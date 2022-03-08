Australia flood toll rises to 20 as thousands evacuate Sydney
The scale of the damage to property and wildlife in Australia has been compared to devastating bushfires in 2019 and early 2020
The scale of the damage to property and wildlife in Australia has been compared to devastating bushfires in 2019 and early 2020
Emergency services in New South Wales said they were expecting “dangerous weather conditions” for much of the state overnight on March 7-8, with the Bureau of Meteorology issuing a warning stretching from the coast inland past the Blue Mountains.Flash flooding was seen in the Sydney area, with evacuations in place for the suburb of Camden.Video by the Facebook page We Love Marrickville shows a car with its hazard lights on stuck in floodwater in Sydenham, a suburb of Sydney.The page wrote in the video’s caption, “This is one of 3 cars we helped push out of the floodwaters, yet more and more try to go through. Crazy stuff.”The New South Wales State Emergency Services said minor to major flooding was possible in the Sydney Metropolitan Area. It said rainfall had “the potential to cause renewed river level rises to areas already impacted by flooding”. Credit: We Love Marrickville via Storyful
SYDNEY (Reuters) -Flood warnings stretched across Australia's east coast on Tuesday and tens of thousands of Sydney residents fled their homes as torrential rains again pummelled the country's largest city, flooding several large suburbs. Australia's eastern rivers were already near capacity following record downpours in several parts of Queensland and New South Wales states over recent weeks, cutting off towns, and sweeping away farms, livestock and roads. A 67-year-old woman and her 34-year-old son were found dead on Tuesday near an abandoned car in a stormwater canal in western Sydney, authorities said, while Queensland police confirmed the death of a man missing in floods since Feb. 27, taking the death tally to 20 since the deluge began.
LAS VEGAS (AP) Drew Timme scored 27 points, Chet Holmgren added 17, and top-ranked Gonzaga reached the West Coast Conference championship game for the 25th straight year by holding off San Francisco 81-71 Monday night. The Zags (25-3) worked the ball into the paint early and often, pushing around the smaller Dons while racing to a 24-point second-half lead. The Dons (24-9) mounted a late comeback, pulling within eight while holding Gonzaga without a field goal over the final 5:33.
From the perfect mint julep cocktail recipe to Benedictine spread, here are 10 food and cocktails recipes to try that are guaranteed Derby winners.
People who were out for a fun family trip to Disney World on the evening of March 7 found themselves trudging through more than ankle-deep water to try and leave the park.
In less than 24 hours, Apple will take the stage for its annual spring event. The company has not shared any details about the Peek Performance event, but leaks have already spoiled all of the surprises. At least, that seemed to be the case, but YouTuber Luke Miani claimed in a new video that Apple … The post Apple might reveal a new green iPhone 13 color at its March event appeared first on BGR.
(Bloomberg) -- Moderna Inc.’s shares have dropped 50% this year as investors pulled back from Covid-19 healthcare stocks and staged a broader rotation out of growth names.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Threat to Cut Europe Gas Roils MarketsChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study FindsStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will Continu
With secret recordings and other evidence, prosecutors are pledging to show how four men were united behind a wild plot to kidnap Michigan's governor in response to her aggressive steps to slow down COVID-19 during the early months of the pandemic. Jury selection begins Tuesday in a trial that could last more than a month in federal court in western Michigan. In 2020, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, was trading taunts with then-President Donald Trump over his administration's response to COVID-19.
Grand Canyon junior center Dima Zdor has tried to maintain a routine, a mix of schoolwork, practice and games. One of a handful of Ukrainians playing college basketball in the United States, Zdor can only watch from afar in Phoenix as Russian troops roll through his home country and hope his family and friends remain safe. Russia's invasion has taken a massive toll across Ukraine as bombs pound cities in the Eastern European country.
The London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) said on Monday it had suspended its accreditation of six Russian precious metals refiners, meaning they will no longer be able to sell gold and silver in the London market, the world's largest. The LBMA did not give a reason for the suspension, but the association last week told Reuters it had asked the refiners if they have commercial links with sanctioned Russian entities. Governments including those of the United States and the European Union have imposed sanctions on numerous Russian individuals, companies, banks and the Russian central bank since the Kremlin sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.
When Joe Del Bosque bought one of his first few fields 25 years ago, his wife, Maria, nicknamed it "the field of the house." She hoped the agriculturally rich
Create a more beautiful landscape by avoiding these common design blunders.
There are plenty of great conservation success stories, but the turkey project should rank No. 1. Here's why.
The electric Volkswagen ID. Buzz will offer a colorful and spacious interior with room for five passengers in its standard configuration.
Collagen peptides, vitamin D and more are all on sale.
Living and traveling Japan has been a journey of self-realization and an exercise in creating my own community.
Officials are looking for whoever left them there.
U.S.-based businesses reported more pessimism about operating in China due to bilateral tensions, ongoing COVID-19 curbs, regulatory restrictions and a slowing economy, a survey from the American Chamber of Commerce showed on Tuesday. Optimism toward domestic market growth dropped 11 percentage points from the previous year, according to the Chamber's report, based on responses from more than 300 member companies. Businesses reported rising tensions between the U.S. and China as the top business challenge, followed by inconsistent or unclear laws.
Anyone repulsed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine must be equally disgusted with President Joe Biden cozying up to Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro for oil.
What Is Sparkling Water, Exactly?Sparkling water is water that has been infused with carbon dioxide gas under pressure. It’s also known as carbonated water, club soda, soda water and seltzer water. Some brands...