olympics” in 2000.

For the RBA, the data validate its hawkish approach to tackling inflation, having hiked by a half percentage point Tuesday to take the cash rate to 2.35%. The A$2.2 trillion ($1.5 trillion) economy has been buoyed by Australians spending cash built up during the pandemic and from high export prices, a rare beneficiary of Russia’s war on Ukraine.

As a result of the economic momentum and global policy makers’ stated resolve to crush inflation, money markets are pricing in Australia’s rate to hit 3.2% by year’s end and peak at 3.75% in 2023.

“It’s hard to see a sharp deterioration in the Australian economy when the labor market is so strong,” said Catherine Birch, senior economist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd.

“If most people who want a job either have one or can find one quickly, this supports household spending and therefore demand for business goods and services.”

The RBA has highlighted these factors to justify its sharpest tightening cycle in a generation.

Governor Philip Lowe is trying to stamp out the fastest inflation since the early 1990s and has been pushing to get the cash rate back to 2.5%, close to a neutral level that’s neither expansionary nor contractionary.

That’s prompting economists to forecast Lowe will shortly slow the pace of increase to quarter-point moves after four successive half-point hikes. The governor will deliver a set-piece address Thursday titled “Inflation and the Monetary Policy Framework” and RBA watcher are looking to it for clues on the policy path ahead.

Also aiding prospects for the economy, policy makers expect a jobless rate of 3.4% to unleash quicker gains in wages, which rose at less than half the pace of CPI last quarter.

Government Reacts

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Treasurer Jim Chalmers have acknowledged the strength of the economy. Yet they have also pointed to a darkening global outlook, punctuated by geopolitical tension, falling real wages and rising rates as weighing on Australian households.

The data “reflect an economy rebounding from the disruption of the pandemic but held back by capacity constraints, skills shortages, and declining real wages,” Chalmers said in a statement after the release.

“While the headline figures are encouraging, the details confirm the pressures that are being felt by Australian households and that are weighing on our supply chains.”

Today’s release showed the savings rate fell to 8.7% from a downwardly revised 11.1%, highlighting consumers drawing on cash to spend as well as rising living costs.

The GDP report also showed:

Government spending fell 0.8%, cutting 0.2 percentage point from growth

Non-dwelling construction dropped 5%, also shaving 0.2 point from GDP

Machinery and equipment advanced 4%, adding 0.2 point

(Updates with further details, comment from economist and chart.)

