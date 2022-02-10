Australia Ends QE With Murky Future for $465 Billion of Assets

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Swati Pandey and Garfield Reynolds
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Philip Lowe
    Governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia

(Bloomberg) -- Australia concluded its quantitative easing program, leaving the Reserve Bank with more than 40% of government bonds on issue and raising questions about what it will do with the pile of assets.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The RBA on Thursday conducted its final A$1.6 billion purchase of securities under a program that tripled its balance sheet to about A$650 billion ($465 billion). Indeed in 2021 it bought more than three times more debt than the government issued, the largest ratio across the world’s six largest developed bond markets.

Governor Philip Lowe says the RBA will decide in May whether to reinvest the proceeds of maturing bonds. Even if it decides against reinvestment, analysts don’t expect a significant run-off in the near-term -- known as quantitative tightening -- given the first notable bond maturity isn’t until April 2023.

The RBA’s decision to turn to QE, having managed to avoid it over the preceding decade, suggests that it’s likely to turn to it again in the next crisis or recession. Lowe said last week that while the RBA held 60% of some lines of securities, the market could accommodate more purchases if needed.

“They’ll probably lean more toward doing a bond purchase program if they have to in future,” said Diana Mousina, a senior economist at AMP Capital Investors Ltd., reflecting on the RBA’s experience with unorthodox policies that included a yield target on three-year bonds.

“The yield target boxed them too much into 2024. The issues arose from having a specific timeframe which is maybe why other central banks, apart of the Bank of Japan, have opted to use government bond purchases,” she said.

Australia had resisted unorthodox policies until economic fallout from Covid-19 finally drained its remaining interest-rate ammunition. The RBA would go on to buy securities, run the yield target, provide forward guidance, lend cheaply to banks and finally in November 2020, undertake QE.

It was far from smooth sailing. Bond-market turmoil punctuated the RBA’s efforts, from a flash crash in 10-year bonds to the yield target collapsing in the face of the biggest bond rout since the early 1990s. Yields are surging again as QE ends, after the RBA had to amend its forward guidance as the economy recovered much faster than expected.

Lowe has acknowledged there are lessons to learn. The RBA is reviewing the history of its yield target on the three-year government bond, which stood at 0.1%, the same as the cash rate. Meantime, forward guidance is now data-based, with policy makers no longer referring to dates for a potential hike.

Yet against a backdrop of Australia tipping into its first recession in 28-1/2 years, unorthodox policies helped. The job market is tightening quickly, confidence is holding up amid another virus outbreak and core inflation has returned to the RBA’s 2-3% target.

The policies were “very important in signaling to the market that the RBA was serious about using real force to avoid major economic fallout,” said Richard Holden, professor of economics at the University of New South Wales Business School.

The RBA insists that ceasing bond purchases doesn’t mean a tightening of monetary policy. It maintains that the stock of bonds bought, not the flow, provides the economic support.

The end of QE has economists and markets focused on the likely timing of the first rate rise, with a majority seeing an August liftoff. Markets are more bullish, pricing in a June hike and cash rate of 1.5% in the first quarter of next year.

“We expect developments on the wage, labor market and inflation fronts to continue to surprise the RBA to the upside,” said Su-Lin Ong, head of Australian economic and fixed-income strategy at Royal Bank of Canada.

(Updates with final purchase of bonds.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Super Bowl 56 national anthem singer: Who will perform before Bengals vs. Rams?

    Country music artist Mickey Guyton will sing the national anthem before the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals kick off Super Bowl 56 on Sunday.

  • Analysis-After oil, gas and coal, global fuel shortage spreads to diesel

    Global supplies of diesel are dwindling as refiners struggle to keep pace with rapid post-pandemic demand recovery, exacerbating an acute global energy shortage which has already sent the prices of gas, coal and crude oil soaring. At a time when global central banks are fretting over inflation rates not seen for decades, diesel shortages would push up fuel and transportation costs further and add more upward pressure on retail prices. The U.S. and Asian diesel imports on which Europe relies have been limited in recent weeks due to higher domestic consumption for manufacturing and road fuel purposes.

  • Northern Star Warns Border Restrictions Driving Up Labor Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- Northern Star Resources Ltd. is the latest Australian miner warning that pandemic-driven border restrictions in the nation’s major resources state continue to drive up labor-cost pressures.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Musk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers

  • All options on the table to address high oil prices, White House says

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration is in talks with both oil-producing and consuming countries to tackle high oil prices, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Tuesday, adding that all options are on the table. In November, the United States announced plans to release 50 million barrels of crude from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to help cool oil prices, but prices are at just below seven-year highs. Asked if there would be further cooperative releases of strategic oil reserves with other countries, Psaki added: "All options remain on the table."

