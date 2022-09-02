Australia fines Mercedes Benz unit $8.5 million for lack of urgency on airbag recall

·1 min read

(Reuters) -The Federal Court of Australia has ordered Mercedes Benz Group's local unit to pay an A$12.5 million ($8.49 million) fine for failing to communicate to customers the urgency in recalling its "potentially deadly" airbags, the country's competition regulator said on Friday.

The Australian Competition & Consumer Commission (ACCC) said in a statement the German automaker admitted it had breached the country's consumer law by failing to clearly communicate with customers the urgency of the recall, as required by the Takata Recall Notice of the country's hihgway traffic safety body.

"We believe the statements made by Mercedes-Benz staff had the potential to give the impression to consumers that the airbag replacement was less urgent than was warranted by the real risks posed by the faulty airbags," ACCC Deputy Chair Delia Rickard said.

In conversations with 27 consumers, Mercedes-Benz staff described the recall as a "precaution", or implied that the type of airbags used in Mercedes vehicles had not caused any accidents, injuries or accidents, when that was not accurate, the ACCC said.

The regulator calls the airbags - manufactured by Japanese automotive parts maker Takata Corp - as "a potentially deadly issue".

"It was vital for the safety of Australian drivers and passengers that manufacturers took the risks seriously, and clearly communicated the risks to consumers."

Mercedes did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

($1 = 1.4717 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V and Rashmi Aich)

Recommended Stories

  • Gold Poised for Third Weekly Drop With King Dollar Dominating

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold headed for a third straight weekly drop as the dollar rallied ahead of key US jobs data, which could provide further clues on the size of the Federal Reserve’s next interest-rate hike.Most Read from BloombergLukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov Dies After Falling From Hospital WindowPutin Brings China and India to Russia for War Games Defying USHong Kong Officials Target End to Hotel Quarantine in NovemberJeremy Grantham Warns ‘Super Bubble’ in Stocks Has Yet to BurstUS Jobs Data Ha

  • Vale-BHP Nearly Double Offer in Mine Disaster Settlement

    (Bloomberg) -- Samarco and its owners, Vale SA and BHP Group, agreed to almost double their offer in compensation for a 2015 mine waste disaster in Brazil, according to people with knowledge of the matter who asked not to be named because the discussions are private. Most Read from BloombergLukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov Dies After Falling From Hospital WindowPutin Brings China and India to Russia for War Games Defying USHong Kong Officials Target End to Hotel Quarantine in NovemberJeremy Grantha

  • Asian shares struggle ahead of U.S. payrolls report

    Asian shares were mixed and the dollar stood tall on Friday ahead of a key U.S. jobs report as investors braced for more aggressive rate hikes from the Federal Reserve, while commodities took an overnight dive amid new China lockdowns. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan remained largely unchanged in early Asia trade, but was headed for its worst weekly performance in seven with a drop of 3%, as rising expectations of hawkish global rate hikes hit risky assets. Japan's Nikkei and Chinese bluechips were mostly unchanged, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index eased 0.2% and South Korea gained 0.5%.

  • Yen at Risk of Further Declines After Breaching Key 140 Level

    (Bloomberg) -- The yen slumped past the key psychological level of 140 per dollar for the first time in almost a quarter of a century, a move that may extend as the divergence between US and Japanese monetary policy widens.Most Read from BloombergLukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov Dies After Falling From Hospital WindowPutin Brings China and India to Russia for War Games Defying USHong Kong Officials Target End to Hotel Quarantine in NovemberJeremy Grantham Warns ‘Super Bubble’ in Stocks Has Yet to B

  • Erika Jayne Scores a Legal Win as Judge Rules She Wasn't Aware of Tom Girardi's Alleged Crimes

    A California judge ruled in favor of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills's Erika Jayne as part of a fraud lawsuit against the reality star and her husband Tom Girardi.

  • Crypto Lender Celsius Files to Return Custody Clients' Funds

    Crypto lender Celsius has filed to return custody holders' funds to them, saying these funds are not part of the bankruptcy estate.

  • Sony PlayStation faces $5.9 billion class-action lawsuit

    Sony PlayStation is facing a class-action lawsuit in London that could seek up to $5.9 billion in damages over allegations of overcharging customers for video games and in-game purchases.

