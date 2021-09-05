Australia Faces Renewed Taper Debate as Sluggish Recovery Looms

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Michael Heath
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s central bankers are set to revisit the question of whether to delay a planned taper of bond purchases as a worsening outbreak of the delta variant dims prospects of a rapid economic rebound.

Ten of 16 economists surveyed by Bloomberg expect the Reserve Bank of Australia will defer scaling back quantitative easing on Tuesday. That’s despite Governor Philip Lowe saying after August’s meeting that the impact of such a move wouldn’t help the economy much and that the government was better placed to offer support.

“The governor argued strongly in favor of the taper plan last month on the grounds that additional QE would largely impact 2022 growth – which still looks likely to be strong – and that fiscal policy was more appropriate,” said Andrew Boak, chief economist for Australia at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. “Both these arguments remain as valid as they were a month ago.”

At its previous meeting in August, the RBA held on to its plans to scale back weekly bond purchases from September to A$4 billion ($3 billion) from A$5 billion.

While the economy has since weakened from lengthy lockdowns, the global backdrop provides some cover for the RBA sticking to its decision again. The Federal Reserve and the European Central bank are signaling a cautious winding back of stimulus later this year.

Yet the RBA also said in minutes of its August meeting that it was prepared to respond if further bad health news led to a “significant setback” for the recovery. The question is whether the latest developments meet that condition.

What’s changed in the interim is virus strategy. New South Wales and Victoria states, accounting for about 55% of gross domestic product and both largely locked down, are aiming to vaccinate their way out of the delta crisis rather than drive cases back to zero.

Gradual Recovery

That suggests a more gradual lifting of restrictions as opposed to broad-based removals that allowed a V-shaped economic recovery through late 2020 and early 2021.

Economists estimate the economy will shrink about 3% in the three months through September and some are scaling back their forecasts for fourth-quarter growth as lockdowns drag on.

Yet while the restrictions have sent business sentiment and consumer confidence lower in its wake, the stock market is signaling an ongoing belief in the resilience of the economy.

RBA officials, in testimony and updated quarterly forecasts released early last month, were bullish that the economy would bounce back quickly once restrictions were lifted -- as it had in the past. Su-Lin Ong, head of Australian economic and fixed-income strategy at Royal Bank of Canada, is among a growing band of economists that reckon this is unlikely.

“I don’t think we’re going back to the type of world we were in prior to delta,” she said. “We will get some recovery later in the fourth quarter, but it’s only going to be a partial recovery from the contraction at the moment.”

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • A surfer has died after suffering catastrophic injuries in a shark attack

    Many locals were in the water when the man was attacked by a shark and had his arm bitten off in New South Wales, Australia, on Sunday.

  • U.N. urges Australia to speed up efforts to drop coal

    Australia's reliance on coal-fired power makes it one of the world's largest carbon emitters per capita, but its conservative government has steadfastly backed Australia's new deputy PM casts shadow over 2050 net zero emissions ambition fossil fuel industries, saying tougher action on emissions would cost jobs. "We fully understand the role that coal and other fossil fuels have played in Australia's economy, even if mining accounts for a small fraction - around 2% - of overall jobs," Hart said in a speech at the Australian National University in Canberra.

  • All Blacks coach backs new rule after controversial send off

    New Zealand coach Ian Foster said a new rule allowing red-carded players to be replaced stood vindicated after Jordie Barrett was controversially sent off Sunday in the Bledisloe Cup finale in Perth.

  • The time Animoto almost brought AWS to its knees

    Today, Amazon Web Services is a mainstay in the cloud infrastructure services market, a $60 billion juggernaut of a business. In fact, 15 years ago last week, the company launched Amazon EC2 in beta. From that point forward, AWS offered startups unlimited compute power, a primary selling point at the time.

  • Surfer dies in shark attack off Australian beach

    The incident took place off the Emerald Beach, some 342 miles north of Sydney.The beach, about 12 miles north of Coffs Harbour, was closed after the incident, police said.The surfer was believed to be in his late 20s and was bitten in the arm, media reported.

  • Volkswagen CEO: smart cars, not e-cars, are 'gamechanger'

    Volkswagen head Herbert Diess on Sunday said autonomous cars, not electric vehicles, were the "real gamechanger" for the auto industry, which is facing the end of combustion engines in Europe by 2035. Diess' comments signal the pace at which the 62-year old tries to transform Europe's largest carmaker by basically saying that the shift towards battery-powered electric vehicles (EV), which still needs to be backed up by actual sales, was sealed. "Autonomous driving is really going to change our industry like nothing else before," Diess said in Munich ahead of the official opening of the IAA car show, adding the shift towards electrified cars was "kind of easy" in comparison.

