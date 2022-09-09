Australia to End Outsized Interest-Rate Hikes, Economists Say

Swati Pandey and Tomoko Sato
(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s central bank will dial back the pace of policy tightening to quarter percentage-point moves from next month as it tries to navigate a path to cooling inflation while maintaining economic growth.

Three-quarters of economists surveyed by Bloomberg expect the cash rate will rise to 2.6% from 2.35% at the Reserve Bank’s Oct. 4 meeting. The poll was run after Governor Philip Lowe Thursday signaled a potential end to larger hikes.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. are among five that see the RBA delivering a fifth consecutive half-point hike.

Credit Suisse Group AG is alone in calling a 40-basis-point move to 2.75% that would return the rate to multiples of 25 basis points. This would remove an anomaly created during the pandemic when it was cut to a record-low 0.1%.

The RBA is among the first developed-world central banks to signal a downshift in tightening, with Lowe highlighting different labor market dynamics to the US and UK among factors that are particular to Australia.

His concern is excessive tightening to try to crush inflation when households are heavily indebted and most borrowers are on variable-rate mortgages risks sending the A$2.2 trillion ($1.5 trillion) economy into recession.

The median estimate of economists polled by Bloomberg as well as money market pricing is for the cash rate to peak at 3.1% in December, which implies three quarter-point increases at each remaining meeting this year. Traders see the cash rate peaking at 3.6% around mid-2023.

‘G-10 Dove’

“The governor made it very explicit that the bank is looking to take a step down in hikes,” said Prashant Newnaha, Singapore-based macro-strategist at TD Securities, referring to Lowe as a “G-10 dove.”

Newnaha conducted a scenario analysis that suggested the RBA’s communications strategy will be less complicated if it switches to quarter-point hikes ahead of a likely “hot” third-quarter inflation report in late October.

“If the RBA delivers a 25-basis-point hike on Oct. 4 and Q3 CPI prints hot in late October, the RBA could still hike 25-bps in November, stating a strong commitment to continue hiking,” he said.

But, he said, the RBA would struggle to justify a switch from half-point hikes to smaller increments in November if just days earlier inflation had been stronger than expected.

In addition to ANZ and Goldman, Macquarie Group Ltd. also expects a half-point hike in October followed by quarter-point moves in November and December.

In the more dovish camp, AMP Capital Markets, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, National Australia Bank and RBC Capital Markets see the cash rate peaking at 2.85%. They expect a sharp downturn in the housing market will remove the need for aggressive tightening.

“There is a strong case for the RBA to slow the pace of tightening to give more time to assess its impact so far,” said AMP’s Shane Oliver.

“Given the lags involved and the slump already evident in leading indicators a failure by the RBA to slow the pace of tightening and to raise the cash rate toward 4% as the money market is assuming would risk recession.”