  • Erika Jayne Just Won A $5 Million Lawsuit, But There's More To Come

    'RHOBH's Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi are getting divorced, but there's lots of legal drama. What to know about her lawsuits, earrings, Tricia Bigelow, and more.

  • Disney mulls membership program to offer discounts and perks - WSJ

    Internally, some executives have referred to Disney's initiative as "Disney Prime", although that won't be the name of the program, according to the report, which cited people familiar with the discussions. A membership program is one of the ideas that is being explored, a company spokesperson said. Discussions at Disney are in the early stages and it wasn't known how much the company would charge for membership and how long it would take to launch such a program, WSJ reported.

  • 33 Women With Well-Paying, Low-Stress Jobs Are Revealing What They Do For A Living, And This Is Important If You're Thinking Of Changing Careers

    "Eventually, I got sick of being constantly stressed out with no money, so I decided to abandon my doctoral program and find a career where my research and problem-solving skills would be well remunerated...now I’m five years into a comfortable career that pays six figures."View Entire Post ›

  • Employees prank boss who has worn the same outfit every day for 13 years: 'Awesome'

    The New South Wales workplace in Australia decided to tease one of the doctors who wore the same outfit for over a decade.

  • Fox News' Sean Hannity set to be deposed as part of billion-dollar election lawsuit

    Fox News host Sean Hannity, a close ally of former President Donald Trump, is set to be deposed on Wednesday as part of a billion-dollar defamation lawsuit against his network. The $1.6 billion dollar suit was filed against Fox News last March by the voting machine company Dominion, which was at the center of numerous unproven conspiracy theories surrounding the 2020 election. According to the lawsuit's court docket, Hannity's deposition would be the latest in a string of scheduled depositions of some of Fox's biggest names.

  • China Is Leading the World on Manufacturing, But the Race Isn’t Over

    America is a manufacturing powerhouse, holding commanding positions in industries ranging from paper products to pharmaceuticals. The bad news is that China’s manufacturing might continue to expand and exceed America’s in a number of key sectors like electrical equipment, chemicals and computers. Recent figures from the United Nations’ “International Yearbook of Industrial Statistics” make that conclusion unmistakable.

  • Judge orders Rep. Gosar, others to pay $75K in legal fees for suing Dem ‘for the purpose of harassment'

    Rep. Paul Gosar and two Arizona state lawmakers were ordered to pay attorney fees after a defamation case they brought against a Democrat official was dismissed.

  • Nigeria Becomes The First Country To Officially Ban The Use Of White Models In Advertising

    Representation matters and Nigeria is standing on it.

  • 3M planning job cuts amid slowing economy, earplug case defeat

    The manufacturer, in an internal memo, said the moves would be part of a broader cost-cutting effort.

  • U.S. officials order Nvidia to halt sales of top AI chips to China

    (Reuters) -Chip designer Nvidia Corp said on Wednesday that U.S. officials told it to stop exporting two top computing chips for artificial intelligence work to China, a move that could cripple Chinese firms' ability to carry out advanced work like image recognition and hamper Nvidia's business in the country. The announcement signals a major escalation of the U.S. crackdown on China's technological capabilities as tensions bubble over the fate of Taiwan, where chips for Nvidia and almost every other major chip firm are manufactured.

  • Ex Burger King workers get another bite at 'no-hire' conspiracy lawsuit

    A federal appeals court has revived https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/legaldocs/znvneweoopl/Arrington%20v%20Burger%20King.pdf a potential class action against Burger King over its prior use of a “no-hire” clause that blocked all franchisees from hiring each other’s employees. The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a ruling by a district court judge in Miami, who dismissed the workers’ claims that the no-hire clause was an unlawful conspiracy to suppress wages and employee turnover. The 11th Circuit said the judge erred in finding that Miami-based Burger King Worldwide, its parent companies, and its franchisees had all operated as a “single economic enterprise” that was categorically incapable of conspiring with itself.

  • 20 Best Florida Cities To Retire on $3,000 a Month

    For many retirees, Florida is a desirable place to live. Between the warm weather, pleasant beaches and multitude of retiree-oriented activities, plenty of Florida cities have high livability scores....

  • Lawyers for Brian Flores and two other Black coaches bash arbitration led by Goodell in discrimination suit

    NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers for three Black NFL coaches alleging racial bias by the league took aim directly at […] The post Lawyers for Brian Flores and two other Black coaches bash arbitration led by Goodell in discrimination suit appeared first on TheGrio.