  • Turkey Raises Inflation Target, Dashing Hope for Early Easing

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkey raised its year-end inflation estimate in the newly unveiled three-year economic program, leaving its central bank with less room for a possible monetary easing this year.Consumer-price inflation will finish 2021 at 16.2%, according to the Treasury and Finance Ministry, compared with a July forecast of 14.1% by the central bank. The move comes as a surprise jump in inflation in the past week pushed the nation’s benchmark interest rate adjusted for price growth into negative

  • How Much Of Barrick Gold Corporation (TSE:ABX) Do Institutions Own?

    Every investor in Barrick Gold Corporation ( TSE:ABX ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Large...

  • Chrissy Teigen celebrates 50 days of sobriety after 'a few (wine) hiccups'

    The cookbook author announced last December that she was no longer drinking.

  • Melania Trump Has ‘No Interest’ in Husband’s Potential 2024 Presidential Run, CNN’s Kate Bennett Says (Video)

    Will Donald Trump run for president again in 2024? He refuses to give a definitive answer on that just yet. But, according to CNN host Kate Bennett, the former first lady has absolutely no desire to see or help make it happen. “Not unlike 2016, Melania Trump has no intention, really, of joining the campaign or being a prolific presence,” Bennett said during a segment on Sunday morning’s “Inside Politics.” “And I’ve spoke to people who’ve said that she’s not even really interested in being in the

  • Jim Acosta Blasts ‘Human Manure Spreader’ Tucker Carlson for Pushing Yet Another ‘Race Baiting’ Theory (Video)

    Jim Acosta is calling out Tucker Carlson’s unsubstantiated claims yet again. This time the CNN host decided not to mince words, labeling Carlson as a “human manure spreader” for his insistence that Afghan refugees are being welcomed into this country in order to influence the outcome of future elections. “Leading figures on the far right have been sounding the alarm on Afghanistan evacuees all week,” Acosta said on his Saturday CNN show. “The refugees are coming! The refugees are coming!” “Over

  • Washington Post Rips Kevin McCarthy, GOP's 'Pitiful Path' To Jan. 6 'Trutherism'

    “Mr. McCarthy should be defending Congress’s prerogative to investigate, not trying to curb it with threats and bullying."

  • Jan. 6 committee leaders Thompson, Cheney blast Kevin McCarthy's claims that Trump had 'no involvement' in the riot as 'baseless'

    During a KGET-TV interview, McCarthy suggested that the FBI and Senate agencies looked into Trump's link to the riot and cleared the former president.

  • Scottish independence will be ‘Brexit times 10’, warns Sturgeon’s economic advisor

    One of Nicola Sturgeon’s new hand-picked economic advisors has warned independence would be “Brexit times 10” thanks to the much deeper economic ties between Scotland and the rest of the UK.

  • Trump reportedly nears DC hotel rights sale as ally says ‘I think he’s gonna run’

    Hotel, which opened in 2016, was hub for government businessJim Jordan tells supporters in Ohio that Trump is likely to run Trump with sons Eric and Donald Jr and daughter Ivanka at the ground-breaking of the Trump hotel in 2014. The hotel became a magnet for controversy. Photograph: Gary Cameron/Reuters Donald Trump is reportedly close to selling rights to his hotel near the White House in Washington, a move the website Axios said “would carry a symbolism savoured by opponents”, given it would

  • Pregnant California woman stuck in Afghanistan says Taliban 'hunting Americans'

    A pregnant California woman identified only as Nasaria is one of the 100-200 Americans who remain stranded in Afghanistan at the mercy of the new Taliban regime.

  • Donald Trump takes a swipe at Catholics and Jews who did not vote for him

    Donald Trump made the comments about Catholic and Jewish voters during a campaigning call with religious leaders.

  • Amid criticism, one veterans' organization calls Biden administration 'least culpable' on Afghanistan

    Amid criticism, one veterans' organization calls Biden administration 'least culpable' on Afghanistan

  • Trump in advanced talks to sell D.C. hotel

    Former President Trump is in advanced talks to sell rights to his Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., sources tell Axios. Why it matters: The removal of Trump’s big, golden name from Pennsylvania Avenue would be a symbolic bombshell savored by opponents. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The historic building became a prop and symbol for both sides in the political wars.The hotel was a central setting during his chaotic presidency, with Trump p

  • If China's middle class continues to thrive and grow, what will it mean for the rest of the world?

    Over the past few decades, hundreds of millions of Chinese citizens have become part of the middle class. AP Photo/Ng Han GuanChina’s large and impressive accomplishments over the past four decades have spurred scholars and politicians to debate whether the decline of the West – including the United States – as the world’s dominant political and economic force is inevitable amid the seemingly inexorable rise of the East. The COVID-19 virus hit China first and hard, stalling its rapid economic gr