Australia flags democracies' trade swing from China to India

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ROD McGUIRK
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian special envoy and former Prime Minister Tony Abbott said a free trade agreement between his nation and India would signal the “democratic world’s tilt away from China.”

Abbott visited New Delhi last week as Australia’s special trade envoy for India as the Australian government gives priority to sealing a bilateral trade deal.

In an opinion piece likely to anger Beijing that that was published in The Australian newspaper on Monday, Abbott said the “answer to almost every question about China is India.”

“With the world’s other emerging superpower becoming more belligerent almost by the day, it’s in everyone’s interests that India take its rightful place among the nations as quickly as possible,” Abbott wrote.

“Because trade deals are about politics as much as economics, a swift deal between India and Australia would be an important sign of the democratic world’s tilt away from China, as well as boosting the long-term prosperity of both our countries,” Abbott added.

Abbott was prime minister when China and Australia finalized a bilateral free trade deal which took effect in 2015. He also hosted a state visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping a year earlier.

Relations have since soured over issues including Australia banning Chinese telecom giant Huawei from major communications infrastructure projects, outlawing covert foreign interference in Australian politics and calling for an independent investigation into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Abbott accused Beijing of “capricious boycotts” of Australian exports including coal, barley, wine and seafood that demonstrated Chinese use of trade as a “strategic weapon.”

“The basic problem is that China’s daunting power is a consequence of the free world’s decision to invite a communist dictatorship into global trading networks,” Abbott said.

“China has exploited the West’s goodwill and wishful thinking to steal our technology and undercut our industries; and, in the process, become a much more powerful competitor than the old Soviet Union ever was, because it’s now a first-rate economy that’s rapidly developing a military to match; and spoiling for a fight over Taiwan, a pluralist democracy of 25 million that’s living proof there’s no totalitarian gene in the Chinese DNA,” Abbott added.

The Chinese Embassy in Australia did not respond to a request for comment on Monday.

Negotiations between India and Australia on a Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement began in 2011 but were suspended in 2015.

India is particularly concerned by freer trade in Australian farm exports. New Delhi’s demands for less restrictive visas for Indian workers is a major sticking point for Australia.

Australia’s current Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi last year upgraded the bilateral relationship with a raft of agreements that strengthened defense ties and committed both nations to expanding trade.

Abbott visited India last week to “propel our economic relationship to its full potential, to the mutual benefit of the Indian and Australian people,” Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O’Farrell said in a statement.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Chinese Chipmakers Slump as Beijing Sends Speculation Warning

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s microchip industry is feeling the heat of Beijing’s regulatory scrutiny.A warning in state media Friday that regulators will show no tolerance in cracking down on speculators in the chip market sent related stocks lower on Monday.China’s biggest chip foundry Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. dropped by as much as 5.5% in Hong Kong, while Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd. tumbled 8.6%, set for its worst drop in nearly three months. Shanghai-listed Will Semiconductor

  • US: Taliban attacks 'contradict its claim to support' peace process

    A milestone military victory for the Taliban is casting doubt on whether the militant group intends to negotiate a power-sharing agreement with the central government, according to State Department officials alarmed by the worsening security crisis.

  • Assam-Mizoram clash: 'It was like a war between two countries'

    A long-running border dispute is affecting relations between two neighbouring Indian states.

  • Biden’s Iran Nuclear Deal Ambitions Shrink as Tensions Flare

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration faces the sobering reality that returning to the Iran nuclear deal may no longer be feasible, as the Islamic Republic finds ways to cope with U.S. sanctions and races toward the capacity to build a bomb.U.S. officials are reviewing their options after months of talks on reentry into the accord failed to produce an agreement, according to people familiar with the discussions. Although still calling for a quick return to the pact as a pathway toward a “longe

  • Quan Hongchan: Chinese teen diving star's village mobbed by fans

    Quan Hongchan's village has been sealed off after crowds of people searching for selfies came there.

  • China's wandering elephants may finally be heading home

    An elephant herd that fascinated locals and people around the world by making a yearlong journey into urbanized southwest China, raiding farms and even a retirement home for food, appears finally to be headed home. Despite their entrance into villages and a close approach to the Yunnan provincial capital of Kunming, no animals or humans have been injured. The 14 Asian elephants of various sizes and ages were guided across the Yuanjiang river in Yunnan on Sunday night and a path is being opened for them to return to the nature reserve where they lived in the Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture.