  • Key Supplier of Wafers for Chips Has Sold Out Through 2026

    (Bloomberg) -- Sumco Corp., a key supplier of silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry, said it has already sold out its production capacity through 2026, a sign shortages in the industry may not abate for years.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Musk Looks Increasingly Isolated

  • Stocks lose steam in Asia before U.S. inflation test

    World bond yields, however, continued to ease from multi-year highs and the dollar trod water ahead of the closely watched U.S. inflation report due later in the day that should offer new clues on the pace of U.S. interest rate hikes. Crude oil resumed its uptrend as a big drawdown in U.S. inventories underscored the ongoing tightness in the market. Japan's blue-chip Nikkei started the day almost 1% higher before beginning a steady slide that took it close to negative territory.

  • Oil prices steady as investors eye U.S.-Iran nuclear talks

    Oil prices were mixed on Thursday, after rallying on an unexpected drop in U.S. crude inventories in the previous session, as investors await the outcome of U.S.-Iran nuclear talks that could add crude supplies quickly to global markets. Robust demand recovery from the coronavirus pandemic has kept global oil supplies snug, with inventories at key fuel hubs globally hovering at multi-year lows. U.S. crude inventories fell 4.8 million barrels in the week to Feb. 4, dropping to 410.4 million barrels - their lowest for commercial inventories since October 2018, the Energy Information Administration said.

  • China Evergrande shares firm after chairman vows full construction, no fire sales

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Shares of China Evergrande Group jumped on Thursday after the chairman of the world's most indebted property developer said it would resume construction, and ruled out fire sales. Evergrande, with more than $300 billion in liabilities, including nearly $20 billion international bonds deemed to be in default, has been struggling to repay creditors, suppliers, and deliver homes. China Evergrande needs to clear its debt by fully restoring construction and sales activities and not by selling assets on the cheap, its chairman, Hui Ka Yan, told an internal meeting, vowing to complete half of pre-sold homes this year.

  • Julia Fox Deleted All Her Kanye Pics And Unfollowed Fan Accounts

    Julia Fox explains why she deleted all her pics of Kanye West and unfollowed their fan accounts.

  • China Eases Property Loan Curbs as Housing Market Slumps

    (Bloomberg) -- China eased a year-long cap on loans for the real estate sector to fund public rental housing, the latest bid by authorities to tackle a slumping property market. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000We’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Meta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookPeter Thiel to Leave Meta Board to Pursue Trump AgendaBank l

  • Atomo Diagnostics (ASX:AT1) Is In A Strong Position To Grow Its Business

    There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although...

  • NBC defends Shiffrin coverage, suggests sexism by critics

    NBC offered a full-throated defense of how it covered skier Mikaela Shiffrin's shocking Olympics flameout, to the point of suggesting there's sexism involved in criticism that it was cruel in its portrayal of her emotional response. NBC's cameras focused on Shiffrin for much of the time as she sat forlornly on the course, head bowed, for more than 20 minutes. The experiences of gymnast Simone Biles and tennis player Naomi Osaka last summer were fresh in the mind of NBC's critics, and the online blowback was fierce.

  • Why Moody's (MCO) Might Surprise This Earnings Season

    Moody's (MCO) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • Investing in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) three years ago would have delivered you a 136% gain

    It hasn't been the best quarter for Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL ) shareholders, since the share price...

  • US Dollar Remains Elevated Against Yen

    The US dollar remains elevated against the Japanese yen, as we have seen another back-and-forth day on Wednesday. As we await the CPI figures, the next move should be coming rather quickly.

  • New details in fatal Hollywood shooting show moments before. Two suspects still on the run.

    The suspects in a fatal shooting near a Hollywood tint shop three weeks ago remain on the loose — and police are asking for help finding them.

  • Euro Continues Choppy Behavior

    The Euro has rallied ever so slightly during the trading session on Wednesday as we continue to consolidate ahead of CPI figures in America.

  • Novak Djokovic included on entry list for Indian Wells - and with it the threat of fresh vaccine row

    Novak Djokovic, who was deported from Australia over his Covid-19 vaccination status ahead of the Australian Open, is on the entry list for next month's Indian Wells ATP event in California.

  • Thailand Holds Rates, Warns of Inflation Risks Amid Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Peloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsWe’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosDOJ Seizes $3.6 Billion in Bitcoin Stolen in Bitfinex HackThailand’s central bank held off raising it

  • Manulife and Sun Life earnings rise on asset management growth

    Canadian insurers Manulife Financial and Sun Life Financial narrowly beat quarterly earnings expectations on Wednesday, driven by strong growth in their asset management units, but Sun Life warned that the spread of the Omicron variant will impact first-quarter earnings. Government stimulus and pandemic savings over the past year have sparked a boom in the wealth and asset management businesses of Canadian insurers, helping offset the impact of claims related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The chief executive of Manulife, Roy Gori, said in an interview that during the quarter "Asia saw the challenges associated with ... COVID, but over the full year, it had a tremendous performance."