Australia’s first Bitcoin and Ethereum spot ETFs go live

Lachlan Keller
·1 min read

Australia’s first three cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds (ETF) launched on the Cboe exchange on Thursday, bringing Bitcoin and Ethereum products to the stock market.

Fast facts

  • One of the funds, the Cosmos Purpose Bitcoin Access ETF (CBTC) from Cosmos Asset Management, tracks the Purpose Bitcoin ETF (BTCC-B.TO) on the Toronto stock exchange.

  • The other two funds were launched by Australian ETFS Management (AUS) Ltd. and Swiss 21Shares AG spot-trade Bitcoin (EBTC) and Ether (EETH) by tracking the underlying asset directly.

  • The three cryptocurrency products were scheduled for launch on April 27, but brokerage concerns caused last-minute delays.

  • Cosmos said it will not charge investors fees on their funds for two months, as a response to the postponed launch.

  • The ETFs launch come at a turbulent time for the cryptocurrency market, as Bitcoin and Ethereum were at their lowest point in 2022 on Thursday morning Asia time.

  • CBTC last traded at AU$7.94 (US$5.49), EBTC at AU$4.25 (US$2.94) and EETH at AU$3.04 (US$2.10) at press time.

