Australia flood toll rises to 20 as thousands evacuate Sydney

Emergency services in New South Wales said they were expecting “dangerous weather conditions” for much of the state overnight on March 7-8, with the Bureau of Meteorology issuing a warning stretching from the coast inland past the Blue Mountains.Flash flooding was seen in the Sydney area, with evacuations in place for the suburb of Camden.Video by the Facebook page We Love Marrickville shows a car with its hazard lights on stuck in floodwater in Sydenham, a suburb of Sydney.The page wrote in the video’s caption, “This is one of 3 cars we helped push out of the floodwaters, yet more and more try to go through. Crazy stuff.”The New South Wales State Emergency Services said minor to major flooding was possible in the Sydney Metropolitan Area. It said rainfall had “the potential to cause renewed river level rises to areas already impacted by flooding”. Credit: We Love Marrickville via Storyful