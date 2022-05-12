Australia’s first Bitcoin and Ethereum spot ETFs go live

Australia’s first three cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds (ETF) launched on the Cboe exchange on Thursday, bringing Bitcoin and Ethereum products to the stock market.

One of the funds, the Cosmos Purpose Bitcoin Access ETF (CBTC) from Cosmos Asset Management, tracks the Purpose Bitcoin ETF (BTCC-B.TO) on the Toronto stock exchange.



The other two funds were launched by Australian ETFS Management (AUS) Ltd. and Swiss 21Shares AG spot-trade Bitcoin (EBTC) and Ether (EETH) by tracking the underlying asset directly.



The three cryptocurrency products were scheduled for launch on April 27, but brokerage concerns caused last-minute delays.



Cosmos said it will not charge investors fees on their funds for two months, as a response to the postponed launch.



The ETFs launch come at a turbulent time for the cryptocurrency market, as Bitcoin and Ethereum were at their lowest point in 2022 on Thursday morning Asia time.



CBTC last traded at AU$7.94 (US$5.49), EBTC at AU$4.25 (US$2.94) and EETH at AU$3.04 (US$2.10) at press time.