  • Support for independence drops significantly if Scotland were to join Euro

    Almost 40 per cent of Scottish voters would be less likely to support independence if the nation appeared on course to adopt the euro after leaving the UK, in line with the requirements of EU membership, according to a poll.

  • Missing woman faked pregnancy after her husband's death, family says

    The woman, who reportedly lied about being 40-weeks pregnant, went missing the day she was scheduled to deliver twin boys.

  • NBA summer league 2021: Sixers roster, schedule, players to watch and more

    Before the summer league Sixers' first game on Monday, here's what you need to know. By Noah Levick

  • Philippines celebrates its most successful Olympics ever, as Hong Kong’s Sarah Lee makes semi-finals

    Tokyo 2020 has been the Philippines’ most successful Olympics campaign in history, with its athletes having now won four medals at these Games. Meanwhile, Hong Kong track cyclist Sarah Lee has made it to the sprint semi-finals, while China has picked up more gold with Cao Yuan winning the 10m platform diving gold. Post sports reporter Jonathan White unpacks all the excitement from day 15 of the Games.

  • Senate's key vote advances $1T infrastructure bill

    The Senate has moved closer to passing a $1 trillion infrastructure package after lawmakers from both parties came together and voted on Saturday to clear a key procedural hurdle. (Aug. 7)

  • Protests against vaccines, COVID restrictions, span the globe

    Anti-mask and anti-vaccine protests aren't a strictly American phenomenon: Demonstrations have broken out around the world — from Australia to France and Israel to Bulgaria.Why it matters: As the Delta variant surges, governments are increasingly mandating masks and vaccines for many activities . Vaccines have shown to be incredibly effective in preventing severe illness and death.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeMore than 100,00

  • Swimming federation to splash millions on African strategy

    After an Olympics of too little diversity in the swimming pool, and less on the medal podium, the sport's governing body is investing tens of millions of dollars to change that by 2024. Elite training centers in Africa and scholarship programs worldwide are part of a strategy to help athletes emerge from outside the sport’s power bases. Of 105 medals won in the pool at the Tokyo Games, almost half went to Americans and Australians.

  • Patriots WR Nelson Agholor absent from training camp practice; Hunter Henry exits with injury

    Rough day for New England when it came to injuries.

  • After Tokyo, Here Are the Future Olympic Sites Chosen by the IOC

    After being delayed for a year and going through all of the challenges that the COVID-19 era can bring to bear, the Tokyo Olympic Games are drawing to a close Sunday, bringing to an end a competition that has established new stars and created a new wave of memories in the historic competition.

  • President Lyndon Johnson's daughter weighs in on voting rights debate

    This weekend 56 years ago, President Lyndon Johnson signed the landmark Voting Rights Act into law. Now, Luci Baines Johnson has embarked on a crusade for voting rights. Nikole Killion reports.

  • Olympics-Badminton-Status quo upset in Tokyo - what happened?

    TOKYO (Reuters) -From Guatemalan Kevin Cordon's shocking near-bronze to the early exit of Japan's Kento Momota, the Tokyo Games were a series of dramatic upsets, near misses and high emotions. Not one Badminton World Federation top-ranked player or pair won gold at this Olympics. In fact, in men's singles and doubles and women's doubles, the favourites did not medal at all.

  • Russian jumper Lasitskene earns ROC's first gold at track

    Mariya Lasitskene should have been here five years ago. Then the Russian track federation was basically banned from the 2016 Olympics as part of the fallout from a doping scandal. “It has broken a lot of careers,” Lasitskene said.

  • COVID: Singapore reports 81 new cases, 16 unlinked

    The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Saturday (7 August) reported 81 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, taking the country's total case count to 65,686.

  • $1 trillion U.S. infrastructure bill inches ahead with Senate votes

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Senate on Sunday took two more steps toward passing a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill by blessing the details of the largest U.S. investment in roads and bridges in decades and by moving to limit debate on the overall measure. In a 69-28 vote, 19 Republicans joined 48 Democrats and two independents to support the provisions of a compromise that was the result of painstaking negotiations by a group of Republicans and Democrats. The Senate also voted 68-29 to limit debate on the overall bill, which could put it on track for a vote on passage sometime Monday or Tuesday, and, in turn, send it to the House of Representatives.